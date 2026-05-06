Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today chennai super kings Epstein cellmate note KC-135 Stratotanker Dwayne Johnson tamil nadu Fujairah attack Anu Sharma hantavirus mamata banerjee Phuket parasailing death Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108

Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108

IndiGo Flight 6E-108 was evacuated at Chandigarh Airport after a passenger’s power bank caught fire inside the cabin, triggering smoke and panic among nearly 200 passengers.

Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108
Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 01:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108

CHANDIGARH – Something scary happened at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. A passenger’s power bank caught fire on an IndiGo flight after it landed. The fire filled the plane with smoke, so the crew had to evacuate 200 people using special slides.

The IndiGo Flight 6E-108 came from Hyderabad. Landed safely at 3:29 PM. As the plane was moving to Bay No. 1, a passenger named Devansh saw smoke and flames coming from a power bank in a seat pocket. The power bank was on fire. It was inside a pouch.

Smoke Fills Cabin After Power Bank Ignites

Smoke started filling the cabin fast, and people got really scared. There were 198 passengers, including two babies and six crew members, on the plane. Some passengers tried to get out of their seats because the smoke was spreading quickly.

You Might Be Interested In

The crew acted fast and used fire extinguishers to put out the flames. They were able to control the fire in a minute, but the captain still declared an emergency because of all the smoke inside the plane.

Emergency Evacuation Carried Out Using Slides

The crew had to evacuate the plane using emergency slides. This happened at 3:35 PM. All six slides were used to get people out of the plane. The airport’s emergency team was also told about the incident.

Most people got out of the plane without getting hurt. A few people got minor injuries during the evacuation. One woman, Richa Acharya, got hurt badly when she slipped on a slide and fell. She broke her leg. Is now in the hospital in Mohali.

Fire Tender Reached Aircraft Within Minutes

A fire truck from the Indian Air Force got to the plane quickly in just three minutes. By the time it got there, the crew had already put out the fire using the plane’s safety equipment.

IndiGo said that the evacuation was done to keep everyone safe. They also said that all the passengers are now safe in the terminal and are being taken care of. The plane is not flying now. Will be checked really carefully before it can fly again.

DGCA Rules On Lithium-Ion Batteries Under Spotlight

This incident is a reminder that lithium-ion batteries can be really dangerous on planes. The government has rules about how to handle power banks and other devices with batteries on flights.

You are only allowed to carry power banks in your hand luggage, not in your checked bags. You are also not supposed to use power banks on the plane. You should keep them where you can see them, in a seat pocket, so that if something goes wrong it can be found quickly.

The government is now investigating what happened to see if the power bank was safe and if the crew followed all the procedures during the emergency.

ALSO READ: China Fireworks Factory Burns In Flames: What’s Behind Deadly Fire That Killed 21 And Injured 61

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aircraft emergency evacuationChandigarh airport emergencyChandigarh Airport fire incidentDGCA power bank rulesflight smoke scareIndiGo 6E-108IndiGo flight evacuationIndiGo Hyderabad Chandigarh flightlithium battery flight riskpower bank fire on flight

RELATED News

Ethiopian Embassy And ASSOCHAM Host India-Africa Dialogue 2026

Serendipity Arts Launches THE BRIJ Cultural Leaders Fellowship, a nine-month Leadership Programme for Cultural Practitioners

Serendipity Arts Launches THE BRIJ Cultural Leaders Fellowship, a nine-month Leadership Programme for Cultural Practitioners

Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7, Becomes State’s New ‘Jana Nayagan’

India’s First Fully Digital On-Ground Mental Math Championship Concludes in Mumbai

LATEST NEWS

Trump Congratulates PM Modi After BJP’s ‘Historic, Decisive’ Win In Bengal Assembly Elections

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Beat DC by 8 Wickets: Updated Standings on May 5 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How to Watch Champions League Semi-Final Second Leg in India, UAE, Middle East, Spain, England And Worldwide

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer Out: Reveals Dark, Brutal Take On Homer’s Classic | Watch Now

DC vs CSK: Sameer Rizvi Silences Critics With Fighting Knock Amid Yesha Sagar Controversy; Fans React to Delhi Capitals Batter

US Pushes Back After Iran Strikes UAE: Will Fragile Ceasefire Survive As Trump Launches ‘Project Freedom’?

When Is Mother’s Day 2026 In India, US, UK And Mexico? Check Full Date List Here

Will Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Finally Be Unsealed? What’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ Message Kept Hidden For 7 Years

DC vs CSK: Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing IPL Today Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium? Has Thala Quietly Retired From IPL?

8th Pay Commission: IRSTSA Demands Higher Fitment Factor and Salary Revision

Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108
Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108
Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108
Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108

QUICK LINKS