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Home > Entertainment News > Watch Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Snaps At Paps As They Crowd Alia Bhatt At Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening

Watch Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Snaps At Paps As They Crowd Alia Bhatt At Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening

Ranbir Kapoor is currently occupied with promotions for his upcoming film Ramayana, where he takes on the role of Lord Rama.

Watch Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Snaps At Paps As They Crowd Alia Bhatt At Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 14:01 IST

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Watch Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Snaps At Paps As They Crowd Alia Bhatt At Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The lovebirds are often spotted together out and about in the city. Alia, too, never misses out on any opportunity to support her actor-husband and give shoutouts to his films on social media. On Tuesday, the duo stepped out to attend the special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi. The movie, which stars Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, marks the acting debut of his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. But all did not go well at the event and the Ramayana actor was seen losing his cool at the paparazzi.

In a video shared on a paparazzo page, the Bollywood power couple could be seen stepping out of their car. Soon, the paparazzi mobbed them, trying to capture a glimpse of Ranbir and Alia. The chaos seemed to annoy the Bollywood heartthrob who then lost his temper momentarily. He asked the photographers to move back. Ranbir could be heard saying, “Aap logon ko acha photo chaiyeh…Chalo.”

For the premiere, Ranbir looked dashing in an olive green polo T-shirt paired with loose trousers. Alia, on the other hand, wore an all-black outfit comprising a structured shirt and wide-legged pants. She wore small hoop earrings and carried a black shoulder bag to complete her look.

How Social Media Reacted

Social media users were quick to react to the matter. A user said, “He did absolutely right with them.” Another mentioned, “The paparazzi need to maintain a certain distance from celebrities .. you cannot come too close or push your cameras in their face .. and most important just because you have a camera or mobile phone it doesn’t mean one can start clicking pictures .. ask for their permission and then click.”

Someone added, “These paparazzi culture has to be stopped . Let these people to enjoy their normal life as well.” A comment also read, “So now he is bad for wanting some space for his wife?”

Ranbir Kapoor On Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor is currently occupied with promotions for his upcoming film Ramayana, where he takes on the role of Lord Rama. The film also features Sunny Deol, Yash and Sai Pallavi, and is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release. Up next, he will be seen in  Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, which is set to hit theatres in January 2027.

About Daadi Ki Shaadi

Daadi Ki Shaadi is an upcoming Hindi family comedy-drama directed by Ashish R Mohan. The film is based on an elderly grandmother who surprises her family by deciding to remarry, triggering chaos, humour and heartfelt moments. It explores themes of love, second chances and generational clashes in a light-hearted yet emotional setting. It stars Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, along with Sadia Khateeb and others. Backed by RTAKE Studios and BeingU Studios, the film is slated for a theatrical release on May 8, promising a wholesome entertainer for all ages.

ALSO READ: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 48: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Surges Past Rs 1,790 Cr Worldwide Amid ‘Raja Shivaji’ Run

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Tags: alia bhattBollywoodentertainmentNeetu Kapoorranbir kapoor

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Watch Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Snaps At Paps As They Crowd Alia Bhatt At Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening
Watch Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Snaps At Paps As They Crowd Alia Bhatt At Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening
Watch Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Snaps At Paps As They Crowd Alia Bhatt At Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening
Watch Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Snaps At Paps As They Crowd Alia Bhatt At Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening

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