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Home > World News > Who Is Elisabetta Tai Ferretto? Italian Model Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Abuse Goes Missing In New York

Who Is Elisabetta Tai Ferretto? Italian Model Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Abuse Goes Missing In New York

Italian model Elisabetta Tai Ferretto, linked to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual misconduct allegations, has gone missing in New York. Here’s who she is, how she was connected to Epstein, and the latest investigation updates.

Who Is Elisabetta Tai Ferretto? Italian Model Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Abuse Goes Missing In New York

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 03:02 IST

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Who Is Elisabetta Tai Ferretto? Italian Model Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Abuse Goes Missing In New York
The disappearance of Elisabetta Tai Ferretto, a former model who was linked to the Jeffrey Epstein sexual misconduct case, has caused a lot of concern around the world. Elisabetta Tai Ferretto, who said that Jeffrey Epstein did things to her in 2019, was last seen in New York after she stopped talking to her family on April 22, 2026. The police in Italy and the United States are now trying to find out what happened to Elisabetta Tai Ferretto. Her family is very worried. Wants to know what is going on. This case has also made people talk about how safe it is for people who say they were hurt by someone famous.

Who Is Elisabetta Tai Ferretto?

She moved to New York in 2001 to work in the fashion business. Later, she started working in the estate after being a model for a few years.
People around the world heard about Elisabetta Tai Ferretto in 2019 when she said that Jeffrey Epstein had done bad things to her. She said she met Jeffrey Epstein in 2004 at his house in Manhattan. She was told that meeting him would help her get into her modeling career.

Elisabetta Tai Ferretto Reported Missing In New York

Elisabetta Tai Ferretto, who is 50 years old and from Montagnana in Italy, disappeared after she came back to Manhattan from a trip to Italy. She last talked to her family on April 22. Then they did not hear from her again.
Her family got scared when she stopped calling and messaging them every day. They could not reach her on her phone, and her social media accounts were deleted or closed, which made them more worried about where she was.
 
The family told the police in Rovigo, Italy, that Elisabetta Tai Ferretto was missing. Then the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs got involved. Worked with the police in the United States to help find her.
 
The police in New York are trying to figure out what happened to Elisabetta Tai Ferretto. They have not said anything officially about where she is or what happened to her.

Ferretto’s Allegations Against Epstein

Elisabetta Tai Ferretto said that the meeting with Jeffrey Epstein was not good. She said he did things that made her feel uncomfortable. She also said that Ghislaine Maxwell was involved.
Elisabetta Tai Ferretto said that she did not want Jeffrey Epstein to hurt her, so she left his house. What she said about Jeffrey Epstein was part of a group of people who said he hurt them.
 
Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 for doing things to young girls. Before he could go to court, he died in jail in New York, which was very strange.

Why This Case Is Drawing Global Attention

The disappearance of Elisabetta Tai Ferretto has made people talk about how safe it is for people who say they were hurt by someone famous. The Jeffrey Epstein case was very big, with more than 80 people saying they were hurt by him.
 
The police in Italy and the United States are working together to find out what happened to Elisabetta Tai Ferretto. They want to know what she did in New York before she disappeared, and they are trying to figure out if someone hurt her.
 
So far, the police have not said anything officially about what happened to Elisabetta Tai Ferretto. They have not found her yet. They do not know where she is. The case is still getting a lot of attention from people around the world.
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Tags: Elisabetta Tai FerrettoElisabetta Tai Ferretto disappearanceEpstein accuser missingEpstein scandal latest updateGhislaine Maxwell allegationsItalian model missing New Yorkjeffrey-epstein-case

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Who Is Elisabetta Tai Ferretto? Italian Model Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Abuse Goes Missing In New York

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Who Is Elisabetta Tai Ferretto? Italian Model Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Abuse Goes Missing In New York

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Who Is Elisabetta Tai Ferretto? Italian Model Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Abuse Goes Missing In New York
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