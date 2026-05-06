Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK

Tamil Nadu’s post-election political churn has brought senior AIADMK leader C.V. Shanmugam into sharp focus, as discussions around a possible alliance with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) gather pace. With no party securing a clear majority, Shanmugam has emerged as a key figure in the ongoing negotiations that could shape the next government.

A Veteran AIADMK Leader With Long Political Experience

C.V. Shanmugam is a seasoned politician from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). A multiple-time MLA, he has represented constituencies such as Tindivanam and Villupuram and currently holds a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

Over the years, he has also served in key ministerial roles in Tamil Nadu, handling portfolios like Law, Education and Commercial Taxes under former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. In the 2026 Assembly elections, he secured a decisive win from the Mailam constituency, reinforcing his position within the party.

At The Centre Of Alliance Talks With TVK

Shanmugam is currently at the heart of speculation over a possible tie-up between AIADMK and Vijay’s TVK. He currently indicated that any decision on an alliance would be taken by the party leadership, even as talks continue.

Furthermore, reports suggest that a section of AIADMK legislators has rallied around him, with meetings held at his residence amid internal discussions on supporting TVK’s bid to form the government.

Internal Churn Within AIADMK

The election outcome has triggered visible divisions within the AIADMK. While some leaders are cautious about aligning with Vijay, others appear open to supporting TVK to stay politically relevant in a shifting landscape. Shanmugam is seen as a central figure in this evolving equation, with his stance likely to influence the party’s final call.

Why He Matters Now

With TVK emerging as a major force but falling short of a majority, alliance-building has become crucial. In this scenario, Shanmugam’s role as a senior leader with organizational backing and legislative support makes him a key player in determining whether AIADMK backs Vijay or charts a different course.

As political negotiations continue behind closed doors, all eyes remain on Shanmugam and the direction he helps steer his party in the coming days.

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