Lenin Statue Toppled In West Bengal? Viral Clip Shows Crowd Vandalizing Communist Icon’s Bust In Murshidabad, Triggers BJP-TMC Face-Off

Lenin Statue Bengal: A video is going viral on social media in which a huge crowd is allegedly toppling a Vladimir Lenin statue in West Bengal. The incident reportedly took place on late Monday, leaving the statue in pieces in Murshidabad’s Jiaganj near Shripat Singh College. The state has witnessed a surge in violence days after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) dethroned incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after winning 206 seats. Trinamool Congress has accused BJP of unleashing ‘organized terror’ in the state after the election victory. However, BJP has denied its role in the incident, saying that the TMC is attempting to malign the party.

In a separate incident of violence, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nyajat police station, Bharat Prasun Kar, was shot while trying to stop a scuffle in North 24 Parganas’ Nyajat. The officer was hit with a bullet on his leg, which was reportedly fired from inside a nearby house.

Reacting to the post-poll violence in the state, TMC MP Derek O’Brien accused BJP of attempting to demolish a meat shop near New Market. Derek shared a video on his social media alleging that a bulldozer was brought to destroy a meat shop “with police permission,” adding that the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel stood nearby. Police, however, rejected the claims, saying that permission was given only for the victory rally.

In central Kolkata, near New Market. With police permission. As part of victory celebrations a bulldozer was brought in to demolish meat shops. CAPF standing around.

THE BJP FOR YOU. Let the world see these pictures https://t.co/61HX1HUmf7 — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 5, 2026

Another BJP MP, Kalyan Banerjee, posted a video on his social media alleging that BJP attacked the TMC office in Jagatballavpur.

“The TMC party office in Jagatballavpur has reportedly been set ablaze by BJP miscreants—an alarming reflection of the situation the people of Bengal are now being forced to endure,” Kalyan Banerjee posted on X.

The TMC party office in Jagatballavpur has reportedly been set ablaze by BJP miscreants—an alarming reflection of the situation the people of Bengal are now being forced to endure. pic.twitter.com/acRJsfMnHp — Kalyan Banerjee (@KBanerjee_AITC) May 5, 2026

Amidst the continuous cases of post-poll violence and clashes in West Bengal, miscreants opened fire at a police team accompanied by central forces in another incident, which was patrolling in the region, as per locals.

The incident took place in the Bamangheri area (Ward No. 14) of the Sarberia-Agarhati Gram Panchayat under the jurisdiction of Nazat Police Station. According to sources, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazat Police Station, Police Constable from Rajbari Outpost and a female police official sustained gunshot wounds. Additionally, two jawans from the central forces were also shot.

All the injured were taken to the Minakha Rural Hospital, following which they were separately transferred to other hospitals in Kolkata. Upon investigation, the agencies recovered bag filled with bombs from the incident spot.

According to a local, she saw a group of boys running through her yard while she was hiding under the bed along with her family. She stated that the police broke the door of her house and took her family with them, after which they were released in the morning.

The local also said that heard gun shots while accusing the police of arresting five tribal and four people from Muslim community.

“A group of boys was running while we were hiding under the bed. Seeing the police, they fled through our yard. The police then broke down the door and took us into custody. We were released the following morning, but our family members were not. They arrested five members of our tribal community and four Muslims. We heard gunshots, but at the time, we mistook the sound for a door slamming or the rattling of the asbestos roof. We didn’t know who was out there, so we locked ourselves inside the house. This occurred in the area of Baman Gheri No. 14.”

(With inputs from ANI)

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