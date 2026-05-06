AKTU Exam Centre List 2026 Released: Check City-Wise Centres, Exam Schedule and Admit Card Updates

The exam centre list for the 2026 even semester examinations for various undergraduate and postgraduate diploma courses has been released by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). The written exams are set to be held from May 7 to June 7, 2026, in various cities of Uttar Pradesh. Students going to appear for the upcoming exams can visit the official website to check the complete centre list with the city and their codes. The university has also shared updates on the exam schedule and admit cards.

What does the AKTU exam centre list 2026 include

The AKTU exam centre list shares information about the designated exam city and the allotted centre for each candidate. The centre list helps the students in finding out where they would be appearing for their semester examinations. The centre list usually carries the district-wise centre allocation along with the code allotted to each exam centre.

The students are advised to check their allotted centre list carefully to avoid any last-minute confusion.

How to check AKTU exam centre list 2026

The candidates can visit the official website of the university to download the AKTU exam centre list. In the notification section, students will have to select the relevant AKTU even semester 2026 exams link.

The document is available in PDF format, making it user-friendly to download and access offline. The students should cross-check their details with their registration details.

What is the AKTU even semester exam schedule 2026

According to the official notice from the university, the AKTU even semester exams are scheduled to commence on May 7 and will continue till June 7, 2026. The following section has the subject-wise detailed schedule. Students must check the official website regularly to ensure that they are up to date with the timetable and have not missed any revision in the schedule.

When will AKTU admit card 2026 be released

The AKTU even semester admit cards are expected to be released by the university soon. Once released, students will be able to download their hall tickets from the official portal. Important details like exam centre, date, subject code, and reporting time will be mentioned on the admit card. Students will not be allowed entry into the examination hall without their admit card.

What are key details about AKTU

AKTU is located in Lucknow and was established in 2000. The university is recognised by UGC and is NAAC accredited, and is a Co-ed institution. With over 590 affiliated colleges around 55 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the university is among the largest technical universities in the state. The university was renamed in 2015 after the former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

Students must follow only the official updates, and download all related documents, including the exam centre list and admit card, ahead of time to avoid last-minute hassles.

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