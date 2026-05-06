Weather Update Today (6 May 2026):Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas Today: Check Current Temperature in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad & Nearby Cities

On May 6 2026 North India and East India had a weather problem. This weather system brought thunderstorms and strong winds that blew at 60 to 70 KM per hour. It also brought some rain to places like Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.The rain and clouds made the temperature go down a lot in some areas. This was a help because it made the weather cooler, for a little while. In some places the temperature will go up again in a few days. This is because the weather will start to get to normal.

weather in Jammu & Kashmir

The weather in Jammu & Kashmir today is really cold.

The temperature is between 5°C and 15°C.

It is going to be cool with some rain, in the areas of Jammu & Kashmir.

Weather in New delhi

New Delhi: It rained a little in Delhi and the areas around it. The India Meteorological Department says there will be bad weather in Delhi and nearby places, on Tuesday. Some parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad got some rain and strong winds. This brought some relief from the weather.

Weather in Uttar Pradesh

The weather people think it will rain or have thunderstorms in some parts of Uttar Pradesh over the day. In Lucknow and the places around it the sky will be partly cloudy. There is a chance of thunderstorms and rain in Uttar Pradesh. The temperature will probably be around 31°C at its highest and around 20°C at its lowest, in Uttar Pradesh.

Weather in Bihar

The weather in Bihar is going to get really bad in the 24 hours.

There is a chance of storms, heavy rain and lightning.

Areas like East Champaran, Gaya and Aurangabad might get hit the hardest.

The Meteorological Department has warned that the whole state will be affected until May 8.

They are warning us about storms, rain and lightning.

So people, in Bihar should be careful. Follow all safety rules.

Weather in Rajasthan

Hunderstorms are going to happen on May 6th in some areas of Rajasthan especially in the Bharatpur and Kota divisions.

The weather in parts of western Rajasthan will be dry.

Temperatures in Rajasthan will go up slowly.

Hunderstorms, in Rajasthan are something to watch out for on May 6th

Weather in Hyderabad

Hyderabad will probably have an dry day on Wednesday, May 6 2026. The temperature in Hyderabad will likely stay high during the afternoon.

The weather in most of Hyderabad will be sunny or partly cloudy all day.

8 AM: The temperature in Hyderabad will be around 28°C

Evening 7 PM: The temperature in Hyderabad will be close to 31°C

Night: The temperature in Hyderabad will be around 27°C to 28°C

The hottest part of the day in Hyderabad will be between 12 PM and 4 PM.

Weather in Jharkhand

Parts of Jharkhand are going to see rain and light showers with thunderstorms. The daytime temperatures are also expected to drop until May 9. The Meteorological Department, also known as IMD has issued an Orange Alert. This alert warns of rain and thunderstorms in 10 districts from this morning May 6.

Weather in Uttarakhand

The weather in Uttarakhand is going to be pretty bad. There is a warning that it will rain heavily and there will be thunderstorms in Nainital, Champawat, Almora, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Rishikesh. The winds in these places will be very strong. They may blow at speeds of 50 to 60 km/h.

In Dehradun it is going to be warm during the day. The temperature in Dehradun on May 6 is expected to be around 28°C at its point.. At night the temperature in Dehradun will drop to about 18°C. This means the weather in Dehradun will be cool at night. The weather in Uttarakhand is something people need to be careful, about today.

Heat Wave Alerts are;

These include West Rajasthan where it is expected to be above 45°C in some areas.

The Heat Wave Alerts are also in Gujarat districts.

I am talking about the Heat Wave Alerts in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

The Heat Wave Alerts are in Delhi-NCR too.

India Weather Today (6 May, 2026): Maximum & Minimum Temperatures of Major Cities with Conditions

City Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C) Weather Description Delhi 41 27 Heatwave conditions, very hot & dry Mumbai 33 27 Humid, partly cloudy Bengaluru 32 22 Pleasant with light clouds Chennai 36 28 Hot and humid, coastal breeze Hyderabad 38 26 Hot with dry winds Kolkata 35 27 Humid with thunderstorm chances Ahmedabad 42 28 Very hot, dry heat Pune 34 23 Warm with clear skies Jaipur 43 29 Extreme heat, dry conditions Lucknow 40 27 Hot with haze Chandigarh 39 25 Sunny and hot Bhopal 39 26 Hot, partly cloudy

Sunrise & Sunset Today 6 May, 2026 (Major Indian Cities)

City Sunrise Sunset Delhi 05:40 AM 06:56 PM Mumbai 06:09 AM 07:01 PM Bengaluru 05:58 AM 06:34 PM Chennai 05:48 AM 06:24 PM Hyderabad 05:49 AM 06:36 PM Kolkata 05:03 AM 06:03 PM Ahmedabad 06:03 AM 07:09 PM Pune 06:06 AM 06:56 PM Jaipur 05:45 AM 07:02 PM Lucknow 05:27 AM 06:39 PM Chandigarh 05:41 AM 06:59 PM Bhopal 05:46 AM 06:47 PM

5-Day Weather Forecast of Indian Cities

City 7 May 8 May 9 May 10 May 11 May Delhi 40/28 – Hot, partly cloudy 39/27 – Hazy 42/30 – Very hot 43/32 – Heatwave 44/32 – Extreme heat Mumbai 34/27 – Humid, cloudy 33/27 – Light clouds 34/28 – Humid 35/28 – Warm breeze 34/27 – Partly cloudy Bengaluru 31/22 – Pleasant 32/22 – Cloudy 31/21 – Light rain 30/21 – Showers 31/22 – Mild Chennai 36/28 – Hot, humid 37/29 – Sunny 36/28 – Breezy 35/28 – Humid 36/29 – Warm Hyderabad 37/26 – Storm chance 36/25 – Rain possible 35/25 – Cloudy 36/26 – Humid 37/26 – Warm Kolkata 34/27 – Thunderstorms 35/27 – Humid 34/26 – Rain likely 33/26 – Cloudy 34/27 – Humid Ahmedabad 42/28 – Very hot 43/29 – Heatwave 44/30 – Extreme heat 43/29 – Hot 42/28 – Slight relief Pune 33/23 – Clear 34/23 – Warm 33/22 – Cloudy 32/22 – Pleasant 33/23 – Mild Jaipur 42/29 – Heatwave 43/30 – Very hot 44/31 – Extreme heat 44/32 – Dry heat 45/32 – Severe heat Lucknow 40/27 – Hot 41/28 – Hazy 42/29 – Very hot 43/30 – Heatwave 43/30 – Dry Chandigarh 38/25 – Sunny 39/26 – Warm 40/27 – Hot 41/28 – Heatwave 41/28 – Dry Bhopal 39/26 – Hot 40/27 – Sunny 41/28 – Very hot 42/29 – Dry heat 41/28 – Slight clouds

Snowfall Chances in India Today (6 May 2026)

Region Specific Areas Snowfall Chance Weather Condition Uttarakhand Kedarnath, higher Himalayas High Ongoing snowfall, cold with rain/snow mix Himachal Pradesh Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba (upper reaches) Moderate Light to moderate snowfall in isolated areas Jammu and Kashmir Gulmarg, Sonmarg, higher peaks Low to Moderate Isolated snowfall at very high altitudes Ladakh Drass, high passes Moderate Cold conditions, possible fresh snowfall Sikkim Yumthang Valley Low Occasional snow in very high elevations

Rain Chances in India Today (6 May 2026)

Region Key Areas Rain Chance Weather Condition Uttarakhand Dehradun, hill districts High Rain with thunderstorms, snow in higher reaches Himachal Pradesh Shimla, Manali, Chamba High Rain/thunderstorms, gusty winds Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar, Gulmarg Moderate to High Rain in plains, snow at higher altitudes Punjab & Haryana Amritsar, Chandigarh Moderate Thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds Delhi NCR Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Moderate Light rain, thunderstorm, dust storm possible Uttar Pradesh Lucknow, Kanpur, पश्चिम UP Moderate Thunderstorms, isolated rain Bihar Patna, Gaya Moderate Rain with lightning West Bengal Kolkata, North Bengal High Thunderstorms, heavy showers in parts Odisha Bhubaneswar, coastal belt Moderate Rain, thunderstorm activity Telangana Hyderabad Moderate Evening thunderstorms likely Karnataka Bengaluru, interior regions Moderate Light to moderate rain, clKerala