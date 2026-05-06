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Home > Tech and Auto News > Yamaha Factor 150 Brazil Launch: Flex-Fuel 150cc Engine, FZ-Inspired Styling, And E100 Fuel Compatibility — Check All Details And Expected India Launch Timeline

Yamaha Factor 150 Brazil Launch: Flex-Fuel 150cc Engine, FZ-Inspired Styling, And E100 Fuel Compatibility — Check All Details And Expected India Launch Timeline

Yamaha has launched the Factor 150 in Brazil with a flex-fuel 150cc engine, FZ-inspired styling, LED lights, and digital console. The commuter bike may launch in India soon.

Yamaha Factor 150 Brazil Launch
Yamaha Factor 150 Brazil Launch

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 11:52 IST

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Yamaha Factor 150 Brazil Launch: Flex-Fuel 150cc Engine, FZ-Inspired Styling, And E100 Fuel Compatibility — Check All Details And Expected India Launch Timeline

Japanese motorbike manufacturing company Yamaha has launched the Factor 150 in Brazil at a price point of R$ 18,490 which is roughly Rs 3.54 lakh. The core design language of the Factor 150 is similar of the Yamaha FZ-S Fi V4 which is sold in India. However, Factor 150 is positioned as a rugged commuter. The styling elements are borrowed from Yamaha’s streetfighter lineup in India. The motor bike can be launched in India in upcoming days.

An Engine Built For The Future 

The Yamaha Factor 150 is powered by a 150cc air-cooled, single cylinder engine that makes 12.2PS on petrol, 12.4PS on E100 fuel and 13Nm of torque, which is slightly lower, but it is almost similar in power as compared to the FZ-S V4 which generates 12.4PS power and 13.3Nm of torque. 
 
The key highlight of the engine is its compatibility with the E100. The motorbike can run on pure petrol, ethanol, or a mix of both. This engine compatibility is important in Indian market because Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a draft notification on 30th April 2026 regarding proposal of amendments to allow higher ethanol blends like E85 and E100 in India. 
 
Think about what this means for everyday riders. Petrol prices in India keep pinching your wallet, and the government is actively pushing for cleaner, more affordable fuel alternatives. If E100 becomes a reality on Indian roads, a bike like the Factor 150 could be a game-changer not just for the environment, but for your monthly fuel budget too. Yamaha is not waiting to scramble when that policy arrives. The Japanese giant already has the technology ready in its global product lineup, and that is a significant advantage over rivals who may be caught off guard. 
 

A Look That Feels Familiar, Yet Fresh 

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In terms of design and styling, the newly launched Factor uses a similar headlight setup and muscular tank extensions as the FZ-S V4 giving it a sporty look whereas the tail section is noticeably simpler and more rider-oriented. 
 
The company has introduced the motorbike in different colour options consisting of white, black, and red shades with a more premium DX variant adding glossier finishes. 
 
If you have ever admired the FZ-S on Indian roads, that sharp face, those beefy tank extensions the  newly launched Factor will feel like a familiar face. The difference is in its purpose. Where the FZ-S leans into sport, the Factor quietly says it is here to get you to work and back, every single day, without any fuss. The simpler tail section is a clear signal that Yamaha has not tried to dress this one up unnecessarily. It is honest, practical, and still good-looking. 

What About The Features?

The Factor 150 keeps things sensible with a fully digital LCD console, LED lighting all around, and a combined braking system for safer stopping. It is not loaded with the flashiest tech no traction control, no Bluetooth connectivity like you get on the FZ-S V4  but that is perfectly fine for a bike sitting in this segment and price bracket. The focus here is reliability and practicality, which is exactly what most Indian commuters are looking for. 
 

Should Indian Riders Get Excited? 

 Honestly, yes. Yamaha has a ready-to-go flex-fuel product sitting in its global garage, and India’s regulatory landscape is slowly moving in that direction. If MoRTH’s ethanol blend proposal translates into actual policy, expect Yamaha to move quickly. The Factor 150 could arrive on Indian shores with minimal engineering changes, offering FZ-like styling at a more commuter-friendly price point. That is a combination that is hard to ignore. 
 

Also Read: Skoda Epiq To Debut Soon: Minimalist Interior, MEB+ Platform, And 425km Range — Check Details And Launch Date

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Yamaha Factor 150 Brazil Launch: Flex-Fuel 150cc Engine, FZ-Inspired Styling, And E100 Fuel Compatibility — Check All Details And Expected India Launch Timeline

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Yamaha Factor 150 Brazil Launch: Flex-Fuel 150cc Engine, FZ-Inspired Styling, And E100 Fuel Compatibility — Check All Details And Expected India Launch Timeline

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Yamaha Factor 150 Brazil Launch: Flex-Fuel 150cc Engine, FZ-Inspired Styling, And E100 Fuel Compatibility — Check All Details And Expected India Launch Timeline
Yamaha Factor 150 Brazil Launch: Flex-Fuel 150cc Engine, FZ-Inspired Styling, And E100 Fuel Compatibility — Check All Details And Expected India Launch Timeline
Yamaha Factor 150 Brazil Launch: Flex-Fuel 150cc Engine, FZ-Inspired Styling, And E100 Fuel Compatibility — Check All Details And Expected India Launch Timeline
Yamaha Factor 150 Brazil Launch: Flex-Fuel 150cc Engine, FZ-Inspired Styling, And E100 Fuel Compatibility — Check All Details And Expected India Launch Timeline

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