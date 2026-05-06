JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Result Released: Check Direct Result Link, Toppers, and Scorecard Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 2 for candidates who appeared for the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch, Paper 2A) and Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning, Paper 2B). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the portal using their application number and date of birth. This year, 4 candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile. The toppers list is dominated by candidates from Kerala. The examination was held on April 7, 2026 at hundreds of test centres in India and abroad.

Who are the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 toppers

In Paper 2A (BArch), a 100 percentile was achieved by Meera Krishna R.S. and Suryathejus S., both from Kerala. For Paper 2B (B Planning), a 100 percentile was scored by Gowri Sankar V from Kerala and Sarthak Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh. Other major BArch scorers were candidates from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The top ranks have a diverse geographical representation.

How many candidates appeared for JEE Main 2026 Paper 2

According to the NTA, 51,729 candidates registered for the BArch Session 2 exam, out of which 38,914 appeared. For the BPlanning Session 2 exam, 22,051 candidates registered, of which 15,654 took the test. A total of 94,513 candidates registered for BArch across two sessions, of which 67,139 appeared. For BPlanning, a total of 45,729 candidates registered for both sessions, out of which 30,050 appeared. There is strong candidate participation this year.

What is the gender-wise participation in JEE Main 2026 Paper 2

The NTA said 100,913 candidates registered for Paper 2 exams, including 51,601 male candidates and 49,312 female candidates. A total of 71,423 candidates appeared for the exam. Female candidates (35,892) slightly outnumbered their male (35,531) counterparts. There is a near gender parity in candidate participation.

Which categories had highest participation in JEE Main 2026

The OBC-NCL category had the most registered candidates. It was followed by the general category. Candidates from SC, ST, and General-EWS categories registered in large numbers as well. This distribution shows just how widely accessible the examination is to candidates from different social backgrounds.

Who is the top female candidate in JEE Main 2026 Paper 2

Meera Krishna R.S. scored a perfect 100 percentile in BArch and has emerged as the top female candidate. She scored a 99.98 NTA score in BPlanning and has emerged as the top female candidate in this stream as well. She has shown one of the steadiest performances in this year’s Paper 2 results.

How are NTA scores calculated in JEE Main 2026

The NTA has clarified that the scores are normalised percentiles and not the actual percentage of marks obtained. The final ranks are prepared after taking into account the best of the two NTA scores obtained by candidates in both the sessions. Candidates are advised to download their scorecards and check all details for accuracy. The results will be used for admission to architecture and planning programmes at institutes across the country.

Also Read: GSEB Gujrat Board 10th Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org: Check Pass Percentage, Marks, Toppers, and Revaluation Dates