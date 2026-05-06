Met Gala 2026: Why Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Ariana Grande Skipped Fashion’s Biggest Night

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Met Gala 2026: Why Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles And Ariana Grande Skipped Fashion’s Biggest Night

Met Gala 2026: Why Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles And Ariana Grande Skipped Fashion’s Biggest Night

Met Gala 2026 saw several major celebrities missing from fashion’s biggest night, including Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Ariana Grande. Here’s why these global stars skipped the iconic red carpet event.

Met Gala 2026: Why Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Ariana Grande Skipped Fashion’s Biggest Night
Met Gala 2026: Why Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Ariana Grande Skipped Fashion’s Biggest Night

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 05:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Met Gala 2026: Why Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles And Ariana Grande Skipped Fashion’s Biggest Night

The Met Gala 2026 turned New York City into the center of the fashion world. The Met Gala 2026 had celebrities and designers bringing glamour to the carpet. However, some big names were missing from the event.

The Met Gala 2026 saw many celebrities like Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone missing from the event. The Met Gala 2026 was also missing Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, and Timothée Chalamet. These celebrities were missed by fans because they have given some of the most memorable Met Gala looks in recent years.

Zendaya, Meryl Streep, and Ariana Grande Skip The Event

Zendaya was not at the Met Gala 2026. She was busy with work. The Met Gala 2026 was not the same without Zendaya. Year Zendaya wore a custom white Louis Vuitton suit to the Met Gala. The suit was designed by Pharrell Williams. It was one of the standout looks of the event.

You Might Be Interested In

Meryl Streep was also missing from the Met Gala 2026. Fans were expecting her to be there because of her return to The Devil Wears Prada. The Met Gala 2026 was a miss for Meryl Streep.

Ariana Grande was not at the Met Gala 2026 either. The Met Gala 2026 was the year in a row that Ariana Grande missed the event. She is getting ready for her Eternal Sunshine Tour. The tour starts in Oakland, California, on June 6.

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Sydney Sweeney Miss Fashion’s Biggest Night

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were also missing from the Met Gala 2026. Priyanka Chopra had commitments for the season of Citadel. The Met Gala 2026 was not a priority for Priyanka Chopra.

Deepika Padukone was another name missing from the Met Gala 2026. The Met Gala 2026 was not on Deepika Padukone’s schedule. She is expecting her child and has work commitments for her upcoming films.

Sydney Sweeney was also missing from the Met Gala 2026. The Met Gala 2026 was not the same without Sydney Sweeney. She had work obligations. Could not make it to the event.

Timothée Chalamet, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lopez Also Absent

The Met Gala 2026 was also missing Timothée Chalamet. He was at a New York Knicks playoff game instead. The Met Gala 2026 was a miss for Timothée Chalamet.

Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez were also missing from the Met Gala 2026. The Met Gala 2026 was not the same without these names.

Despite big names missing from the Met Gala 2026, the event was still a big success. The Met Gala 2026 is still the prestigious and talked-about night in fashion.

Fans are already waiting to see which celebrities will be at the Met Gala this year. The Met Gala 2026 may be over. The Met Gala will be back next year.

ALSO READ: What Was The Met Gala Theme This Year? Here’s What ‘Fashion Is Art’ Means, Dress Code Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer Out: Reveals Dark, Brutal Take On Homer’s Classic | Watch Now

Why Dwayne Johnson Wore A Skirt To Met Gala And What It Says About Masculinity?

MET GALA 2026: Who Is Sudha Reddy? From $15M Necklace To Manish Malhotra’s Custom ‘Tree Of Life’ Outfit, Here’s How This Indian Billionaire Grabbed The Spotlight

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand With Mystery Girlfriend | Viral Video

Met Gala 2026 Viral Videos: Chaos, Glamour And Unforgettable Fashion Moments Unleashed

LATEST NEWS

Horoscope Today, May 6, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs, Lucky Numbers And Lucky Colours

Bihar Viral CCTV Video: Two Women Killed After Speeding Train Runs Over Them While Crossing Railway Tracks At Bakhtiyarpur Station | Watch Video

Who Is Elisabetta Tai Ferretto? Italian Model Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Abuse Goes Missing In New York

Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108

Trump Congratulates PM Modi After BJP’s ‘Historic, Decisive’ Win In Bengal Assembly Elections

Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Hailstorm, Thunderstorm and Strong Winds in Delhi NCR in Next 2 Hours, Check Weather Advisory

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Beat DC by 8 Wickets: Updated Standings on May 5 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

Ethiopian Embassy And ASSOCHAM Host India-Africa Dialogue 2026

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How to Watch Champions League Semi-Final Second Leg in India, UAE, Middle East, Spain, England And Worldwide

DC vs CSK: Sameer Rizvi Silences Critics With Fighting Knock Amid Yesha Sagar Controversy; Fans React to Delhi Capitals Batter

Met Gala 2026: Why Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles And Ariana Grande Skipped Fashion’s Biggest Night

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Met Gala 2026: Why Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles And Ariana Grande Skipped Fashion’s Biggest Night

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Met Gala 2026: Why Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles And Ariana Grande Skipped Fashion’s Biggest Night
Met Gala 2026: Why Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles And Ariana Grande Skipped Fashion’s Biggest Night
Met Gala 2026: Why Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles And Ariana Grande Skipped Fashion’s Biggest Night
Met Gala 2026: Why Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles And Ariana Grande Skipped Fashion’s Biggest Night

QUICK LINKS