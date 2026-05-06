Neymar, Robinho Jr End Personal Rift! Celebrate Santos’ Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match: WATCH Video

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply AI Images bjp google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Neymar, Robinho Jr End Personal Rift! Celebrate Santos’ Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match: WATCH Video

Neymar, Robinho Jr End Personal Rift! Celebrate Santos’ Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match: WATCH Video

A high-profile rift between Neymar and Robinho Jr. at Santos has been resolved! Following a training ground altercation, the duo celebrated together during the CONMEBOL Sudamericana clash against Recoleta FC. Read the full story on Neymar’s apology to the youngster and how they put the "child-idol" drama to rest.

Neymar Robinho Jr End Personal Rift Celebrate Santos Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match. Photo The Touchline X
Neymar Robinho Jr End Personal Rift Celebrate Santos Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match. Photo The Touchline X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 14:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Neymar, Robinho Jr End Personal Rift! Celebrate Santos’ Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match: WATCH Video

The Vila Belmiro has seen a lot of drama over the years, but the latest chapter with a global icon and a rising star has had a peaceful finish. Neymar and Robinho Jr. have ended their feud in a move which has been a huge relief for the Santos fans. The duo had a public falling out at the training ground which had threatened to torpedo the club’s continental campaign.

The Spark at Rei Pele

The tension began Sunday at the Rei Pele Training Center. A competitive and then combative atmosphere characterised a session with players who had not participated in the recent clash against Palmeiras.

Reports say the friction started when young Robinho Jr. dribbled veteran Neymar in a drill. Neymar tripped up the young player, who he told to ‘take it easy’ as he fumed about the game What started as a shouting match quickly got out of hand, with teammates and coaching staff having to step in and separate the pair.

Things got more complicated on Monday when Robinho Jr.’s camp made allegations. The young man accused Neymar of tripping him and insulting him and said he had received a “violent slap to the face.”  Santos opened an internal investigation as fans feared a lasting rift between the club legend and the son of his former teammate, Robinho.

A Public Reconciliation

But the beautiful game has a knack for healing wounds fast. Tuesday night saw the first signs of a thaw in the world during Santos’ 1-1 draw against Recoleta FC in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana. After a goal was scored, the two were seen in a celebratorial huddle hugging each other, a symbolic gesture meant to tell the media and fans that the “war” was over.

Neymar showed a rare moment of raw accountability after the match, telling ESPN Brasil: 

“I went too far, yes, I know that,” Neymar admitted. “Anyone who plays football knows that these things happen… Punches, slaps, everything. Football is just like that. I had already apologized, and I thought it had been resolved inside.”

Moving Forward

Robinho Jr. also spoke strongly about moving on from the incident. The sting of confronting a man he had idolised since childhood was immediate, but the young man chose the path of professional respect.

“Of course I was upset,” Robinho Jr. told ESPN Brasil. “But he apologized and owned up to it… I accepted it. Everything’s fine now.” 

He also complained about the “unnecessary media frenzy” the leak caused, saying such locker-room blow-ups are best left behind closed doors. The resolution is at a critical time for Santos. It’s important that their veteran leader and brightest young prospect are on the same page as they deal with the pressure of the Sudamericana. The storm has passed and the focus in the world of Brazilian football is back where it belongs – on the pitch.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Did Neymar hit Robinho Jr in trainingNeymarNeymar and Robinho Jr reconciliationNeymar apology Robinho JrNeymar comments on Robinho Jr altercationNeymar Robinho Jr riftSantos players fight during practiceSantos Sudamericana matchSantos vs Recoleta FCtraining ground fight Santos

RELATED News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For ‘Child-Labour’ Offence

How Can CSK Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 8-Wicket Win Over DC? All Scenarios Explained

UCL Semi-Final: Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 On Aggregate As Bukayo Saka Sends Gunners To Champions League Final After 20 Years

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Beat DC by 8 Wickets: Updated Standings on May 5 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How to Watch Champions League Semi-Final Second Leg in India, UAE, Middle East, Spain, England And Worldwide

LATEST NEWS

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE India Launch: Powerful Chipset, Premium Camera Setup, Massive Battery With Fast Wired And Wireless Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Cannes 2026 Guest List: From Alia Bhatt To Tara Sutaria, Which Indian Stars Are Set To Turn Heads On The Red Carpet This Year?

Watch Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Snaps At Paps As They Crowd Alia Bhatt At Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening

Aries Love Horoscope Today (May 6, 2026): Romance, Emotions & Compatibility

Will Trisha Krishnan Be the Next J. Jayalalithaa? Internet Buzz With Angles After Vijay Thalapathy’s Political Success In TN

Noida International Airport Opening on June 15, 2026: Flights, Airlines, Fares, Jobs & All Details

JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Result Released: Check Direct Result Link, Toppers, and Scorecard Details

Cabinet Approves Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme 5.0 To Support MSMEs, Airlines Amid West Asia Crisis: Here’s All You Need to Know

Suzuki Electric Jimny Spotted: Off-Road EV Coming Soon With Classic Design And Dual-Motor AWD Setup — Know Everything Here

One Piece Chapter 1182 Release Date Revealed: Global Timings, Spoilers, And The Shocking Twist Fans Await Next

Neymar, Robinho Jr End Personal Rift! Celebrate Santos’ Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match: WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Neymar, Robinho Jr End Personal Rift! Celebrate Santos’ Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match: WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Neymar, Robinho Jr End Personal Rift! Celebrate Santos’ Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match: WATCH Video
Neymar, Robinho Jr End Personal Rift! Celebrate Santos’ Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match: WATCH Video
Neymar, Robinho Jr End Personal Rift! Celebrate Santos’ Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match: WATCH Video
Neymar, Robinho Jr End Personal Rift! Celebrate Santos’ Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match: WATCH Video

QUICK LINKS