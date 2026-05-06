Weather Today (6 May, 2026) LIVE Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

India Weather Today (6 May, 2026) Live. Photo: AI

India Weather Today (6 May, 2026) Live: As heatwave conditions tighten their grip across several parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather alerts for multiple cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and other major cities on May 6, 2026.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi, where temperatures may rise above 42 degrees Celsius which will make it one of the hottest days of the season so far. However, Delhi has been experiencing rough weather for the past few days.

Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hailstorms captured the national capital, giving people relief from scorching heat.

Not only Delhi but also Mumbai and Hyderabad are likely to witness a heatwave as the temperature may rise up to 42 degrees in the major cities.

The effect of gusty winds and heavy rain in Delhi due to western disturbance also affected flight operations. The officials said that due to bad weather, the route of five flights landing at Delhi Airport was changed. IGI Airport is the largest airport in the country and more than 1,300 flights operate here every day.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Hailstorm, Thunderstorm and Strong Winds in Delhi NCR in Next 2 Hours, Check Weather Advisory

On May 5 IMD issued an alert for 6 May 2026, Wednesday in its latest press release which states there will be scattered to moderate rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning where strong winds can blow at a speed of 30-50 kilometers per hour.

The weather change in major cities is turning it from hot and dry weather to cool and breezy within a short time, making outdoor conditions better. The streets which had been heated by direct sunlight, started to cool down while the residents found the atmosphere more comfortable.