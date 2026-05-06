Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (6 May 2026): Congress Backs Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu, Blast Near BSF Camp In Amritsar Hours After Jalandhar BSF Hq Explosion

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (6 May 2026): Congress Backs Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu, Explosion Near BSF Headquarters In Jalandhar
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (6 May 2026): Congress on Tuesday decided to extend support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu, citing the need to “protect the Constitution” and uphold secular values, according to people familiar with the matter. The decision comes as the party’s newly elected MLAs in Chennai chose founder and actor C. Joseph Vijay as their legislative party leader. The move is likely to trigger shifts within the opposition INDIA bloc in the state and may strain Congress’ longstanding 22-year alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of the halfway mark by 10 seats. Congress, with five seats, will take the tally to 113.
A sudden spell of heavy rain accompanied by hailstorms hit parts of Delhi on Tuesday, severely impacting flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to available data, more than 500 flights were delayed, at least 10 cancelled, and five diverted to nearby airports.
The disruption was further compounded by cancellations linked to a drone attack in the Middle East, adding to passenger chaos.
While no colour-coded weather alert has been issued for Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundery developments toward late evening due to an active western disturbance. The IMD added that the system is expected to withdraw by Thursday, after which temperatures are likely to rise again.
United States President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.
“The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement on Tuesday.
Singer and music composer Palash Muchhal is facing legal action after a complaint was registered against him in Sangli, Maharashtra. As per a report by TV9 Marathi, the case has been filed under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The complaint was lodged by Vigyan Prakash Mane, a Sangli resident and a childhood friend of cricketer Smriti Mandhana.
A powerful explosion involving a two-wheeler occurred outside the Punjab Frontier headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jalandhar on Tuesday evening, triggering panic in the area.
The blast, reported around 8 pm, took place on one of the city’s busiest roads connecting Jalandhar to the Amritsar–New Delhi national highway.
While the cause of the explosion remains unclear, the impact was significant. Debris from a Honda Activa was scattered several metres from the site, and a traffic signal pole sustained damage.
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The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Wednesday announced the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results for 2026 at 8 am, recording an overall pass percentage of 83.86%.
Students can access and download their scorecards through the official websites gseb.org, website.gseb.org and gsebeservice.com, as well as via WhatsApp and SMS services.
An explosion was reported outside a BSF camp in Amritsar late Tuesday, just hours after a grenade attack in Jalandhar, marking the second such incident in a single day. The back-to-back attacks have triggered a high security alert across the state.
Amritsar (Rural) SSP Suhail Mir Qasim said initial findings suggest that an object was hurled towards the boundary wall of the camp, which led to the blast.
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a proposal to raise the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court by four judges, taking the total from 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India.
As part of the move, the Cabinet has also given its nod to introduce the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament. The proposed legislation aims to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 to formally implement the increase in judicial strength.