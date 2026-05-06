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Home > Business News > Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Gain After Strong Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 48.5%

Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Gain After Strong Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 48.5%

Mahindra & Mahindra shares rose 1.72% on May 6, 2026, after strong Q4 results, with profit jumping 48.5% YoY to ₹5,259.91 crore, driven by auto and agri growth.

Mahindra & Mahindra shares gain after strong Q4 results; profit surges 48.5% YoY, driven by auto and agri segment growth. (Image: Reuters)
Mahindra & Mahindra shares gain after strong Q4 results; profit surges 48.5% YoY, driven by auto and agri segment growth. (Image: Reuters)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 11:48 IST

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Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Gain After Strong Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 48.5%

M&M Share Price Today: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited were up on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after the company came out with strong quarterly and annual earnings. Shares gained 55.10 or 1.72% to ₹3,265.90 at 11:18 am in a broad gain that was driven by robust earnings expectations.

The stock opened at ₹3,245.00 and gained on an intraday high and low of ₹3,315.70 and ₹3,245.00, respectively. The buying interest was also observed before the VWAP of ₹3,290.24. The counter climbed almost 3% within the first hour and then sustained its gain.

M&M Q4 profit up 48.5% YoY

The automaker’s PAT grew 48.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,259.91 crore for the March quarter of fiscal year 2026, supported by robust performances from both its automotive and agri businesses.

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In the year-ago quarter, PAT was ₹3,541.85 crore.

M&M posts strong revenue growth

Consolidated operating revenue for Q4 FY26 was ₹54,891.55 crore compared to ₹42,585.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This growth was fuelled by robust demand across key business verticals.

But total expenses also jumped to ₹49,615.48 crore compared with ₹39,113.61 crore a year ago on account of higher operational activity and scale expansion.

M&M FY26 Results: Double-Digit Growth Sustains

For the entire year FY26, the consolidated PAT of Mahindra & Mahindra stood at ₹18,621.71 crore, with a 32.32% year-on-year growth from ₹14,073.17 crore during FY25.

The overall revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹1,97,792.78 crore versus ₹1,58,749.75 crore during the previous year, demonstrating sustained momentum across segments.

M&M Outlook: SUV and tractor growth focus

The tractor industry is expected to be growing at a low- to mid-single-digit rate this current year. Meanwhile, it is eyeing mid-to-high teens growth in the SUV segment in FY27.

Mahindra & Mahindra also said that its capacity expansion plans are on track to match the expected volume growth over the coming years.

Also Read: Mahindra & Mahindra FY26 Profit Jumps 35% to ₹17,099 Cr; Declares ₹33 Final Dividend Per Share

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The experts give their recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Tags: Auto Sector Indiabusiness newsearnings updateFinancial ResultsIndian equitiesNSE StocksQ4 Results 2026Sensex Stocksstock market newsstock market todaySUV segmenttractor industry

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Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Gain After Strong Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 48.5%

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Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Gain After Strong Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 48.5%

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Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Gain After Strong Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 48.5%
Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Gain After Strong Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 48.5%
Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Gain After Strong Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 48.5%
Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Gain After Strong Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 48.5%

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