Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (6 May 2026): Congress Backs Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu, Blast Near BSF Camp In Amritsar Hours After Jalandhar BSF Hq Explosion

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (6 May 2026): Congress Backs Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu, Explosion Near BSF Headquarters In Jalandhar

Breaking News May 6: Congress backs TVK in Tamil Nadu, Delhi rains disrupt flights, Trump congratulates Modi, blast near BSF HQ sparks panic. Photo: AI.

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (6 May 2026): Congress on Tuesday decided to extend support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu, citing the need to “protect the Constitution” and uphold secular values, according to people familiar with the matter. The decision comes as the party’s newly elected MLAs in Chennai chose founder and actor C. Joseph Vijay as their legislative party leader. The move is likely to trigger shifts within the opposition INDIA bloc in the state and may strain Congress’ longstanding 22-year alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of the halfway mark by 10 seats. Congress, with five seats, will take the tally to 113.

Delhi Rains Disrupt Flights, Over 500 Delays Reported

A sudden spell of heavy rain accompanied by hailstorms hit parts of Delhi on Tuesday, severely impacting flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to available data, more than 500 flights were delayed, at least 10 cancelled, and five diverted to nearby airports.

The disruption was further compounded by cancellations linked to a drone attack in the Middle East, adding to passenger chaos.

While no colour-coded weather alert has been issued for Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundery developments toward late evening due to an active western disturbance. The IMD added that the system is expected to withdraw by Thursday, after which temperatures are likely to rise again.

Donald Trump Congratulates PM Modi on Bengal Poll Victory

United States President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

“The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement on Tuesday.

Case Filed Against Palash Muchhal Under SC/ST Act

Singer and music composer Palash Muchhal is facing legal action after a complaint was registered against him in Sangli, Maharashtra. As per a report by TV9 Marathi, the case has been filed under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The complaint was lodged by Vigyan Prakash Mane, a Sangli resident and a childhood friend of cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

Explosion Near BSF Headquarters in Jalandhar Sparks Panic

A powerful explosion involving a two-wheeler occurred outside the Punjab Frontier headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jalandhar on Tuesday evening, triggering panic in the area.

The blast, reported around 8 pm, took place on one of the city’s busiest roads connecting Jalandhar to the Amritsar–New Delhi national highway.

While the cause of the explosion remains unclear, the impact was significant. Debris from a Honda Activa was scattered several metres from the site, and a traffic signal pole sustained damage.

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