Google Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, And Pixel 11 Pro Fold Leaks: Tensor G6 Chip, Latest Camera Sensor, And Bigger Batteries—Check All Specs And Details

US based tech manufacturing giant, Google is gearing up for launch of its next generation flagship lineup, Pixel 11 series. The media reports and experts suggest that the company is planning a broad upgrade across the series. The series consists of the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The company will roll out its latest Tensor G6 chipset through its new smartphone lineup.

The media reports also suggest that there will be enhancement in camera hardware, and modest design updates are also signaled. Merging all the reports together, the developments indicate faster performance, more vibrant screens, and sharper imaging. Google Pixel 11 Series Chipset

The chipset further houses a PowerVR CXTP-48-1536 GPU, Titan M3 security hardware, a MediaTek M90 modem, and newly introduced Santafe TPU and Metis imaging components. Google Pixel 11 Base Model

The Base model i.e., Google Pixel 11 is reportedly codenamed as “Cubs” and it is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and offering a resolution of 1080 x 2424.

The display panel is also reported to support 240Hz PWM dimming and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The chipset in base variant is likely to be coupled with up to 12GB RAM whereas it is expected to be packed with a 4,840mAh battery supported by fast wired and wireless charging,

In terms of optics, the upcoming flagship is reported to feature a newly developed sensor on the rear panel named “Chemosh”. Delivering around 50MP. The company will launch the device in Black, Green, Pink, and Purple colour options. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is gearing up under the codename “Kodiak”, and it is expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1344 x 2992 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The media reports suggest that peak brightness and RAM options will be similar in all the devices of the lineup whereas the Pro XL is expected to be backed with a 5,000mAh battery. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is developed under the codename “Yogi” and it will arrive with a foldable inner panel featuring a 2076 x 2160 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display panel is further expected to have a peak brightness of 3,500 nits.

The outer screen of Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to deliver a 1080 x 2342 resolution with a variable refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The fold may be offered with 12GB and 16GB RAM variant and will be packed with a 4,658mAh battery. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Debut Soon: Premium Design, Telephoto Camera, And Powerful Chipset — Check Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

