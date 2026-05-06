Weather Update Today (6 May 2026):Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas Today: Check Current Temperature in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad & Nearby Cities

On May 6 2026 North India and East India had a weather problem. This weather system brought thunderstorms and strong winds that blew at 60 to 70 KM per hour. It also brought some rain to places like Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.The rain and clouds made the temperature go down a lot in some areas. This was a help because it made the weather cooler, for a little while. In some places the temperature will go up again in a few days. This is because the weather will start to get to normal.
weather in Jammu & Kashmir
The weather in Jammu & Kashmir today is really cold.
The temperature is between 5°C and 15°C.
It is going to be cool with some rain, in the areas of Jammu & Kashmir.
Weather in New delhi
New Delhi: It rained a little in Delhi and the areas around it. The India Meteorological Department says there will be bad weather in Delhi and nearby places, on Tuesday. Some parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad got some rain and strong winds. This brought some relief from the weather.
Weather in Uttar Pradesh
The weather people think it will rain or have thunderstorms in some parts of Uttar Pradesh over the day. In Lucknow and the places around it the sky will be partly cloudy. There is a chance of thunderstorms and rain in Uttar Pradesh. The temperature will probably be around 31°C at its highest and around 20°C at its lowest, in Uttar Pradesh.
Weather in Bihar
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The weather in Bihar is going to get really bad in the 24 hours.
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There is a chance of storms, heavy rain and lightning.
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Areas like East Champaran, Gaya and Aurangabad might get hit the hardest.
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The Meteorological Department has warned that the whole state will be affected until May 8.
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They are warning us about storms, rain and lightning.
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So people, in Bihar should be careful. Follow all safety rules.
Weather in Rajasthan
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Hunderstorms are going to happen on May 6th in some areas of Rajasthan especially in the Bharatpur and Kota divisions.
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The weather in parts of western Rajasthan will be dry.
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Temperatures in Rajasthan will go up slowly.
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Hunderstorms, in Rajasthan are something to watch out for on May 6th
Weather in Hyderabad
Hyderabad will probably have an dry day on Wednesday, May 6 2026. The temperature in Hyderabad will likely stay high during the afternoon.
The weather in most of Hyderabad will be sunny or partly cloudy all day.
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8 AM: The temperature in Hyderabad will be around 28°C
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Evening 7 PM: The temperature in Hyderabad will be close to 31°C
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Night: The temperature in Hyderabad will be around 27°C to 28°C
The hottest part of the day in Hyderabad will be between 12 PM and 4 PM.
Weather in Jharkhand
Parts of Jharkhand are going to see rain and light showers with thunderstorms. The daytime temperatures are also expected to drop until May 9. The Meteorological Department, also known as IMD has issued an Orange Alert. This alert warns of rain and thunderstorms in 10 districts from this morning May 6.
Weather in Uttarakhand
The weather in Uttarakhand is going to be pretty bad. There is a warning that it will rain heavily and there will be thunderstorms in Nainital, Champawat, Almora, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Rishikesh. The winds in these places will be very strong. They may blow at speeds of 50 to 60 km/h.
In Dehradun it is going to be warm during the day. The temperature in Dehradun on May 6 is expected to be around 28°C at its point.. At night the temperature in Dehradun will drop to about 18°C. This means the weather in Dehradun will be cool at night. The weather in Uttarakhand is something people need to be careful, about today.
Heat Wave Alerts are;
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These include West Rajasthan where it is expected to be above 45°C in some areas.
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The Heat Wave Alerts are also in Gujarat districts.
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I am talking about the Heat Wave Alerts in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.
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The Heat Wave Alerts are in Delhi-NCR too.
|City
|Max Temp (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Weather Description
|Delhi
|41
|27
|Heatwave conditions, very hot & dry
|Mumbai
|33
|27
|Humid, partly cloudy
|Bengaluru
|32
|22
|Pleasant with light clouds
|Chennai
|36
|28
|Hot and humid, coastal breeze
|Hyderabad
|38
|26
|Hot with dry winds
|Kolkata
|35
|27
|Humid with thunderstorm chances
|Ahmedabad
|42
|28
|Very hot, dry heat
|Pune
|34
|23
|Warm with clear skies
|Jaipur
|43
|29
|Extreme heat, dry conditions
|Lucknow
|40
|27
|Hot with haze
|Chandigarh
|39
|25
|Sunny and hot
|Bhopal
|39
|26
|Hot, partly cloudy
Sunrise & Sunset Today 6 May, 2026 (Major Indian Cities)
|City
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Delhi
|05:40 AM
|06:56 PM
|Mumbai
|06:09 AM
|07:01 PM
|Bengaluru
|05:58 AM
|06:34 PM
|Chennai
|05:48 AM
|06:24 PM
|Hyderabad
|05:49 AM
|06:36 PM
|Kolkata
|05:03 AM
|06:03 PM
|Ahmedabad
|06:03 AM
|07:09 PM
|Pune
|06:06 AM
|06:56 PM
|Jaipur
|05:45 AM
|07:02 PM
|Lucknow
|05:27 AM
|06:39 PM
|Chandigarh
|05:41 AM
|06:59 PM
|Bhopal
|05:46 AM
|06:47 PM
5-Day Weather Forecast of Indian Cities
|City
|7 May
|8 May
|9 May
|10 May
|11 May
|Delhi
|40/28 – Hot, partly cloudy
|39/27 – Hazy
|42/30 – Very hot
|43/32 – Heatwave
|44/32 – Extreme heat
|Mumbai
|34/27 – Humid, cloudy
|33/27 – Light clouds
|34/28 – Humid
|35/28 – Warm breeze
|34/27 – Partly cloudy
|Bengaluru
|31/22 – Pleasant
|32/22 – Cloudy
|31/21 – Light rain
|30/21 – Showers
|31/22 – Mild
|Chennai
|36/28 – Hot, humid
|37/29 – Sunny
|36/28 – Breezy
|35/28 – Humid
|36/29 – Warm
|Hyderabad
|37/26 – Storm chance
|36/25 – Rain possible
|35/25 – Cloudy
|36/26 – Humid
|37/26 – Warm
|Kolkata
|34/27 – Thunderstorms
|35/27 – Humid
|34/26 – Rain likely
|33/26 – Cloudy
|34/27 – Humid
|Ahmedabad
|42/28 – Very hot
|43/29 – Heatwave
|44/30 – Extreme heat
|43/29 – Hot
|42/28 – Slight relief
|Pune
|33/23 – Clear
|34/23 – Warm
|33/22 – Cloudy
|32/22 – Pleasant
|33/23 – Mild
|Jaipur
|42/29 – Heatwave
|43/30 – Very hot
|44/31 – Extreme heat
|44/32 – Dry heat
|45/32 – Severe heat
|Lucknow
|40/27 – Hot
|41/28 – Hazy
|42/29 – Very hot
|43/30 – Heatwave
|43/30 – Dry
|Chandigarh
|38/25 – Sunny
|39/26 – Warm
|40/27 – Hot
|41/28 – Heatwave
|41/28 – Dry
|Bhopal
|39/26 – Hot
|40/27 – Sunny
|41/28 – Very hot
|42/29 – Dry heat
|41/28 – Slight clouds
Snowfall Chances in India Today (6 May 2026)
|Region
|Specific Areas
|Snowfall Chance
|Weather Condition
|Uttarakhand
|Kedarnath, higher Himalayas
|High
|Ongoing snowfall, cold with rain/snow mix
|Himachal Pradesh
|Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba (upper reaches)
|Moderate
|Light to moderate snowfall in isolated areas
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Gulmarg, Sonmarg, higher peaks
|Low to Moderate
|Isolated snowfall at very high altitudes
|Ladakh
|Drass, high passes
|Moderate
|Cold conditions, possible fresh snowfall
|Sikkim
|Yumthang Valley
|Low
|Occasional snow in very high elevations
Rain Chances in India Today (6 May 2026)
|Region
|Key Areas
|Rain Chance
|Weather Condition
|Uttarakhand
|Dehradun, hill districts
|High
|Rain with thunderstorms, snow in higher reaches
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shimla, Manali, Chamba
|High
|Rain/thunderstorms, gusty winds
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Srinagar, Gulmarg
|Moderate to High
|Rain in plains, snow at higher altitudes
|Punjab & Haryana
|Amritsar, Chandigarh
|Moderate
|Thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds
|Delhi NCR
|Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
|Moderate
|Light rain, thunderstorm, dust storm possible
|Uttar Pradesh
|Lucknow, Kanpur, पश्चिम UP
|Moderate
|Thunderstorms, isolated rain
|Bihar
|Patna, Gaya
|Moderate
|Rain with lightning
|West Bengal
|Kolkata, North Bengal
|High
|Thunderstorms, heavy showers in parts
|Odisha
|Bhubaneswar, coastal belt
|Moderate
|Rain, thunderstorm activity
|Telangana
|Hyderabad
|Moderate
|Evening thunderstorms likely
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru, interior regions
|Moderate
|Light to moderate rain, clKerala
Saniya Siddique is a skilled Content Writer with a background in Journalism. Specializes in creating engaging, accurate, and audience-focused content, with expertise in news writing, digital media, and writing trendy articles on buzz and entertainment.