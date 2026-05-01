The Boys Season 5 Episode 6: When And Where to Watch, India Time, Cast, Plot & Latest Updates
The final season of The Boys is moving at full speed, and Episode 6 is shaping up to be another crucial chapter in the story. The audience waits to see what will happen as relationships between characters break apart while Homelander strengthens his control over others. The upcoming episode of the series will deliver unexpected developments through intense character conflicts and major plot advancements. The upcoming episode on Prime Video will show all essential information about its release date and time, as well as the main content.
Release Date & Platform
The Boys Season 5 Episode 6 will stream on May 6, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video. The show continues its weekly rollout as part of its final season, building toward a major climax.
India Release Timings
In India, the episode drops at 12:30 PM IST, making it a daytime watch for viewers.
Global Release Timings
The episode releases simultaneously worldwide. Key timings include:
US Pacific: 12:00 AM
US Eastern: 3:00 AM
UK: 8:00 AM
Europe: 9:00 AM
UAE: 11:00 AM
India: 12:30 PM
Japan: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 PM
What to Expect in Episode 6
Details might come out later about the specific plotline; the story in Season 5 shows a very strong level of conflict happening:
Homelander’s dominance continues to reshape the world
The Boys remain trapped and scattered
Annie is trying to build resistance
Butcher returns with a dangerous virus targeting Supes