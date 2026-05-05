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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Beat DC by 8 Wickets: Updated Standings on May 5 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Beat DC by 8 Wickets: Updated Standings on May 5 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

IPL 2026 points table updated after Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Punjab Kings lead standings, RCB sit second, while CSK boost playoff hopes with Sanju Samson’s match-winning knock.

CSK defeated DC by eight wickets to register their fifth win of IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI
CSK defeated DC by eight wickets to register their fifth win of IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 23:18 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Beat DC by 8 Wickets: Updated Standings on May 5 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

IPL 2026 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings won a crucial game against Delhi Capitals to boost their playoff qualification chances. CSK defeated DC at Arun Jaitley Stadium by eight wickets to register their fifth win in the season. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side won their second game on the trot. It was once again Sanju Samson who continued his fine form in the season for his new franchise with a top knock. The wicketkeeper batter played an unbeaten knock of 87 runs in only 52 balls, hitting seven fours and six sixes. Having scored a couple of centuries already in the season, it was yet another match-winning knock from Samson.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings lead the IPL 2026 standings with six wins in nine games. The Shreyas Iyer-led unit has faced a couple of losses on the trot and would want to bounce back to winning ways. Royal Challengers Bengaluru follows PBKS on the points table with 12 points in nine games.

IPL 2026: Who won the DC vs CSK clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Chennai Super Kings won the DC vs CSK clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium by defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets.

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IPL 2026: How has CSK performed so far?

Chennai Super Kings has had a mixed IPL 2026 season so far. The five-time champions started the season with three losses before bouncing back with a couple of wickets. The Super Kings then lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad before handing Mumbai Indians their biggest defeat in the history of the IPL (by 103 runs). The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side lost to GT by eight wickets on 26th April before winning two on the bounce.

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Beat DC

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate
1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 9 6 2 1 13 0.855
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 9 6 3 0 12 1.42
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 10 6 4 0 12 0.644
4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 6 4 0 12 0.51
5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147
6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 10 5 5 0 10 0.151
7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 10 4 5 0 8 -0.949
8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 3 5 1 7 -0.539
9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649
10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 9 2 7 0 4 -1.076

DC vs CSK: Which team is at the top of the IPL 2026 Playoff table?

Punjab Kings is at the top of the IPL 2026 points table. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS have won six of their nine games. One of their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens was washed out where they shared points with KKR. Having lost their last couple of games, PBKS have 13 points from nine games and are in a great position to qualify for the playoffs.

DC vs CSK: Which teams are in IPL 2026 Playoff spots?

Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Rajasthan Royals are in the IPL 2026 playoff spots. The four teams have won six games each. However, both PBKS and RCB, placed first and second, have played one game fewer than the other two. SRH, thanks to a superior net run rate in comparison to RR, is placed third. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans has 12 points as well, but have a poor net run rate and is placed fifth on the IPL 2026 standings. 

IPL 2026: Which team is placed on the bottom of the points table?

Lucknow Super Giants is placed at the bottom on the IPL 2026 points table. The Rishabh Pant-led side has won only two games out of their nine matches so far in the season. They started their season with a six-wicket defeat against DC. LSG then defeated SRH by five wickets and KKR by three wickets. The Super Giants then lost to GT by seven wickets, RCB by five wickets, PBKS by 54 runs, RR by 40 runs, in a super over against KKR, and by six wickets against MI. 

Also Read: DC vs CSK: Sameer Rizvi Silences Critics With Fighting Knock Amid Yesha Sagar Controversy; Fans React to Delhi Capitals Batter

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IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Beat DC by 8 Wickets: Updated Standings on May 5 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

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IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Beat DC by 8 Wickets: Updated Standings on May 5 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

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IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Beat DC by 8 Wickets: Updated Standings on May 5 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot
IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Beat DC by 8 Wickets: Updated Standings on May 5 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot
IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Beat DC by 8 Wickets: Updated Standings on May 5 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot
IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Beat DC by 8 Wickets: Updated Standings on May 5 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

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