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Home > World News > Donald Trump Under Fire: Viral Videos Show POTUS Trolling Kids, Mocking Girl’s Sports Skills, Internet Says, ‘Keep Him Away From Children.’

Donald Trump Under Fire: Viral Videos Show POTUS Trolling Kids, Mocking Girl’s Sports Skills, Internet Says, ‘Keep Him Away From Children.’

US President Donald Trump is facing backlash after an awkward exchange with children during a White House event. Critics have accused Trump of being insensitive, with his remarks and wider comments sparking outrage.

Trump faces backlash after awkward Oval Office exchange with children. Photo: X.
Trump faces backlash after awkward Oval Office exchange with children. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 12:17 IST

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Donald Trump Under Fire: Viral Videos Show POTUS Trolling Kids, Mocking Girl’s Sports Skills, Internet Says, ‘Keep Him Away From Children.’

US President Donald Trump is facing criticism on social media after an interaction with a few children during an event at the Oval Office on Tuesday. A group of schoolchildren visited the White House to witness the signing of a proclamation restoring the Presidential Fitness Test Award. What was intended as a ceremonial and youth-focused event has instead triggered outrage, with critics accusing the president of insensitivity and poor judgment in his remarks.

Trump Slammed For Awkward Exchange With Young Girl

During the interaction, Trump spoke with a young girl about her interest in sports.

“I play volleyball, and in the summer I’m trying to get into soccer,” the girl told the president.

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Trump responded by asking, “And with your height, do you smash the volleyball? Can you get up high? Can you jump high?”

“Not very,” the girl replied.

“Soccer might be better,” Trump said, appearing to suggest she reconsider her ambitions.

The video of the conversation quickly circulated online, leading to criticism from social media users who viewed the remarks as discouraging and inappropriate, particularly given the age of the child.

Trump event told children that if they knew the former president of the US by referring to Barack Obama as Barack Hussein Obama.

Social Media Calls Trump Tone Deaf

Users on social media platforms were swift to condemn the interaction, with many questioning the president’s awareness and tone.

“Zero awareness. Only his ego must fill the room. Even in a room filled with children. What an egomaniac!” one user wrote.

Another user referenced comments attributed to Trump’s former wife, writing, “Ivana did say that Trump couldn’t handle relating to his own children.”

US President Speaks About Violence, Guns With Children

Trump also spoke about violence, Iran war and domestic politics while surrounded by the students, triggering huge backlash. 

During the ceremony, the president made remarks about military action in Iran, stating, “They don’t like playing games with us; they don’t like it at all. You’ll see that, as time goes by, you’re going to see it. I think you’ve already seen it. We’ve basically wiped out their military in about two weeks.”

Trump also revisited his claims about the 2020 election, saying, “I thought I’d easily win the election, which, by the way, I did, and unfortunately, bad things happened. It was a rigged election. I said, ‘Well, I’ll do it again.’ I had the ultimate poll…and we won in a landslide. We won every single swing state, we won the popular vote, we won everything you could win, we won 87% of the counties in the United States.”

He also spoke about ending wars and referred to “lunatics” having access to nuclear weapons during the event.

Critics Call POTUS’  Language  ‘Irresponsible’

The president’s remarks in front of children drew further condemnation online, with critics expressing concern over both the content and setting of his statements.

One critic described the language as “completely irresponsible.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At White House Event: Viral Video Shows POTUS ‘Dozing On His Feet’

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Donald Trump Under Fire: Viral Videos Show POTUS Trolling Kids, Mocking Girl’s Sports Skills, Internet Says, ‘Keep Him Away From Children.’
Donald Trump Under Fire: Viral Videos Show POTUS Trolling Kids, Mocking Girl’s Sports Skills, Internet Says, ‘Keep Him Away From Children.’
Donald Trump Under Fire: Viral Videos Show POTUS Trolling Kids, Mocking Girl’s Sports Skills, Internet Says, ‘Keep Him Away From Children.’
Donald Trump Under Fire: Viral Videos Show POTUS Trolling Kids, Mocking Girl’s Sports Skills, Internet Says, ‘Keep Him Away From Children.’

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