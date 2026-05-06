Neymar, Robinho Jr End Personal Rift! Celebrate Santos’ Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match: WATCH Video

The Vila Belmiro has seen a lot of drama over the years, but the latest chapter with a global icon and a rising star has had a peaceful finish. Neymar and Robinho Jr. have ended their feud in a move which has been a huge relief for the Santos fans. The duo had a public falling out at the training ground which had threatened to torpedo the club’s continental campaign.

The Spark at Rei Pele

The tension began Sunday at the Rei Pele Training Center. A competitive and then combative atmosphere characterised a session with players who had not participated in the recent clash against Palmeiras.

Reports say the friction started when young Robinho Jr. dribbled veteran Neymar in a drill. Neymar tripped up the young player, who he told to ‘take it easy’ as he fumed about the game What started as a shouting match quickly got out of hand, with teammates and coaching staff having to step in and separate the pair.

Things got more complicated on Monday when Robinho Jr.’s camp made allegations. The young man accused Neymar of tripping him and insulting him and said he had received a “violent slap to the face.” Santos opened an internal investigation as fans feared a lasting rift between the club legend and the son of his former teammate, Robinho.

A Public Reconciliation

But the beautiful game has a knack for healing wounds fast. Tuesday night saw the first signs of a thaw in the world during Santos’ 1-1 draw against Recoleta FC in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana. After a goal was scored, the two were seen in a celebratorial huddle hugging each other, a symbolic gesture meant to tell the media and fans that the “war” was over.

Neymar showed a rare moment of raw accountability after the match, telling ESPN Brasil:

“I went too far, yes, I know that,” Neymar admitted. “Anyone who plays football knows that these things happen… Punches, slaps, everything. Football is just like that. I had already apologized, and I thought it had been resolved inside.”

Moving Forward

Robinho Jr. also spoke strongly about moving on from the incident. The sting of confronting a man he had idolised since childhood was immediate, but the young man chose the path of professional respect.

“Of course I was upset,” Robinho Jr. told ESPN Brasil. “But he apologized and owned up to it… I accepted it. Everything’s fine now.”

He also complained about the “unnecessary media frenzy” the leak caused, saying such locker-room blow-ups are best left behind closed doors. The resolution is at a critical time for Santos. It’s important that their veteran leader and brightest young prospect are on the same page as they deal with the pressure of the Sudamericana. The storm has passed and the focus in the world of Brazilian football is back where it belongs – on the pitch.