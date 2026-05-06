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Home > Regionals News > Punjab On High Alert: Twin Blasts Rock Jalandhar & Amritsar, Pakistan Link Suspected, CCTV Footage Surfaces

Punjab On High Alert: Twin Blasts Rock Jalandhar & Amritsar, Pakistan Link Suspected, CCTV Footage Surfaces

Punjab High Alert: Twin blasts in Punjab’s Jalandhar and Amritsar within hours have put security forces on high alert. Explosions near a BSF headquarters and an Army camp triggered panic, though no casualties were reported.

Twin blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar trigger high alert in Punjab. Photo: X.
Twin blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar trigger high alert in Punjab. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 08:58 IST

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Punjab On High Alert: Twin Blasts Rock Jalandhar & Amritsar, Pakistan Link Suspected, CCTV Footage Surfaces

Punjab High Alert: Twin blasts rocked Punjab on Tuesday night, within hours prompting the security forces to put the state on high alert. A loud explosion was first heard outside the order Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar and then another blast near an Army camp in Amritsar. No capsulitis has been reported so far. Security agencies have launched an investigation into the twin blasts. According to the initial investigation, Pakistan-based handlers and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives are likely linked to the explosion.  

Jalandhar BSF Headquarters Blast

A loud blast took place in Jalandhar on Tuesday, May 4, when a scooter parked outside a BSF headquarters exploded, according to reports. CCTV footage from the site has emerged, capturing the blast near the BSF Chowk area.

A few hours later, another explosion was heard in Amritsar at around 10:30 p.m near an Army camp. The sound of the blast was heard far away from the explosion site.

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Amritsar Army Camp Blast

According to reports, a blast took place outside the Army camp situated opposite the BSF’s Khasa camp on Attari Road. So far, no casualties have been reported.

“The Bomb Disposal Squad conducted checks at the site while the FSL team collected evidence, which has been sent for sampling and testing. We are examining how many blasts occurred and the exact nature of the incident,”  Amritsar Rural SP Aditya S. Warrier told the media. 

Also Read: Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (6 May 2026): Congress Backs Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu, Explosion Near BSF Headquarters In Jalandhar

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Tags: amritsarBSFhome-hero-pos-1indian armyjalandharpunjab newspunjab police

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Punjab On High Alert: Twin Blasts Rock Jalandhar & Amritsar, Pakistan Link Suspected, CCTV Footage Surfaces

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Punjab On High Alert: Twin Blasts Rock Jalandhar & Amritsar, Pakistan Link Suspected, CCTV Footage Surfaces

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Punjab On High Alert: Twin Blasts Rock Jalandhar & Amritsar, Pakistan Link Suspected, CCTV Footage Surfaces
Punjab On High Alert: Twin Blasts Rock Jalandhar & Amritsar, Pakistan Link Suspected, CCTV Footage Surfaces
Punjab On High Alert: Twin Blasts Rock Jalandhar & Amritsar, Pakistan Link Suspected, CCTV Footage Surfaces
Punjab On High Alert: Twin Blasts Rock Jalandhar & Amritsar, Pakistan Link Suspected, CCTV Footage Surfaces

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