One Piece Chapter 1182 Release Date Revealed: Global Timings, Spoilers, And The Shocking Twist Fans Await Next

Because Eiichiro Oda will publish One Piece Chapter 1182, the Final Saga now runs faster than full throttle. Following a pause that started during Japan’s Golden Week holiday, the story will finally return to Elbaf’s shore area. The most dreadful situation the Straw Hat crew and their giant friends have ever encountered was brought about by Imu’s arrival and Prince Loki’s use of his “Accursed” abilities.

One Piece Chapter 1182 Release Date and Global Timings

The original release of One Piece’s first chapter after Golden Week will occur on Sunday, May 10, 2026, or Monday, May 11, based on your region. Readers can read the chapter via legal sources such as Viz Media and Manga Plus. Here are the global release timings for Sunday to help you keep up with the drop.

Mythic Powers Collide in a Devastating Battle of Legends

The Warland battle continues to escalate, which causes the story to concentrate on demonstrating the maximum capabilities of the world’s genuine villains. Chapter 1182 will explore the frightening powers of Imu’s Earth God abilities, which will be compared to Prince Loki’s Nidhoggr transformation. The chapter will demonstrate how World Government shadow ruler Prince Loki maintains his dragon form through physical endurance. The confrontation requires physical combat between two opponents who possess ancient familial ties, which will result in the destruction of the Adam Tree. The Adam Tree destruction will reveal ancient murals that show the connections between Imu and the most dangerous truths about the Void Century.

Rain Goddess Terror Unleashed as Holy Knights Trigger Fear and Chaos

The giants fight against a god while Sommers and Killingham execute their planned kidnapping operation at Elbaf, which serves as their testing area. The spoilers reveal Killingham will show absolute horror through his Zaza Rain Goddess transformation because it introduces an unexpected plot development. This clear four-armed entity shows a “natural disaster” threat level, which has always been the primary concern of the World Government. As Zoro and Sanji approach the high-ranking executioners, the appearance of this watery deity shows that Luffy’s crew must now face powers that resemble the ancient “God Fruits.” This situation raises the question about the Rain Goddess’s existence as either a real historical person or a dormant energy source that needs awakening.

The Drums of Liberation start to sound through the giant’s forest, which leads to an upcoming battle between Gear 5 Luffy and Imu that will create a shocking chapter for the fandom.

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