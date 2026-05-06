Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE India Launch: Powerful Chipset, Premium Camera Setup, Massive Battery With Fast Wired And Wireless Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo has introduced new flagship phones in India, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300FE. Both the handsets will strength the premium lineup in the country. The phones have joined joining the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro which was launched in India last year. The key highlight of both phones is its flagship camera. The company also offers an extender kit for further taking the camera to the next level
(This is a developing story)
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
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