Punjab On High Alert: Twin Blasts Rock Jalandhar & Amritsar, Pakistan Link Suspected, CCTV Footage Surfaces

Punjab High Alert: Twin blasts rocked Punjab on Tuesday night, within hours prompting the security forces to put the state on high alert. A loud explosion was first heard outside the order Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar and then another blast near an Army camp in Amritsar. No capsulitis has been reported so far. Security agencies have launched an investigation into the twin blasts. According to the initial investigation, Pakistan-based handlers and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives are likely linked to the explosion.

Jalandhar BSF Headquarters Blast

A loud blast took place in Jalandhar on Tuesday, May 4, when a scooter parked outside a BSF headquarters exploded, according to reports. CCTV footage from the site has emerged, capturing the blast near the BSF Chowk area.

A few hours later, another explosion was heard in Amritsar at around 10:30 p.m near an Army camp. The sound of the blast was heard far away from the explosion site.

CCTV footage of the Jalandhar scooty blast outside BSF HQ. https://t.co/qBSvKJL2RO pic.twitter.com/cwCTkgq79V — Elite Predators (@elitepredatorss) May 5, 2026

Amritsar Army Camp Blast

According to reports, a blast took place outside the Army camp situated opposite the BSF’s Khasa camp on Attari Road. So far, no casualties have been reported.

#WATCH | Punjab: Police Commissioner, Jalandhar Dhanpreet Kaur says, “At around 8, our patrolling team was present here. A scooty was parked near the gate. It suddenly caught fire… We are taking inputs from the BSF… Preliminarily, the scooty belongs to a man who works here,… https://t.co/HiEcFyLlTt pic.twitter.com/LvUiQMuoBf — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026

“The Bomb Disposal Squad conducted checks at the site while the FSL team collected evidence, which has been sent for sampling and testing. We are examining how many blasts occurred and the exact nature of the incident,” Amritsar Rural SP Aditya S. Warrier told the media.

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