IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule Announced: Narendra Modi Stadium To Host Final as Chinnaswamy Misses Out | Check Dates, Venues And More

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule Announced: For cricket fans all over the world, the wait is finally over. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday May 6 formally announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Playoffs, putting the business end of the tournament under the spotlight. Following a gruelling league phase of 70 matches, packed with last-ball thrillers and record-breaking performances, the road to glory now heads to 3 different venues across India.

Why Did Ahmedabad Replace Bengaluru For IPL 2026 Final?

The biggest news from the announcement is the change of venue for the grand finale. The final was originally slated to take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru but the BCCI has shifted the match to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Certain operational requirements of the local association and authorities in Bengaluru which were outside the ambit of the BCCI’s established protocols led to the decision, the official statement said. So the climax of the season will once again be staged at the world’s largest cricket stadium on May 31.

The IPL 2026 Playoff Roadmap

The 2026 Playoffs will be unique, spread across three venues as a “special case” due to logistical considerations.

1. Qualifier 1: Dharamshala (May 26): The first qualifier will be held at the high-altitude HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The top two teams on the points table will face off in the thin mountain air and the winner will get a direct ticket to the Final.

2. The Eliminator and Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh (May 27 & May 29): The action will then shift to the state-of-the-art New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The Eliminator will pit the third and fourth placed sides against each other on May 27, with the loser being immediately eliminated. The winner will move to the same venue on May 29 to take on the loser of Qualifier 1 for a final shot at the title.

3. The Grand Final: Ahmedabad (May 31): The tournament concludes on the last Sunday of May. The Narendra Modi Stadium with its massive seating capacity will be an impressive setting for crowning the 2026 champions.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule

Match Date Venue Qualifier 1 May 26 HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala Eliminator May 27 New Int. Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh Qualifier 2 May 29 New Int. Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh The Final May 31 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The league stage is all wrapped up, and the move to Dharamshala and New Chandigarh provides a new backdrop for the knockouts, while Ahmedabad prepares for another historic night under the lights.

Read More: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For ‘Child-Labour’ Offence