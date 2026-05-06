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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For ‘Child-Labour’ Offence

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For ‘Child-Labour’ Offence

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of IPL 2026? A massive controversy has erupted as social activist CM Shivakumar Nayak prepares to file an FIR against Rajasthan Royals, alleging "child labor" violations.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For 'Child-Labour' Offence. Photo ANI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For 'Child-Labour' Offence. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 11:53 IST

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For ‘Child-Labour’ Offence

IPL 2026: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s meteoric rise as a batting sensation has hit an unexpected legal roadblock. As the fearless strokeplay of the Bihar prodigy has been setting the IPL 2026 season ablaze, a brewing legal controversy threatens to overshadow his on-field heroics. Social activist CM Shivakumar Nayak has announced on social media that he will be filing a FIR against Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise over allegations of child labour.

The Allegation: ‘Child Labour’ or Sporting Merit?

Prominent activist CM Shivakumar Nayak, who has been active in raising social and regional issues, has come out strongly against the participation of a minor in a high-pressure commercial league like IPL as reported by Zee Telugu News and Ashwavega News 24×7. “Child labour, exploitation under the guise of sport,” Nayak says of the use of a 15-year-old in a multi-million dollar professional tournament.

“A 15-year-old belongs in a classroom or a structured developmental academy, not in a commercial cauldron where millions of dollars are at stake,” Nayak stated. “By fielding him, the Rajasthan Royals are prioritizing profits and publicity over the legal protections afforded to children. I will be lodging a formal FIR to ensure that the law of the land is upheld.”

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Sooryavanshi’s Sensational Season

The legal notice has come at a time when Sooryavanshi is arguably the most talked about player in the country. The left-handed opener has scored 404 runs including a historic century and two half-centuries in 10 matches for Rajasthan Royals. His ability to take apart world-class bowling attacks has even drawn comparisons with a young MS Dhoni.

But the controversy has sparked a heated debate on the Indian Contract Act of 1872 and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. The legal profession remains divided on the question of whether a minor who signs a sporting contract with the consent of his or her parents is an equal to industrial labour.

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out of IPL 2026?

No official statement has been made yet by the BCCI or Rajasthan Royals about the immediate availability of Sooryavanshi. Although no stay order has been issued on his participation, the threat of a police investigation and the possible declaration of a “Minor Contract” as invalid in court has fans wondering if the youngster will be pulled from the starting XI as a precaution.

But the cricket fraternity is largely in support of the player as it is not uncommon to see child actors and world-class gymnasts start their professional careers at that age.

What’s Next For Vaibhav Sooryavnashi?

If the FIR is registered, it could lead to a landmark legal battle that redefines the way young talent is scouted and contracted in Indian sports. For now, the “Yellow Army” and cricket lovers around the world are holding their breath, hoping that the legal bouncer does not end the dream season of India’s brightest young star.

Read More: How Can CSK Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 8-Wicket Win Over DC? All Scenarios Explained

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For ‘Child-Labour’ Offence

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For ‘Child-Labour’ Offence
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For ‘Child-Labour’ Offence
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For ‘Child-Labour’ Offence
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For ‘Child-Labour’ Offence

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