Met Gala 2026: Why Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Ariana Grande Skipped Fashion’s Biggest Night

The Met Gala 2026 turned New York City into the center of the fashion world. The Met Gala 2026 had celebrities and designers bringing glamour to the carpet. However, some big names were missing from the event.

The Met Gala 2026 saw many celebrities like Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone missing from the event. The Met Gala 2026 was also missing Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, and Timothée Chalamet. These celebrities were missed by fans because they have given some of the most memorable Met Gala looks in recent years.

Zendaya, Meryl Streep, and Ariana Grande Skip The Event

Zendaya was not at the Met Gala 2026. She was busy with work. The Met Gala 2026 was not the same without Zendaya. Year Zendaya wore a custom white Louis Vuitton suit to the Met Gala. The suit was designed by Pharrell Williams. It was one of the standout looks of the event.

Meryl Streep was also missing from the Met Gala 2026. Fans were expecting her to be there because of her return to The Devil Wears Prada. The Met Gala 2026 was a miss for Meryl Streep.

Ariana Grande was not at the Met Gala 2026 either. The Met Gala 2026 was the year in a row that Ariana Grande missed the event. She is getting ready for her Eternal Sunshine Tour. The tour starts in Oakland, California, on June 6.

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Sydney Sweeney Miss Fashion’s Biggest Night

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were also missing from the Met Gala 2026. Priyanka Chopra had commitments for the season of Citadel. The Met Gala 2026 was not a priority for Priyanka Chopra.

Deepika Padukone was another name missing from the Met Gala 2026. The Met Gala 2026 was not on Deepika Padukone’s schedule. She is expecting her child and has work commitments for her upcoming films.

Sydney Sweeney was also missing from the Met Gala 2026. The Met Gala 2026 was not the same without Sydney Sweeney. She had work obligations. Could not make it to the event.

Timothée Chalamet, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lopez Also Absent

The Met Gala 2026 was also missing Timothée Chalamet. He was at a New York Knicks playoff game instead. The Met Gala 2026 was a miss for Timothée Chalamet.

Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez were also missing from the Met Gala 2026. The Met Gala 2026 was not the same without these names.

Despite big names missing from the Met Gala 2026, the event was still a big success. The Met Gala 2026 is still the prestigious and talked-about night in fashion.

Fans are already waiting to see which celebrities will be at the Met Gala this year. The Met Gala 2026 may be over. The Met Gala will be back next year.

ALSO READ: What Was The Met Gala Theme This Year? Here’s What ‘Fashion Is Art’ Means, Dress Code Explained