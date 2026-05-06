Bihar Viral CCTV Video: Two Women Killed After Speeding Train Runs Over Them While Crossing Railway Tracks At Bakhtiyarpur Station | Watch Video

A disturbing CCTV video showing two women being hit by a speeding train while crossing railway tracks has gone viral on social media. The heartbreaking incident, reportedly from Bihar’s Bakhtiyarpur railway station area, has shocked internet users and sparked serious discussions around railway safety and public awareness.

The clip was widely shared on X by user Manas Muduli with a warning caption urging people never to take such dangerous shortcuts. The incident has now become a major talking point online, with many users calling it a tragic reminder of how a few seconds of carelessness can turn fatal.

What Happened In The Viral Railway Video?

According to details circulating online, the incident allegedly took place near Bakhtiyarpur railway station in Bihar. The viral CCTV footage reportedly shows two women attempting to cross the railway tracks instead of using a safer route, such as a foot overbridge or subway.

Within moments, a high-speed train identified by several reports as the Farakka Express approached the track. The women reportedly failed to react in time, and the train struck them instantly. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the railway area.

The video quickly spread across X and other social media platforms, leaving viewers shocked and emotional.

Social Media Reacts To The Tragic Incident

The viral post received massive engagement online, with users expressing grief and concern over railway safety awareness in India. Many social media users said the clip should serve as a warning to people who frequently cross tracks illegally to save time.

Several users also highlighted how dangerous it is to underestimate the speed of approaching trains. Others urged railway authorities to increase awareness campaigns and strengthen safety measures at crowded stations.

The caption shared along with the video read, “Two lives were lost in seconds. Never do this. No shortcut is worth a life.” The message resonated strongly with viewers, making the clip trend rapidly online.

Why Crossing Railway Tracks Is Extremely Dangerous

Indian Railways has repeatedly advised passengers not to cross railway tracks directly under any circumstances. Trains often move at very high speeds, and in many situations, people fail to judge the distance and timing correctly.

Railway authorities recommend using foot overbridges, designated crossings, and station subways to avoid accidents. Also warn that distractions such as mobile phones, conversations, or rushing during travel can increase the risk of fatal mishaps near tracks.

Every year, multiple railway-related accidents are reported across the country due to unauthorised track crossings.

Viral Video Becomes A Harsh Reminder

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the importance of following railway safety rules. While the viral video continues to circulate online, many people believe it should be treated as a serious public safety warning rather than just another trending clip on social media.

The heartbreaking loss of two lives within seconds has left the internet shaken and reminded commuters that no shortcut is worth risking human life.

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