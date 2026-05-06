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Home > Press Release > Global Leaders gather at BRICS Culture Media Forum Conclave, advocate human centric economic model

Global Leaders gather at BRICS Culture Media Forum Conclave, advocate human centric economic model

Dr Mukesh Tyagi, National Convenor and actor, underscored India’s leadership under PM Narendra Modi, advocating for a people-centric approach and stronger investment in the orange economy—culture, media, and creative industries.

Global Leaders gather at BRICS Culture Media Forum Conclave, advocate human centric economic model

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-06 11:47 IST

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Global Leaders gather at BRICS Culture Media Forum Conclave, advocate human centric economic model

New Delhi, May 5, 2026: Recently the BRICS Cultural Media Forum (BCMF) organised the BRICS International Investment Forum (BIIF) 2026 in New Delhi wherein emphasis was given for placing human values at the center of global economic dialogue. With this the BRICS Forum has signalled a new direction for International diplomacy. 

The forum brought together policymakers, industry leaders, diplomats, and cultural voices under the theme: ‘Strategic Dialogue: Bridging East and West for Peace, Policy & Prosperity.’ 

“Invest in love, and peace will follow. True investment is not in currency, but in the human spirit—because that yields a shared future,” says Dr Jaan Nissar Lone, Global President, BCMF. 

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The forum reinforced India’s role as a bridge between East and West, aligning economic ambition with civilizational wisdom. Breaking away from traditional metrics like GDP and trade margins, BCMF introduced a philosophy rooted in human connection and ethical responsibility.

“We are transitioning from armchair expertise to real, on-ground impact,” said Meenakshi Lekhi, former Union Minister. Lekhi was the the chief guest at the event. 

Dr Mukesh Tyagi, National Convenor and actor, underscored India’s leadership under PM Narendra Modi, advocating for a people-centric approach and stronger investment in the orange economy—culture, media, and creative industries. 

Faruk G Patel of KP Group got the Sustainable Energy Leadership Award 2026. Other individuals like Haji Syed Salman Chishty won the BRICS Peace Award, Rohini (Ruhi) Hak won the Global Humanitarian Cinema & Social Impact Award 2026 and Hemant Shah won the Legal Excellence Award 2026. 

The forum was supported by prominent institutions including, NewsX World, The Times of Russia and KP Group.

BIIF 2026 concluded with a strong call for a balanced global framework, where technology (AI), economy, and culture are guided by the principles of Dharma—ethical responsibility and mutual respect.

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Tags: biif 2026 india global diplomacybrics cultural media forum new delhibrics forum east west strategic dialoguebrics international investment forum 2026brics peace award 2026 winnersdr jaan nissar lone brics forum quotehuman values in global economy bricskp group sustainable energy award 2026meenakshi lekhi brics event 2026orange economy india investment forum

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Global Leaders gather at BRICS Culture Media Forum Conclave, advocate human centric economic model

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Global Leaders gather at BRICS Culture Media Forum Conclave, advocate human centric economic model
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