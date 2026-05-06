‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 48: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Surges Past Rs 1,790 Cr Worldwide Amid ‘Raja Shivaji’ Run

The Indian box office has witnessed a historic event as Aditya Dhar’s spy-action sequel Dhurandhar 2 continues to set new milestones on its way to the history of the cinema. The Ranveer Singh movie has already hit its first big milestone of attaining total worldwide revenue of over 1,790 crores on its 48th day of release. The movie was able to accomplish this feat as it was able to surpass Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had held the record for many years. The film preserves its box office success through its seventh week, which shows a typical drop in audience numbers because it earned around Rs 0.57 crore on its most recent Tuesday.

Global Revenue Surge and Domestic Strength Drive Sustained Box Office Momentum

The Dhurandhar 2 financial system works on the basis of great domestic support and great international demand out of the blue. In India, the movie has earned almost Rs 1,140 crore, which has qualified it to be in an exclusive club of commercial blockbusters. The first few weeks recorded the great viewer interest that began due to the popularity of its predecessor, but the seventh week continued to record high viewer interest with the help of repeat viewings and audience testimonials. The fact that exhibitors have kept the film on over 800 screens over a period of more than a month indicates that the film still has the potential to draw in viewers during at least the midweek periods despite its extended theatrical run that has led to a decline in its popularity.

Regional Spectacles Face Multi-Front Box Office Battle, Testing Audience Reach and Market Strength

The current market presents major difficulties because the film faces simultaneous box office challenges. The historical epic Raja Shivaji, which stars Riteish Deshmukh, has established itself as a major box office success through its regional performance in Maharashtra, which attracts multiple viewers. The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has developed into a strong competitor against other programming. The film Dhurandhar 2 has established its market presence because it targets Indian viewers through its release in five different languages. The combination of patriotic elements in Raja Shivaji with the espionage themes of Dhurandhar 2 has developed a profitable business model that demonstrates that Indian audiences currently desire high-stakes narratives from all film genres.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release and Rising Benchmark for Indian Spy Thrillers

The film approaches its final achievement when it reaches the Dangal record, which stands at Rs 2,070 crore. The film will end its cinematic run when it begins streaming on platforms such as JioHotstar. Ranveer Singh’s performance as Jaskirat Singh Rangi has changed his career path and created a new exceptional benchmark for international Indian spy thrillers.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Collection Of All Weeks Till Now

Week Collection (₹ Cr) Cumulative Total (₹ Cr) Week 1 420 420 Week 2 310 730 Week 3 240 970 Week 4 210 1180 Week 5 180 1360 Week 6 160 1520 Week 7 140 1660 Week 8 (Day 48) 130 1790

Top Highest-Grossing Indian Movies of Ranveer Singh Worldwide

Film Year Worldwide Gross (₹ Cr approx) Padmaavat 2018 585–600 Simmba 2018 400–430 Gully Boy 2019 235–240 83 2021 185–195 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2023 355–360 Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela 2013 200–220

Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Projects (Tentative, Based on Reports)

Movie Name Status Expected Release Director Notes Don 3 Pre-production 2026–2027 Farhan Akhtar Major franchise reboot Pralay Pre-production 2027 (expected) Jai Mehta Post-apocalyptic / zombie thriller Shaktimaan Pre-production TBA — Big superhero project Baiju Bawra In development TBA — Period musical drama Takht On hold / pre-production TBA — Historical multi-starrer Simmba 2 Announced TBA Rohit Shetty Cop universe sequel Untitled Aditya Dhar Film Reported 2027 (expected) Aditya Dhar New collaboration after Dhurandhar

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 47: Ranveer Singh Inches Closer To Rs 1,790 Crore Worldwide in Dramatic Surge