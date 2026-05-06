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Home > Tech and Auto News > CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch: AMOLED Display, Dual-Band GPS, And AI Fitness Features, Check All Specs And Price

CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch: AMOLED Display, Dual-Band GPS, And AI Fitness Features, Check All Specs And Price

CMF by Nothing has launched the CMF Watch 3 Pro in India with an AMOLED display, dual-band GPS, AI fitness features, Bluetooth calling, and up to 13 days battery life.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Launched in India, credit: X
CMF Watch 3 Pro Launched in India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 14:48 IST

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CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch: AMOLED Display, Dual-Band GPS, And AI Fitness Features, Check All Specs And Price

CMF by Nothing has rolled out the CMF Watch 3 Pro in India. The newly introduced smartwatch features a circular AMOLED display, dual-band GPS support, AI-powered fitness features, and up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge. The company has launched the device will go live on the sale in India from 8th May 2026. 

The smartwatch is positioned as the CMF’s latest wearable device aimed at tracking fitness, navigation, and everyday connectivity. The device features a precision metal design and is aimed at users looking for health and activity focused features in the mid-range wearable segment. 



CMF Watch 3 Pro Price and Availability

The CMF Watch 3 Pro is launched at Rs 6,999 in India. The wearable device will be available starting from 8th May 2026 through e-commerce platform, CMF India’s official website, and authorised retail partners across the country. 

CMF Watch 3 Pro Features and Specifications

The Watch 3 Pro features a bright AMOLED display with a circular dial design. The company claims that the smartwatch uses a precision metal frame while keeping the design lightweight for daily wear. The company is also focusing on customisation and self-expression through several watch faces and strap options. 

The CMF Watch 3 Pro consists of dual band multi-system GPS support for route tracking and outdoor fitness activities. The watch also features an AI powered running coach developed to offer workout guidance and training insights. 

The smartwatch supports heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, activity tracking, and additional wellness-oriented features. The company says that the watch is designed for both fitness enthusiasts and casual users looking for smarter health tracking. 

The company claims that the Watch 3 Pro can deliver a battery backup of up to 13 days on a single charge depending on the usage pattern. The wearable device also supports Bluetooth calling, notifications, and integration with smartphones for everyday use. 

During the launch event, Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder and India President of the company said that India continues to be an important market for the company and the watch 3 Pro has been engineered considered Indian consumers. 

CMF Phone 3 Pro

The company is also gearing up for the launch of CMF phone 3 Pro, and this is going to be a major shift for the brand from “fun and modular” to a more premium “mid-range contender”. 

The recent media reports suggest that the device will feature a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 which will enhance the performance as compared to Dimensity 7300 used in the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The chipset is expected to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. 

The early reports suggest that the device will be packed with a 5,500mAh battery supported by a 45W wired fast charging. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device is expected to feature a dual camera offering a primary sensor of 50MP with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor whereas the front panel features a 16MP camera for selfie and video calling, 

The company has not officially confirmed the launch of the device. 

Also Read: Yamaha Factor 150 Brazil Launch: Flex-Fuel 150cc Engine, FZ-Inspired Styling, And E100 Fuel Compatibility — Check All Details And Expected India Launch Timeline

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Tags: cmf phone 3 procmf watch 3 pro indiacmf watch 3 pro price in india

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CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch: AMOLED Display, Dual-Band GPS, And AI Fitness Features, Check All Specs And Price
CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch: AMOLED Display, Dual-Band GPS, And AI Fitness Features, Check All Specs And Price
CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch: AMOLED Display, Dual-Band GPS, And AI Fitness Features, Check All Specs And Price
CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch: AMOLED Display, Dual-Band GPS, And AI Fitness Features, Check All Specs And Price

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