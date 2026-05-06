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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Shocker: ‘Looter Bride’ Marries 9 Times, Dupes Grooms, Flees With Cash And Gold; Police Launch Investigation

Maharashtra Shocker: ‘Looter Bride’ Marries 9 Times, Dupes Grooms, Flees With Cash And Gold; Police Launch Investigation

A shocking case of a fake marriage racket in Maharashtra's Beed district has come to light, where a woman is accused of marrying multiple men and fleeing with cash and jewellery. The matter surfaced after a local resident claimed he was cheated of lakhs on the promise of marriage, prompting a police investigation.

Maharashtra Shocker: ‘Looter Bride’ Marries 9 Times, Dupes Grooms, Flees With Cash And Gold; Police Launch Investigation (Image Via AI)
Maharashtra Shocker: ‘Looter Bride’ Marries 9 Times, Dupes Grooms, Flees With Cash And Gold; Police Launch Investigation (Image Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-06 12:37 IST

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Maharashtra Shocker: ‘Looter Bride’ Marries 9 Times, Dupes Grooms, Flees With Cash And Gold; Police Launch Investigation

Maharashtra: A shocking case of an alleged fake marriage racket has surfaced in Maharashtra’s Beed district, where a woman is accused of marrying several men and disappearing with money and jewellery. Police have launched an investigation after a local man claimed he was duped of lakhs under the pretext of marriage. The complaint was filed by Yogesh Shinde, who said he was introduced to the woman through middlemen promising to arrange his marriage. According to him, the agents demanded large sums during the process.

Victim Alleges Fraud Through Marriage Setup

The wedding was conducted, but within a few days, the bride allegedly fled along with cash and valuables. The intermediaries who facilitated the match are also said to be missing.

Multiple Marriages Suspected

During his own enquiries, Yogesh claimed he discovered that the woman had allegedly married several other men in a similar manner. He suspects she may have been involved in at least eight such cases before targeting him.

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Police are now verifying these claims and trying to identify other possible victims.

Complaint Filed, Probe Underway

Furthermore, distressed by the incident, Yogesh approached district authorities seeking action. In his complaint, he stated that he had been cheated of a significant amount and demanded strict action against those involved.

A case has been registered at Chaklamba police station, and officials have begun an investigation into the alleged racket.

Rural Men Allegedly Targeted

Initial findings suggest that the group may have specifically targeted unmarried men in rural areas, where finding a suitable match can be difficult. Agents reportedly used this vulnerability to lure victims and extract money under the guise of arranging marriages.

Police suspect a wider network could be involved and are working to trace the accused. The case has raised concerns in the region, with authorities now probing whether more such incidents have taken place.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: TMC Worker’s Fake Head Injury With A Bandage Exposed During Live TV Broadcast | WATCH

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Tags: Beed district crime newsBeed fake marriage racketbride dupes grooms Indiabride runs away with cash goldlooter bride MaharashtraMaharashtra crime viral newsmarriage fraud case Maharashtrawoman marries multiple men scam

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Maharashtra Shocker: ‘Looter Bride’ Marries 9 Times, Dupes Grooms, Flees With Cash And Gold; Police Launch Investigation

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Maharashtra Shocker: ‘Looter Bride’ Marries 9 Times, Dupes Grooms, Flees With Cash And Gold; Police Launch Investigation

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Maharashtra Shocker: ‘Looter Bride’ Marries 9 Times, Dupes Grooms, Flees With Cash And Gold; Police Launch Investigation
Maharashtra Shocker: ‘Looter Bride’ Marries 9 Times, Dupes Grooms, Flees With Cash And Gold; Police Launch Investigation
Maharashtra Shocker: ‘Looter Bride’ Marries 9 Times, Dupes Grooms, Flees With Cash And Gold; Police Launch Investigation
Maharashtra Shocker: ‘Looter Bride’ Marries 9 Times, Dupes Grooms, Flees With Cash And Gold; Police Launch Investigation

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