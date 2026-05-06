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Home > Education News > GSEB Gujrat Board 10th Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org: Check Pass Percentage, Marks, Toppers, and Revaluation Dates

GSEB Gujrat Board 10th Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org: Check Pass Percentage, Marks, Toppers, and Revaluation Dates

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the Class 10 (SSC) Result 2026.

GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: Gujarat Board SSC Result DECLARED on gseb.org.
GSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: Gujarat Board SSC Result DECLARED on gseb.org.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 12:34 IST

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GSEB Gujrat Board 10th Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org: Check Pass Percentage, Marks, Toppers, and Revaluation Dates

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the Class 10 (SSC) Result 2026 today at 8:00 am. Lakhs of students who took board exams conducted in February and March can check their results online through the official website. Students will be able to access their marksheets, which will be provisional in nature, by using their seat number. The board has facilitated alternative methods like WhatsApp and DigiLocker in a bid to ease access during heavy website traffic.

How to check GSEB 10th result 2026 online

Students can check their GSEB SSC Result 2026 by visiting the official website, gseb.org. On the homepage, they need to click on the “SSC Result 2026” link and enter their seat number as mentioned on the admit card. 

Once submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen with subject-wise marks. Students are advised to download the provisional marksheet and keep a printed copy for future use until original certificates are issued by schools.

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What is the pass percentage in GSEB SSC result 2026

The overall pass percentage this year stands at 83.86 per cent, which is a marginal improvement compared to last year’s 83.08 per cent. Over 7.5 lakh students appeared for the examination, out of which more than 6.3 lakh students have been declared successful.

Meanwhile, in the repeater category, the pass percentage has improved to 33.53 per cent, which is a marginal increase compared to last year.

Did girls outperform boys in GSEB 10th result 2026

Girls have outperformed boys yet again in GSEB SSC results. The pass percentage of girls stands at 88.28 per cent, while that of boys stands at 80.12 per percent. This has been observed to be a consistent trend over the years; the academic performance of female candidates has been stronger statewide.

Which districts performed best and lowest in GSEB SSC 2026

District-wise data reveals that students belonging to different places in the state perform differently. Narmada district has the highest pass percentage, with 90.85 per cent of students clearing the exam, while Panchmahal reports the lowest at 76.42 per cent. 

Despite being the lowest-performing district, Panchmahal’s performance has improved as compared to last year, highlighting the progress that each district is making in its academic performance.

What are the grading details in GSEB SSC result 2026

The board uses a grading system from A1-E2 for class 10 results. Students who scored marks between 91 and 100 are put in A1, while those who got marks below 20 are kept in E2. To pass in a subject, candidates must secure a minimum of a D grade, which is marks between 33 and 40. The detailed scoring structure ensures comprehensive evaluation.

What are revaluation and rechecking dates for GSEB 2026

Students not happy with their results can apply for rechecking two days after the results are declared. The process will be online, and students will have to pay Rs 100 per subject. For objections such as absence, entering fewer marks, etc., the application has to be filed through the principals of the schools by May 21, 2026. Students are advised to check their results only from official platforms and not fall prey to rumours.

The online downloaded mark sheet will be considered the provisional certificate for immediate use. The original certificates will be issued by respective schools.

Also Read: AKTU Exam Centre List 2026 Released: Check City-Wise Centres, Exam Schedule and Admit Card Updates

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Tags: GSEBGSEB 10th Result 2026gseb resultGSEB SSCGSEB SSC Result 2026Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026

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GSEB Gujrat Board 10th Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org: Check Pass Percentage, Marks, Toppers, and Revaluation Dates

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GSEB Gujrat Board 10th Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org: Check Pass Percentage, Marks, Toppers, and Revaluation Dates
GSEB Gujrat Board 10th Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org: Check Pass Percentage, Marks, Toppers, and Revaluation Dates
GSEB Gujrat Board 10th Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org: Check Pass Percentage, Marks, Toppers, and Revaluation Dates
GSEB Gujrat Board 10th Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org: Check Pass Percentage, Marks, Toppers, and Revaluation Dates

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