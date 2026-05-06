Delhi Airport Flights Disrupted: Rain & Hailstorm Delay 500+ Flights, Departures Hit at IGI; Check Latest Schedule

Heavy rain and hailstorm suddenly hit Delhi on Tuesday night, which affected normal life and caused major disruption at Indira Gandhi International Airport. More than 500 flights were delayed, while several others were cancelled or diverted which led to trouble for passengers. According to officials at least 10 flights were cancelled and five flights were sent to nearby airports because of bad weather. Dwarka, Palam, and Najafgarh areas which are near the airport received heavy rain and hailstorm which caused problems during the busy afternoon
hours.
According to reports, five flights were diverted between 2 pm and 3:30 pm due to gusty winds, rain, and hailstorm around the airport. Flights that were scheduled were also delayed at IGI Airport.
Delhi Flight Schedule After Delhi Airport Flight Disrupted
IGI airport has yet to issue the latest flight scheduled following 500 flights that were delayed and several others that were cancelled or diverted. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that no colour alert has been issued for Wednesday but there is a chance of thunderstorms in the evening because of an active western disturbance.
According to weather data, Delhi received 4.6 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung and up to 9.8 mm at Palam during the day. Wind speeds in areas near the airport reached around 39 km per hour.
Delhi Weather Today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi, where temperatures may rise above 42 degrees Celsius which will make it one of the hottest days of the season so far. However, Delhi has been experiencing rough weather for the past few days.
Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hailstorms captured the national capital, giving people relief from scorching heat.
|
Hour
|
Sky Condition
|
Temperature
|
Chance of Rain
|
10 AM
|
Sunny
|
31°C
|
0%
|
12 PM
|
Sunny
|
33°C
|
0%
|
2 PM
|
Sunny
|
34°C
|
0%
|
4 PM
|
Sunny
|
35°C
|
0%
|
6 PM
|
Mostly Sunny
|
33°C
|
5%
|
8 PM
|
Clear with Periodic Clouds
|
31°C
|
10%
|
10 PM
|
Clear
|
29°C
|
5%
Also Read: Weather Today (6 May, 2026) LIVE Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.