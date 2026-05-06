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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Kashmira Pardesi? Meet Netflix’s ‘Bharti Bhabhi’ From Glory, Who Is Winning The Internet With Her Hotness & Bold Role

Who Is Kashmira Pardesi? Meet Netflix’s ‘Bharti Bhabhi’ From Glory, Who Is Winning The Internet With Her Hotness & Bold Role

Who is Kashmira Pardesi? Meet Netflix Glory actress and ‘Bharti Bhabhi’ star who is grabbing attention online with her bold role, glamorous looks, acting career, movies, and OTT journey.

Who Is Kashmira Pardesi? Meet Netflix’s ‘Bharti Bhabhi’ From Glory, Who Is Winning The Internet With Her Hotness & Bold Role
Who Is Kashmira Pardesi? Meet Netflix’s ‘Bharti Bhabhi’ From Glory, Who Is Winning The Internet With Her Hotness & Bold Role

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 03:54 IST

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Who Is Kashmira Pardesi? Meet Netflix’s ‘Bharti Bhabhi’ From Glory, Who Is Winning The Internet With Her Hotness & Bold Role

Netflix has a web series called Glory, and it is getting a lot of attention. One of the characters, Bharti Bhabhi, is being talked about a lot in the media. She is played by actress Kashmira Pardesi. The series also stars Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu Sharma. Kashmira Pardesis’ performance in Glory is really bold and glamorous. This is why people are talking about her a lot online. People are sharing clips and edits of Kashmira Pardesi’s character Bharti in the media. Because of this, Kashmira Pardesi has become very popular on the internet. Now people want to know more about her life and the work she has done before.

Who is Kashmira Pardesi?

Kashmira Pardesi was born on 3 November 1997 in Pune, Maharashtra. She went to St. Anne’s High School in Pune. Then she moved to Mumbai for college. Kashmira Pardesi studied fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Mumbai. After that, she started working in the entertainment industry.

Kashmira Pardesi started out studying fashion. Then she decided to act and model. Over time, she became well known in South cinema. Then she started working in Bollywood and on OTT platforms.

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Kashmira Pardesis acting career started with a Telugu film called Nartanashala in 2018. She mostly worked in Tamil and Telugu films at first. People noticed her performances. She became popular.

Kashmira Pardesi also worked in a film called Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar. She did projects in industries before starting to work on OTT platforms. Her first OTT project was a web series called The Freelancer with Mohit Raina.

Now Kashmira Pardesi is getting a lot of attention for her role in Glory.

Why is Bharti Bhabhi trending?

In Glory, Kashmira Pardesi plays the role of Bharti. She is the wife of a police officer named Arvind. As the story goes on, her character becomes very important. People are impressed with her performance. How she looks on screen.

People in the media are talking about Kashmira Pardesi’s glamorous scenes in Glory. They like how confidently she plays her role. Many fans are calling her Bharti Bhabhi, and this name is trending on platforms.

People are sharing stills and clips from the series online. Fans are also looking at photos of Kashmira Pardesi on her Instagram account. They like her style. How she looks in real life, too.

Glory is now streaming on Netflix. The series is about crime, drama, and emotional conflict. It stars Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma, and Kashmira Pardesi. Since it was released on Netflix, the show is getting a lot of attention from people who watch OTT content. Bharti Bhabhi is one of the most talked-about characters in the series.

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Tags: Bharti Bhabhi GloryDivyendu Sharma GloryGlory Netflix seriesGlory web series castKashmira PardesiKashmira Pardesi hot roleKashmira Pardesi InstagramKashmira Pardesi moviesNetflix Glory actressPulkit Samrat Glory

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Who Is Kashmira Pardesi? Meet Netflix’s ‘Bharti Bhabhi’ From Glory, Who Is Winning The Internet With Her Hotness & Bold Role

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Who Is Kashmira Pardesi? Meet Netflix’s ‘Bharti Bhabhi’ From Glory, Who Is Winning The Internet With Her Hotness & Bold Role

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Who Is Kashmira Pardesi? Meet Netflix’s ‘Bharti Bhabhi’ From Glory, Who Is Winning The Internet With Her Hotness & Bold Role
Who Is Kashmira Pardesi? Meet Netflix’s ‘Bharti Bhabhi’ From Glory, Who Is Winning The Internet With Her Hotness & Bold Role
Who Is Kashmira Pardesi? Meet Netflix’s ‘Bharti Bhabhi’ From Glory, Who Is Winning The Internet With Her Hotness & Bold Role
Who Is Kashmira Pardesi? Meet Netflix’s ‘Bharti Bhabhi’ From Glory, Who Is Winning The Internet With Her Hotness & Bold Role

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