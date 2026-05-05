Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Hailstorm, Thunderstorm and Strong Winds in Delhi NCR in Next 2 Hours, Check Weather Advisory

The weather in Delhi experienced a significant improvement when heavy rain and hailstorms moved through the city. The areas of Dwarka and West Delhi, together with parts of East Delhi, experienced sudden hail activity, which resulted in ice pellets covering roads, rooftops, and parked vehicles. The public became aware of the strange weather phenomenon, which caused people to go outside and film what they saw to distribute it on social media. People experienced shock and relief when they encountered the unexpected change from extreme heat to refreshing coolness in the rain-soaked environment, which represented a rare summer occurrence.

Hailstorm and Rainfall Bring Sudden and Noticeable Weather Shift

The hailstorm’s strength combined with heavy rain and strong winds to create an instant temperature drop throughout the national capital. The weather changed from hot and dry to cool and breezy within a short time, which made outdoor conditions much better. The streets, which had been heated by direct sunlight, started to cool down while the residents found the atmosphere more comfortable. The rain helped to settle dust particles in the air, which created a cleaner and more breathable environment. The sudden weather change brought a short but enjoyable pause from the intense heatwave, which had disrupted daily activities during the afternoon period.

IMD Issues Orange Alert Across Multiple Parts of Delhi NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert earlier in the day to warn Delhi NCR residents about upcoming moderate thunderstorms, rainfall, gusty wind conditions, and the possibility of hailstorms. The alert covered a wide range of districts, including New Delhi, Central Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, Outer North Delhi, North East Delhi, Shahdara, and East Delhi, along with parts of South and South West Delhi.

Delhi Weather Alert: A hailstorms or thunderstorm may impact northeast and East Delhi NCR in next 2 hours with very strong winds, heavy rain or hailstorm Stay Watchful and Safe. — 🔴All India Weather (@allindiaweather) May 5, 2026

The advisory urged people to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm activity, and stay indoors during strong winds. The forecast proved accurate as conditions deteriorated quickly in the evening, validating the department’s early warning system.

Temperature Drops Significantly Below Seasonal Average

The combination of rainfall and cloud cover brought down temperatures, which resulted in prolonged relief from summer heat. The official temperature measurements showed a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, which stayed below the expected seasonal temperature for this time of year. The evening hours showed a more pronounced temperature drop because people experienced greater comfort through the presence of cool breezes. The cooling appliances in homes and offices showed reduced demand because of the temperature drop, which brought people physical relief from the heat.

Weather Experts Expect Relief to Continue for the Next Few Days

Meteorologists think that upcoming weather patterns will produce rain and cloud cover for two days while maintaining temperatures below normal levels. Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather explained that widespread weather disturbances across north India have contributed to this cooling trend. He observed that the region will experience similar patterns of rain and thunderstorms during the upcoming days, which will limit temperature increases. The forecast indicates that Delhi residents will experience more comfortable weather conditions, which will be different from the extreme heat they experienced earlier.

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