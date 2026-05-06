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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: TMC Worker’s Fake Head Injury With A Bandage Exposed During Live TV Broadcast | WATCH

Viral Video: TMC Worker’s Fake Head Injury With A Bandage Exposed During Live TV Broadcast | WATCH

West Bengal’s tense post-election atmosphere has spilled onto social media, where a viral video is sparking strong reactions and debate. The clip shows an alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker claiming she was attacked, but her statement comes under scrutiny during a live interaction when questions are raised about her visible head injury.

Viral Video: TMC Worker’s Fake Head Injury With A Bandage Exposed During Live TV Broadcast (Via X)
Viral Video: TMC Worker’s Fake Head Injury With A Bandage Exposed During Live TV Broadcast (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-06 12:06 IST

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Viral Video: TMC Worker’s Fake Head Injury With A Bandage Exposed During Live TV Broadcast | WATCH

West Bengal’s charged political atmosphere following the Assembly election results has spilled onto social media, where a controversial video is drawing sharp reactions. The clip, which has gone viral, appears to show an alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker claiming she was assaulted, only for the claim to be questioned mid-interview.

Bandage Removed During Live Interaction

In the video, the woman is seen speaking to reporters with a bandage wrapped around her head, alleging that she was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. During the interaction, another individual steps in and removes the bandage, with no visible injury seen on her head.

The moment quickly escalates, with people around reacting strongly as the situation turns tense.

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Scuffle Breaks Out After Exposure

Shortly after the bandage is removed, the situation appears to spiral into chaos. The clip suggests that a confrontation broke out, with some individuals allegedly targeting the person who exposed the claim. However, the sequence of events remains unclear due to the video’s limited context.

Video Goes Viral, Draws Mixed Reactions

The footage has been widely shared on X, where it has garnered significant attention and triggered a wave of responses. While some users mocked the incident, others expressed concern over the apparent violence shown in the clip.

Several viewers also questioned what exactly unfolded, with differing interpretations emerging in the comment sections.

No Official Confirmation On Claims

The video was shared by a social media account and has crossed thousands of views within a short time. However, its authenticity and the claims made in the clip have not been independently verified by media outlets.

Backdrop Of Political Shift

The incident comes at a time when West Bengal is witnessing heightened political reactions following the Assembly election results. With strong emotions on both sides, such viral content continues to fuel online debates and narratives.

ALSO READ: Lenin Statue Toppled In West Bengal? Viral Clip Shows Crowd Vandalizing Communist Icon’s Bust In Murshidabad, Triggers BJP-TMC Face-Off

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Tags: Bengal election 2026 reactionsBengal election viral clipBJP TMC clash newsfake head injury exposed videoTMC vs BJP controversyTMC worker bandage videoTMC worker fake injury videoWest Bengal political violenceWest Bengal viral video

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Viral Video: TMC Worker’s Fake Head Injury With A Bandage Exposed During Live TV Broadcast | WATCH

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Viral Video: TMC Worker’s Fake Head Injury With A Bandage Exposed During Live TV Broadcast | WATCH
Viral Video: TMC Worker’s Fake Head Injury With A Bandage Exposed During Live TV Broadcast | WATCH
Viral Video: TMC Worker’s Fake Head Injury With A Bandage Exposed During Live TV Broadcast | WATCH
Viral Video: TMC Worker’s Fake Head Injury With A Bandage Exposed During Live TV Broadcast | WATCH

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