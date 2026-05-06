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Home > Tech and Auto News > Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE India Launch: Powerful Chipset, Premium Camera Setup, Massive Battery With Fast Wired And Wireless Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE India Launch: Powerful Chipset, Premium Camera Setup, Massive Battery With Fast Wired And Wireless Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Vivo has launched Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE in India with premium chipset, flagship camera, and an additional camera extender kit

Vivo X300 FE launches in India (Image: X)
Vivo X300 FE launches in India (Image: X)

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 14:04 IST

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Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE India Launch: Powerful Chipset, Premium Camera Setup, Massive Battery With Fast Wired And Wireless Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo has introduced new flagship phones in India, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300FE. Both the handsets will strength the premium lineup in the country. The phones have joined joining the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro which was launched in India last year. The key highlight of both phones is its flagship camera. The company also offers an extender kit for further taking the camera to the next level 

 (This is a developing story)

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Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE India Launch: Powerful Chipset, Premium Camera Setup, Massive Battery With Fast Wired And Wireless Charging, Check All Specs And Price
Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE India Launch: Powerful Chipset, Premium Camera Setup, Massive Battery With Fast Wired And Wireless Charging, Check All Specs And Price
Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE India Launch: Powerful Chipset, Premium Camera Setup, Massive Battery With Fast Wired And Wireless Charging, Check All Specs And Price
Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE India Launch: Powerful Chipset, Premium Camera Setup, Massive Battery With Fast Wired And Wireless Charging, Check All Specs And Price

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