Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO Subscribed 71% on Day 1; Check Price Band, GMP, IPO Size — Should You Subscribe?

Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office REIT’s ₹3,405-crore initial public offering (IPO) is open for subscription and is garnering interest amid steady demand for yield-generating real estate assets.

This issue was opened on May 5th and will be closed on May 7th, 2026. The allotment is likely to be completed on May 12, and the shares are likely to be listed on NSE and BSE on May 15.

Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO Price Band and Issue Structure

The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue and an offer for sale:

Total size of issue: Rs 3,405 crore

New issue: 23.90 crore shares of Rs 10 each at Rs 2,390 crore

OFS (Offer for Sale): 10.15 crore shares at ₹1,015 crore

Price band: ₹95-₹100/unit

The issue is being made through a book-building process.

Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) as of May 6 (09:30 am) is ₹4.5. On the upper price band of Rs 100, the estimated listing price is around Rs 104.5, which implies a potential upside of around 4.5% on a per-unit basis.

What is Bagmane Prime Office REIT?

Bagmane Prime Office REIT is a Bengaluru-based Grade A+ commercial real estate investment trust that owns and manages office parks. Its portfolio is focused on strategic micro-markets and primarily leased to multinational corporations and global technology companies.

As of June 30, 2025, the following provisions apply:

Total portfolio area: 20.3 million sq. ft.

Leasable area: 19.6 million sq. feet.

Occupied: 97.9% on committed basis

The portfolio contains completed assets, assets under construction and future projects, as well as related infrastructure, including hotels and solar assets.

Key tenants include global names such as Google, Amazon and Nvidia, reflecting strong tenant quality and long-term visibility on leases.

Growth and Strategy Outlook

The REIT is focused on a long-term leasing model based on stable rental income, build-to-suit office spaces and tenant expansion within existing business parks. The Bagmane Group also has a strong development pipeline for the platform in major Indian cities.

Market Takeaways

Bagmane REIT arrives at a time when investors are increasingly looking at yield-orientated instruments amidst volatility in equities. The issue is likely to appeal to long-term investors with a high-quality tenant base, high occupancy levels and stable rental income visibility, but near-term listing gains seem to be modest given the current GMP trend.

Is Bagmane Prime Office REIT’s IPO a good buy?

The Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO review suggests that the offer is excellent for long-term investors looking for regular income from dividends and capital appreciation. REITs generally have stable cash flows, making them attractive during volatile markets.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The experts give their recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)