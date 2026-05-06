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Home > India News > Delhi Airport Flights Disrupted: Rain & Hailstorm Delay 500+ Flights, Departures Hit at IGI; Check Latest Schedule

Delhi Airport Flights Disrupted: Rain & Hailstorm Delay 500+ Flights, Departures Hit at IGI; Check Latest Schedule

Heavy rain, hailstorm and gusty winds disrupted normal life in Delhi and severely affected flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday night. More than 500 flights were delayed, while several others were cancelled or diverted due to bad weather conditions.

Delhi Airport Flights Disrupted: Rain & Hailstorm Delay 500+ Flights, Departures Hit at IGI; Check Latest Schedule. Photo: AI
Delhi Airport Flights Disrupted: Rain & Hailstorm Delay 500+ Flights, Departures Hit at IGI; Check Latest Schedule. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 10:39 IST

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Delhi Airport Flights Disrupted: Rain & Hailstorm Delay 500+ Flights, Departures Hit at IGI; Check Latest Schedule

Heavy rain and hailstorm suddenly hit Delhi on Tuesday night, which affected normal life and caused major disruption at Indira Gandhi International Airport. More than 500 flights were delayed, while several others were cancelled or diverted which led to trouble for passengers. According to officials at least 10 flights were cancelled and five flights were sent to nearby airports because of bad weather. Dwarka, Palam, and Najafgarh areas which are near the airport received heavy rain and hailstorm which caused problems during the busy afternoon 

hours. 

According to reports, five flights were diverted between 2 pm and 3:30 pm due to gusty winds, rain, and hailstorm around the airport. Flights that were scheduled were also delayed at IGI Airport. 

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Delhi Flight Schedule After Delhi Airport Flight Disrupted 

IGI airport has yet to issue the latest flight scheduled following 500 flights that were delayed and several others that were cancelled or diverted. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that no colour alert has been issued for Wednesday but there is a chance of thunderstorms in the evening because of an active western disturbance. 

According to weather data, Delhi received 4.6 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung and up to 9.8 mm at Palam during the day. Wind speeds in areas near the airport reached around 39 km per hour. 

Delhi Weather Today 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi, where temperatures may rise above 42 degrees Celsius which will make it one of the hottest days of the season so far. However, Delhi has been experiencing rough weather for the past few days. 

Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hailstorms captured the national capital, giving people relief from scorching heat. 

Hour

Sky Condition

Temperature

Chance of Rain

10 AM

Sunny

31°C

0%

12 PM

Sunny

33°C

0%

2 PM

Sunny

34°C

0%

4 PM

Sunny

35°C

0%

6 PM

Mostly Sunny

33°C

5%

8 PM

Clear with Periodic Clouds

31°C

10%

10 PM

Clear

29°C

5%

Also Read: Weather Today (6 May, 2026) LIVE Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad 

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Tags: Airport NewsDelhi AirportDelhi FlightsDelhi Hailstormdelhi rainDelhi Thunderstormdelhi weatherflight-cancellationflight-delaysHeatwave alerthome-hero-pos-2IGI AirportIMD AlertIndia weatherRainfall In Delhiweather news

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Delhi Airport Flights Disrupted: Rain & Hailstorm Delay 500+ Flights, Departures Hit at IGI; Check Latest Schedule

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Delhi Airport Flights Disrupted: Rain & Hailstorm Delay 500+ Flights, Departures Hit at IGI; Check Latest Schedule
Delhi Airport Flights Disrupted: Rain & Hailstorm Delay 500+ Flights, Departures Hit at IGI; Check Latest Schedule
Delhi Airport Flights Disrupted: Rain & Hailstorm Delay 500+ Flights, Departures Hit at IGI; Check Latest Schedule
Delhi Airport Flights Disrupted: Rain & Hailstorm Delay 500+ Flights, Departures Hit at IGI; Check Latest Schedule

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