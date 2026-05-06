Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Inches Closer To The Rs 50 Crore Mark, Strong Run Continues At The Ticket Windows

Riteish Deshmukh’s historical film Raja Shivaji, during its first week of release, maintains its position as the highest-grossing movie at the box office. The period drama about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj reached its fifth day of release when it added Rs 3.35 crore to its Marathi version total, which brought its domestic net collection to Rs 44.40 crore. The film reached a single-day total of Rs 4.90 crore after the Hindi-dubbed version generated Rs 1.55 crore on Tuesday, which brought its total gross revenue in India to more than Rs 50 crore.

Marathi Audience Drives Box Office Growth, Anchoring Strong Revenue Stream

The main factor that drives the film’s box office revenue success is its performance in its original language. Raja Shivaji continues to show strong box office results in Maharashtra and nearby areas while most major films lose their audience after their initial successful weekend. The Rs 3.35 crore Tuesday haul demonstrates that Marathi viewers connect emotionally with the topic, which results in ongoing theater attendance. The “vernacular vitality” of this work exists beyond numerical data because it demonstrates a fundamental cultural connection, which enables the film to surpass multiple modern Hindi films. The Marathi version has generated more than Rs 30.5 crore in revenue, which demonstrates that regional storytelling with high production standards can achieve consistent box office success.

Regional Cinema Builds Toward Record-Breaking Box Office Zenith

Raja Shivaji’s current path shows that it will achieve more than seasonal success because it will break all existing records. The film has now reached its current position as the second highest-grossing Marathi film inside the industry after it surpassed the complete box office revenue of the popular film Natsamrat. The historical momentum of the project receives its energy from two main elements, which include Riteish Deshmukh’s dedicated directorial work and the presence of his talented cast members Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan. The dynamic guest appearance of Salman Khan as Jiva Mahala functions as an essential driving force that has created online excitement while keeping the movie as a main discussion topic. The film currently moves at its existing speed, which will allow it to break Sairat’s record as the highest-grossing Marathi film in history, according to trade analysts.

Raja Shivaji has achieved success at the box office after five days of release in India by earning Rs 52.68 crore. The film now tests whether the “Shivaji wave” will help it reach the exclusive Rs 100-crore club, which regional films seldom reach as it approaches its second weekend. Riteish Deshmukh currently holds absolute control over the box office “Swarajya” title.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Nears ₹50 Crore Milestone, Fans Celebrate Massive Run