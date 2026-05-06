LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Airport News 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ Asian markets amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Airport News 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ Asian markets amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Airport News 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ Asian markets amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Airport News 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ Asian markets amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Airport News 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ Asian markets amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Airport News 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ Asian markets amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Airport News 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ Asian markets amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Airport News 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ Asian markets amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Gas Prices Near $5 In US: How Is Strait of Hormuz Closure Fueling the Surge?

Gas Prices Near $5 In US: How Is Strait of Hormuz Closure Fueling the Surge?

US gas prices surge past $4.50 as Strait of Hormuz tensions disrupt oil supply, pushing costs higher while ‘Project Freedom’ attempts to stabilize global energy flows and ease market pressure.

Gas Price Surge In US
Gas Price Surge In US

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 12:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gas Prices Near $5 In US: How Is Strait of Hormuz Closure Fueling the Surge?

Gas Prices Surge Amid Rising Oil Costs– Have you been filling up your tank in recent times? You have likely experienced the pinch. On Tuesday, as oil stubbornly stuck above the $100 mark- and it is not slowing down- gasoline prices went up to 4.48 per gallon. The national US average is now costing drivers an additional pricey 1.32 more per gallon as compared to the previous year, according to AAA data.

And therefore, the key question is- how many notches higher can it go? As oil prices continue to remain high, every visit to the pump is a little more expensive on the wallet, and to many, it is becoming a trend that cannot be ignored any longer.

How Closed Strait of Hormuz Is Driving Up Gas And Oil Prices In The US

It has started to look like that in the recent past that filling up your tank is an unusually painful experience, you are not dreaming. Gas prices in the US have surpassed the $4.50-per-gallon mark and hit their highest level in almost four years, according to reports. So basically what is the force behind this boom? You need only look as far as the tensions that are currently going on in Iran and the limitation of the flow through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important oil arteries across the globe.

You Might Be Interested In

Imagine that the Strait of Hormuz is exactly oil highway for the whole world. The ripple effects are felt all over when traffic is slowed or even blocked, whether it is the price of crude oil or what you pay at the pump. Oil prices have been above $100 per barrel; the squeeze is real and it is tightening.

It has been reported that already low inventories of gasoline, along with limited supply, are continuing to add fuel to the fire, pushing prices even higher. Gas prices have continued to increase since late February when the conflict escalated, leaving consumers wondering, how much more can they stretch their budgets?

And here is the catch: unless there is a de-escalation of tensions and a restoration of normalcy in oil flows, relief might not be forthcoming any time soon. At present, all drives are accompanied by a question mark, and by a bigger bill.

Major Impact Of Iran Conflict On Gas Prices

  • Price Surge: US gas prices have hit a near four-year high at $4.51 per gallon
  • Key Reason: Ongoing conflict in Iran affecting the Strait of Hormuz
  • Supply Impact: Restrictions in the strait are tightening global oil supply and increasing costs
  • Major Role of Strait: A vital channel for international oil trade, primarily responsible for the price surge
  • Market Trend: Prices have surged to their highest levels in nearly four years amid continued global uncertainty
  • Expert View: Patrick DeHaan indicated prices may keep rising without a peace deal
  • US Response: US Central Command launched ‘Project Freedom’ to ensure safe passage of commercial ships
  • Ongoing Challenges: Despite a ceasefire, aggressive incidents by Iranian forces continue
  • Security Concerns: Highlighted by Gen. Dan Caine and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in recent briefings

Amid Rising Gas Prices, What Is ‘Project Freedom’ And Why It Matters

To tackle this emerging problem, the US is playing smart and trying hard to keep up with the needs of its citizens, and hence here is the initiative it has launched for the public. Project Freedom is an initiative of the US Central Command aimed at ensuring that commercial shipping continues moving safely through the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most important oil lanes in the world. The operation, as tension and disruption in the region rise, is aimed at escorting and guiding vessels to avoid blockages and to ensure the flow of global energy. Nevertheless, the mission is not that easy.

Although a ceasefire is in place, there are still risky incidents involving Iranian forces, and thus navigating through the strait is not easy. The program is an indication of continuous attempts by the US to stabilize the situation and safeguard international trade routes.

Also Read: Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Iranian FM Meets Chinese Counterpart,…

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran conflict oil supplyoil price surgeProject Freedom USStrait of Hormuz impactUS gas prices

RELATED News

Meesho Share Price in Spotlight: Jumps 36% Ahead of Q4 Results; Here’s What Investors Should Watch Next

Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO Subscribed 71% on Day 1; Check Price Band, GMP, IPO Size — Should You Subscribe?

Coforge Shares Jump 10% After Q4 Profit Doubles To ₹612 Crore – Check Details Here

NIFTY50, SENSEX Today: Key Things To Know Before The Opening Bell On May 6

Stock Market Outlook (May 6): GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start — Will Dalal Street Extend Losses Today?

LATEST NEWS

Gas Prices Near $5 In US: How Is Strait of Hormuz Closure Fueling the Surge?

AKTU Exam Centre List 2026 Released: Check City-Wise Centres, Exam Schedule and Admit Card Updates

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For ‘Child-Labour’ Offence

Yamaha Factor 150 Brazil Launch: Flex-Fuel 150cc Engine, FZ-Inspired Styling, And E100 Fuel Compatibility — Check All Details And Expected India Launch Timeline

Giorgia Meloni’s Lingerie Pic Goes Viral, Italy PM Breaks Silence on Private Image With Explosive Remark

Cancer Love Horoscope Today, (May 6, 2026): Emotional Honesty and Stable Relationships Take Center Stage

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 48: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Surges Past Rs 1,790 Cr Worldwide Amid ‘Raja Shivaji’ Run

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

Weather Update Today (6 May 2026):Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas Today: Check Current Temperature in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad & Nearby Cities

Global Leaders gather at BRICS Culture Media Forum Conclave, advocate human centric economic model

Gas Prices Near $5 In US: How Is Strait of Hormuz Closure Fueling the Surge?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gas Prices Near $5 In US: How Is Strait of Hormuz Closure Fueling the Surge?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gas Prices Near $5 In US: How Is Strait of Hormuz Closure Fueling the Surge?
Gas Prices Near $5 In US: How Is Strait of Hormuz Closure Fueling the Surge?
Gas Prices Near $5 In US: How Is Strait of Hormuz Closure Fueling the Surge?
Gas Prices Near $5 In US: How Is Strait of Hormuz Closure Fueling the Surge?

QUICK LINKS