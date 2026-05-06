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Home > Sports News > UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 On Aggregate As Bukayo Saka Sends Gunners To Champions League Final After 20 Years

UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 On Aggregate As Bukayo Saka Sends Gunners To Champions League Final After 20 Years

Bukayo Saka strikes as Arsenal defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to reach their first UEFA Champions League final in 20 years. Read the full match report on a historic night at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s side secures their spot in the 2026 final.

UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 On Aggregate As Bukayo Saka Sends Gunners To Champions League Final After 20 Years. Photo UEFA Champions League- X
UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 On Aggregate As Bukayo Saka Sends Gunners To Champions League Final After 20 Years. Photo UEFA Champions League- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 09:32 IST

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UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 On Aggregate As Bukayo Saka Sends Gunners To Champions League Final After 20 Years

UCL Semi-Final, Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: The ghost of 2006 has finally been exorcised. Arsenal booked their place in a UEFA Champions League final for the first time in two decades in a night of unbearable tension and tactical warfare at the Emirates Stadium. A 1-0 win on the night over a resilient Atletico Madrid was enough to seal a 2-1 aggregate victory, bringing scenes of delirium to North London.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: The Breakthrough Goal From Bukayo Saka

Mikel Arteta’s side knew they were about to face the ultimate defensive test going into the second leg level at 1-1. Diego Simeone’s Atletico came with their signature “cholismo” in full effect – low blocks, tactical fouls and a denial to give an inch of space. For 70 minutes it looked like the Spaniards might bore the Gunners into submission. But the man who has become the heartbeat of this new Arsenal era got the breakthrough – Bukayo Saka.

In the 74th minute Martin Odegaard threaded a needle through a congested midfield to find Saka on the right wing. The academy graduate barged in, bamboozled his way past Reinildo and curled a shot that took a slight deflection on its way into the bottom corner of Jan Oblak’s net. The Emirates exploded in a wall of sound that seemed to have been twenty years in the making.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Defensive Resilience

Saka will grab the headlines but this was a victory built on the granite foundations of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães. Atletico threw everything at them in the final ten minutes, including a goalmouth scramble that saw David Raya make a miraculous fingertip save from an Antoine Griezmann volley.

Arsenal’s game management, so often criticised in years past, was perfect. They navigated the ‘dark arts’ of the closing stages with a maturity to suggest this team is ready for the ultimate prize.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: A Historic Milestone

The importance of this result cannot be overstated. 20 years ago, Thierry Henry led the Gunners to the final in Paris.It is also the zenith of Mikel Arteta’s project at the same time, silencing any remaining doubts over his European pedigree. Bukayo Saka, now 24, has already established himself as a world class talent on the biggest stage.

“We have dreamed of this night for a long time,” Arteta said in the post-match frenzy. “The supporters, the players, the staff—we have grown together. But we aren’t done yet. We go to the final to win it.”

When the referee blew the final whistle the stadium was full of “The Angel.” Arsenal are not the nearly men of Europe anymore, they are finalists. The wait is over after 20 years and for Bukayo Saka and co, immortality is just 90 minutes away.

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Tags: ArsenalArsenal vs Atletico MadridAtletico MadridBukayo SakaChampions League FinalUCLUCL Semi-Final 2026

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UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 On Aggregate As Bukayo Saka Sends Gunners To Champions League Final After 20 Years

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UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 On Aggregate As Bukayo Saka Sends Gunners To Champions League Final After 20 Years

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UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 On Aggregate As Bukayo Saka Sends Gunners To Champions League Final After 20 Years
UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 On Aggregate As Bukayo Saka Sends Gunners To Champions League Final After 20 Years
UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 On Aggregate As Bukayo Saka Sends Gunners To Champions League Final After 20 Years
UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 On Aggregate As Bukayo Saka Sends Gunners To Champions League Final After 20 Years

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