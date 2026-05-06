Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Trump Pauses ‘Project Freedom’ After ‘Big Progress’ In Iran Talks, Hormuz Blockade To Continue

Trump pauses Project Freedom as US-Iran talks progress, but tensions in the Strait of Hormuz persist. Photo: AI.

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has announced a temporary pause in “Project Freedom” operation aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, citing “great progress” in ongoing negotiations with Iran. The decision, he said, is intended to allow space for a potential “complete and final agreement” with Tehran. In a statement, Trump said the operation would be halted for “a short period” to assess whether diplomatic efforts can reach a conclusion. According to Trump, the decision was based “on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran.”

Iran Rejects Trump’s ‘Unilateral Demands’

Reacting to the developments, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Washington of continuing its “policy of maximum pressure.” He said the United States expects Iran to “submit to their unilateral demands,” a proposition he described as “impossible” for Tehran to accept.

Despite the diplomatic overtures, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain high. The United Arab Emirates reported a second consecutive day of missile and drone attacks allegedly launched by Iran. However, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied any involvement in the incidents.

In a separate development, Iran accused US forces of carrying out an attack on passenger boats in the strait, resulting in the deaths of five civilians. Tehran maintained that the vessels targeted were not IRGC-operated fast boats, contradicting US claims.

US Sets Conditions for Peace

At a White House briefing on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined Washington’s conditions for de-escalation. He said Iran must agree to President Trump’s demands regarding its nuclear programme and also commit to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for global energy supplies.

Earlier in the day, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, the country’s top military officer, addressed the situation in a joint news conference. They indicated that Iran’s recent actions had not escalated into full-scale conflict.

Caine described Tuesday as a “quieter” day in the strait, noting that the situation had not crossed into what he termed “major combat operations.” Hegseth echoed the assessment, stating, “The ceasefire is not over.”

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