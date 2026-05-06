Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108

CHANDIGARH – Something scary happened at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. A passenger’s power bank caught fire on an IndiGo flight after it landed. The fire filled the plane with smoke, so the crew had to evacuate 200 people using special slides.

The IndiGo Flight 6E-108 came from Hyderabad. Landed safely at 3:29 PM. As the plane was moving to Bay No. 1, a passenger named Devansh saw smoke and flames coming from a power bank in a seat pocket. The power bank was on fire. It was inside a pouch.

Smoke Fills Cabin After Power Bank Ignites

Smoke started filling the cabin fast, and people got really scared. There were 198 passengers, including two babies and six crew members, on the plane. Some passengers tried to get out of their seats because the smoke was spreading quickly.

The crew acted fast and used fire extinguishers to put out the flames. They were able to control the fire in a minute, but the captain still declared an emergency because of all the smoke inside the plane.

Emergency Evacuation Carried Out Using Slides

The crew had to evacuate the plane using emergency slides. This happened at 3:35 PM. All six slides were used to get people out of the plane. The airport’s emergency team was also told about the incident.

Most people got out of the plane without getting hurt. A few people got minor injuries during the evacuation. One woman, Richa Acharya, got hurt badly when she slipped on a slide and fell. She broke her leg. Is now in the hospital in Mohali.

Fire Tender Reached Aircraft Within Minutes

A fire truck from the Indian Air Force got to the plane quickly in just three minutes. By the time it got there, the crew had already put out the fire using the plane’s safety equipment.

IndiGo said that the evacuation was done to keep everyone safe. They also said that all the passengers are now safe in the terminal and are being taken care of. The plane is not flying now. Will be checked really carefully before it can fly again.

DGCA Rules On Lithium-Ion Batteries Under Spotlight

This incident is a reminder that lithium-ion batteries can be really dangerous on planes. The government has rules about how to handle power banks and other devices with batteries on flights.

You are only allowed to carry power banks in your hand luggage, not in your checked bags. You are also not supposed to use power banks on the plane. You should keep them where you can see them, in a seat pocket, so that if something goes wrong it can be found quickly.

The government is now investigating what happened to see if the power bank was safe and if the crew followed all the procedures during the emergency.

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