Cannes 2026 Guest List: From Alia Bhatt To Tara Sutaria, Which Indian Stars Are Set To Turn Heads On The Red Carpet This Year?

The Cannes Film Festival stands as the ultimate international cinematic event, which connects artistic narration with global recognition. The 79th edition will start on May 12 at the famous Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, which currently creates excitement throughout the French Riviera. Cannes provides filmmakers with a unique opportunity to showcase their work, which has proven to help films win Academy Awards. After the Met Gala finishes its glamorous events, the focus now moves to the Cannes red carpet, which showcases the growing strength of Indian cinema.

Indian Actresses At Cannes 2026: Debutants And L’Oréal Global Ambassadors

The 2026 guest list features a captivating mix of fresh faces and seasoned icons. The red carpet will see its first appearance from Tara Sutaria and Ammy Virk, who represent different Indian film industries. The festival brings back Alia Bhatt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria, who have maintained their relationship with the beauty brand L’Oréal. Aishwarya Rai, who always attends the Riviera, joins Alia Bhatt to showcase Indian elegance worldwide. The Indian fashion and film industry will dominate the public conversation as Mouni Roy appears for her third time and Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar make their second appearance at the Mediterranean location.

Payal Kapadia’s Jury Role And Regional Cinema Milestone In French Riviera

India has achieved its highest level of intellectual and directorial creativity at Cannes through its complete artistic performance. The filmmaker Payal Kapadia will lead the project after winning the Grand Prix award for All We Imagine As Light to become the Jury President at the 65th Cannes Critics’ Week. The Marathi film industry will showcase its storytelling abilities through the upcoming performances of veteran actor Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf and Prajakta Mali. The Gujarati film industry receives attention through National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh and Krishna Sada Sahaayate, who will present their future film projects. The Hollywood film festival at Cannes 2026 will feature Indian cinema through leading directors Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha, who will observe all major movie premieres and fashion events.

Indian Actresses At Cannes 2025 last year

Actress Name Appearance Type Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Regular Alia Bhatt Debut / Ambassador Janhvi Kapoor Debut Aditi Rao Hydari Red Carpet Nitanshi Goel Debut Sharmila Tagore Special Appearance Simi Garewal Special Appearance Urvashi Rautela Red Carpet Jacqueline Fernandez Red Carpet

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