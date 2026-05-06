Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK

Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK

Tamil Nadu’s political scene after the elections has put senior AIADMK leader C.V. Shanmugam in the spotlight, as talks of a possible alliance with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) pick up momentum. With no party crossing the majority mark, he is now seen as a crucial player in the negotiations that may decide who forms the next government.

Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK (Via X)
Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-06 13:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK

Tamil Nadu’s post-election political churn has brought senior AIADMK leader C.V. Shanmugam into sharp focus, as discussions around a possible alliance with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) gather pace. With no party securing a clear majority, Shanmugam has emerged as a key figure in the ongoing negotiations that could shape the next government.

A Veteran AIADMK Leader With Long Political Experience

C.V. Shanmugam is a seasoned politician from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). A multiple-time MLA, he has represented constituencies such as Tindivanam and Villupuram and currently holds a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

Over the years, he has also served in key ministerial roles in Tamil Nadu, handling portfolios like Law, Education and Commercial Taxes under former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. In the 2026 Assembly elections, he secured a decisive win from the Mailam constituency, reinforcing his position within the party.

You Might Be Interested In

At The Centre Of Alliance Talks With TVK

Shanmugam is currently at the heart of speculation over a possible tie-up between AIADMK and Vijay’s TVK. He currently indicated that any decision on an alliance would be taken by the party leadership, even as talks continue.

Furthermore, reports suggest that a section of AIADMK legislators has rallied around him, with meetings held at his residence amid internal discussions on supporting TVK’s bid to form the government.

Internal Churn Within AIADMK

The election outcome has triggered visible divisions within the AIADMK. While some leaders are cautious about aligning with Vijay, others appear open to supporting TVK to stay politically relevant in a shifting landscape. Shanmugam is seen as a central figure in this evolving equation, with his stance likely to influence the party’s final call.

Why He Matters Now

With TVK emerging as a major force but falling short of a majority, alliance-building has become crucial. In this scenario, Shanmugam’s role as a senior leader with organizational backing and legislative support makes him a key player in determining whether AIADMK backs Vijay or charts a different course.

As political negotiations continue behind closed doors, all eyes remain on Shanmugam and the direction he helps steer his party in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Weather Update Today (6 May 2026):Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas Today: Check Current Temperature in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad & Nearby Cities

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AIADMK internal politicsAIADMK leader CV ShanmugamAIADMK TVK alliance newsC V ShanmugamCV Shanmugam profileTamil Nadu election results allianceTamil Nadu political news 2026TVK government formationVijay TVK alliance talks

RELATED News

Weather Update Today (6 May 2026):Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas Today: Check Current Temperature in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad & Nearby Cities

Delhi Airport Flights Disrupted: Rain & Hailstorm Delay 500+ Flights, Departures Hit at IGI; Check Latest Schedule

Bihar Viral CCTV Video: Two Women Killed After Speeding Train Runs Over Them While Crossing Railway Tracks At Bakhtiyarpur Station | Watch Video

Chandigarh Airport Emergency: IndiGo Passengers Evacuated After Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard Flight 6E-108

Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Hailstorm, Thunderstorm and Strong Winds in Delhi NCR in Next 2 Hours, Check Weather Advisory

LATEST NEWS

Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK

Dubai International Airport Latest Update Today (6 May 2026): DXB Returns to Normal Operations, Passengers Advised to Check Flight Status

OneClickDrive on Exporting Used Cars from Dubai to India: Opportunities, Regulations, and Market Growth

Hantavirus Scare: First Death Confirmed, WHO Tracing 80 Affected Contacts | All We Know

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule Announced: Narendra Modi Stadium To Host Final as Chinnaswamy Misses Out | Check Dates, Venues And More

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar’s Film Jumps To Rs 2.25 Crore, Races Toward Rs 150 Crore Milestone, Beats Monday’s Numbers With A Strong Surge

Maharashtra Shocker: ‘Looter Bride’ Marries 9 Times, Dupes Grooms, Flees With Cash And Gold; Police Launch Investigation

GSEB Gujrat Board 10th Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org: Check Pass Percentage, Marks, Toppers, and Revaluation Dates

Capricorn Horoscope Today (May 6 2026): A Day for Balance, Patience and Quiet Progress

Donald Trump Under Fire: Viral Videos Show POTUS Trolling Kids, Mocking Girl’s Sports Skills, Internet Says, ‘Keep Him Away From Children.’

Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK
Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK
Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK
Who Is C.V. Shanmugam? Senior AIADMK Leader In Spotlight Amid Intensifying Alliance Push With Vijay’s TVK

QUICK LINKS