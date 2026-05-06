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Home > Entertainment News > Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar’s Film Jumps To Rs 2.25 Crore, Races Toward Rs 150 Crore Milestone, Beats Monday’s Numbers With A Strong Surge

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar’s Film Jumps To Rs 2.25 Crore, Races Toward Rs 150 Crore Milestone, Beats Monday’s Numbers With A Strong Surge

Bhooth Bangla sees a strong Day 19 jump with ₹2.25 crore, up 28% from Monday, signaling solid word-of-mouth. The Akshay Kumar starrer nears ₹150 crore net, holding steady despite new releases and drawing steady family audiences in week three.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-06 12:55 IST

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar’s Film Jumps To Rs 2.25 Crore, Races Toward Rs 150 Crore Milestone, Beats Monday’s Numbers With A Strong Surge

The horror-comedy sensation Bhooth Bangla, which features Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s direction, has maintained its success during its third week of theatrical performance. The film experienced an unexpected and major box office boost on its 19th day of release. The movie achieved a net income of ₹2.25 crore on Tuesday, which exceeded its usual weekday “slump” performance and showed a 28% growth from its Monday earnings of ₹1.75 crore. The mid-week box office increase demonstrates that the film has generated positive word-of-mouth, which attracts family viewers to theaters three weeks after its release.

Bhooth Bangla Nears ₹150 Crore Mark As Akshay Kumar Film Holds Strong Amid New Releases

The film has earned about ₹147.85 crore at domestic theaters, which brings it closer to reaching the important milestone of ₹150 crore net earnings. The film will reach this milestone in its third week depending on its performance in the theaters, which will ensure the film is a certified box office hit. The Akshay Kumar movie Bhoot Bangla is one that, even after competing with other new movies such as Raja Shivaji and Ek Din, continues to attract audiences to theaters.

Strategic Mid-Week Momentum: How Tuesday Outpaced Monday Collections

The primary reason for this Tuesday victory can be traced to the increased number of people who attended evening and night shows. The film experienced a complete recovery on Tuesday when it reached an occupancy level of 21.33% after Monday’s expected decline, which continued throughout the week. The “Tuesday jump” shows that the film has become a top choice for people who work and for local residents who wanted to watch the movie after the first crowds had disappeared. Bhooth Bangla has disturbed the typical box office decline pattern because it has exceeded its Monday performance, which demonstrates that the film will continue to attract theater audiences until the upcoming weekend period.

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The Road to ₹150 Crore: Analyzing the Horror-Comedy’s Financial Endurance

The current cinematic landscape presents a major challenge because it takes three weeks to achieve the ₹150 crore net milestone. The movie started its journey with a strong opening week, which brought in ₹84.40 crore, and continued its success through a second week, which earned ₹43.75 crore. The horror-comedy genre maintained consistent audience attendance because its fundamental mass appeal remained intact despite theaters showing fewer films. 

Comedy-Horror Mix Works; Film Nears ₹175 Cr in India, ₹225 Cr Worldwide

The film successfully connects slapstick comedy with supernatural horror elements, which enables it to attract audiences from both urban multiplexes and rural single-screen theaters. The production already expects significant profits as total Indian gross approaches the ₹175 crore mark and global gross revenue surpasses the ₹225 crore threshold.

Bhoot Bangla: Worldwide Collection Of All Weeks Till Now

Movie Worldwide Collection (₹ Cr)
2 744+
Good Newwz 316+
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha 316+
Housefull 4 296
Sooryavanshi 293
Mission Mangal 290
OMG 2 221+
Kesari 208+
Airlift 228
Bhooth Bangla 230+*

Bhoot Bangla: Worldwide Collection Of All Weeks Till Now 

Week Worldwide Collection (₹ Cr)
Week 1 125
Week 2 65
Week 3 (till Day 19) 35

Also Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Nears ₹50 Crore Milestone, Fans Celebrate Massive Run

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Tags: Akshay Kumar filmBhooth Bangla box officeBhooth Bangla Day 19 collection

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar’s Film Jumps To Rs 2.25 Crore, Races Toward Rs 150 Crore Milestone, Beats Monday’s Numbers With A Strong Surge

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar’s Film Jumps To Rs 2.25 Crore, Races Toward Rs 150 Crore Milestone, Beats Monday’s Numbers With A Strong Surge

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar’s Film Jumps To Rs 2.25 Crore, Races Toward Rs 150 Crore Milestone, Beats Monday’s Numbers With A Strong Surge
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar’s Film Jumps To Rs 2.25 Crore, Races Toward Rs 150 Crore Milestone, Beats Monday’s Numbers With A Strong Surge
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar’s Film Jumps To Rs 2.25 Crore, Races Toward Rs 150 Crore Milestone, Beats Monday’s Numbers With A Strong Surge
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar’s Film Jumps To Rs 2.25 Crore, Races Toward Rs 150 Crore Milestone, Beats Monday’s Numbers With A Strong Surge

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