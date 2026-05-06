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Home > Education News > GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: Gujarat Board SSC Result DECLARED on gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Steps to Download, DigiLocker

GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: Gujarat Board SSC Result DECLARED on gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Steps to Download, DigiLocker

GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) today declared the GSEB Class 10 SSC Result 2026. Here is a direct link to download GSEB 10th Result 2026 through official websites and DigiLocker.

GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: Gujarat Board SSC Result DECLARED on gseb.org.
GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: Gujarat Board SSC Result DECLARED on gseb.org.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-06 10:01 IST

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GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: Gujarat Board SSC Result DECLARED on gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Steps to Download, DigiLocker

GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) today declared the GSEB Class 10 SSC Result 2026. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 26 until March 16. Students can now check and download their Gujarat Board SSC result by visiting the official website, gseb.org. The result also appears on DigiLocker and WhatsApp platforms. For students who want to access their marksheet must fill their seat number on the login screen. Students can access their provisional marksheet after logging in to use it later.

Direct Link to Download GSEB 10th Result 2026: Click Here 

Students can check and download their scorecards through the official websites gseb.org, website.gseb.org, gsebeservice.com as well as via WhatsApp and SMS services. The six-digit seat number is required by students to check their marksheet.

Gujarat 10th Board SSC Result OUT: Overview 

Category

You Might Be Interested In

Details

Result Date

May 6, 2026

Result Time

8:00 AM

Board

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)

Official Website

gseb.org

Login Details Required

Seat Number

Result Mode

Online Marksheet (Provisional)

Download Option

Available immediately after result declaration

How to Check GSEB SSC Result 2026 Through Offical Websites? 

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the Class 10 (SSC) results online through its official websites and platforms. Students can check and download their result PDF through these websites

  • gseb.org
  • result.gseb.org
  • gsebeservice.com

How to Download GSEB SSC Result 2026 Marksheet? 

Step 1: Go to the official GSEB result portal: gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says

“SSC Result 2026” or “Class 10 Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your required credentials such as:

Seat Number (as mentioned on admit card)

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button after entering details correctly.

Step 5: Your GSEB SSC 2026 result will appear on the screen with subject-wise marks.

Step 6: Download the marksheet PDF

Take a printout for future reference until the original marksheet is issued by the school

How to Download GSEB SSC Result 2026 Marksheet Through DigiLocker? 

  • Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.
  • Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account.
  • After logging in, go to the “Issued Documents” section.
  • Select Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) from the list.
  • Enter the required details, such as your seat number.
  • Click on the submit option to view your GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2026.
  • Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference.

GSEB 10th Result 2026: Grading Pattern As A1 Falls in Top Category

Marks Range

Grade

91–100

A1

81–90

A2

71–80

B1

61–70

B2

51–60

C1

41–50

C2

33–40

D

21–32

E1

20 and Below

E2

GSEB 10th Result 2026: How Many Passed in GSEB SSC Result 2026? 

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 83.86% for the Class 10 board examinations this year. The student performance has improved every year since 2025 when the pass rate reached 83.08%. The state achieved one of its highest standard clearance rates in recent years as 634327 students passed out of 756392 who took the exam.

Narmada Records Highest Pass Percentage of 90.85% in GSEB SSC Result 2026 Marksheet

The GSEB Class 10 results display student performance differences throughout Gujarat according to district-wise data. Narmada district recorded the highest pass percentage in the state with an impressive 90.85% result. The lowest pass percentage in the state was recorded by Panchmahals district with 76.42%. The results demonstrate how academic performance differs between various districts in Gujarat.

Gandhinagar’s Ajol Centre Records 100 Percent Passing Rate in GSEB 10th Result 2026

The Gujarat Board Class 10 results established substantial performance gaps between different examination centres. The Ajol centre in Gandhinagar district achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, which demonstrated outstanding academic achievement. The Munkholsa centre in Dahod achieved the lowest state results because only 33.74% of its students passed the exam.

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: Check Hall Ticket Direct Link and Steps to Download  

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Tags: 10th gujarat board result date 202610th result10th result 2026 gujarat boardGSEBgseb resultGSEB Result 2026ssc resultssc result 2026ssc result 2026 gujarat boardstd 10 resultstd 10 result 2026www gseb orgwww gseb org 10www gseb org result std 10

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GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: Gujarat Board SSC Result DECLARED on gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Steps to Download, DigiLocker

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GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: Gujarat Board SSC Result DECLARED on gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Steps to Download, DigiLocker
GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: Gujarat Board SSC Result DECLARED on gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Steps to Download, DigiLocker
GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: Gujarat Board SSC Result DECLARED on gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Steps to Download, DigiLocker
GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: Gujarat Board SSC Result DECLARED on gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Steps to Download, DigiLocker

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