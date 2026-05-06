Is Putin Hiding In A Bunker? Russian President Shifted Underground As Coup Rumours, Drone Fears Mount

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly shifted to a bunker where he is living and working as concerns grow over his personal safety and fears of internal instability, according to reports. The findings, first revealed by the Russian investigative outlet Important Stories, suggest that security around Putin has been significantly strengthened. The report claims the Kremlin has become increasingly worried about both a potential leak of sensitive information and the possibility of a plot or coup attempt.

“Since the beginning of March 2026, the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin have been concerned about a leak of sensitive information and, at the same time, about the risk of a plot or coup attempt against the Russian president,” reports claim.

The report further states, “In particular, he fears the use of drones for a possible assassination attempt by members of the Russian political elite.”

Why is Putin Hiding Inside a Bunker?

Concerns over internal dissent appear to be shaping Russia’s current security posture. The intelligence assessment points to fears of renewed coup attempts, especially following the Wagner rebellion in 2023, which exposed fractures within Russia’s military and political establishment.

The Federal Protective Service has reportedly confirmed that it has “significantly tightened security measures” around Putin in response to the perceived threats.

Access to the Presidential Administration has also been made more restrictive, with all visitors now undergoing two stages of screening along with full-body searches.

The report also claims that growing scrutiny around Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, who previously served as Defence Minister during the early years of the war.

Putin Reduces Public Movement, Takes Refuge in Bunkers

Putin is also reported to have significantly reduced his public movements, avoiding several of his usual residences, including Novo-Ogaryovo and the Valdai palace.

Instead, he is believed to be spending extended periods in underground facilities, particularly in Russia’s Krasnodar region, where he may remain for weeks while continuing to work.

According to the report, Putin has frequently taken refuge in upgraded bunker complexes since the start of the war in Ukraine. The Krasnodar region, where some of these facilities are located, has also been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drone strikes.

The area is additionally home to Putin’s £1 billion clifftop Gelendzhik palace, which is reportedly equipped with multiple underground floors.

The report also notes that Putin lives with his partner, Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, 42, and their two sons, Ivan, 11, and Vladimir, six. The children are said to use the family surname Spiridonov.

Security concerns are also linked to continued drone activity inside Russia. The Krasnodar region, where Putin is believed to spend significant time in bunkers, has been repeatedly targeted.

Ukrainian Drone Attack On Putin’s Residential Palace

Last year, Russia claimed that Ukraine attempted to strike Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region. Moscow said 91 long-range drones were launched in the attack, all of which were intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defence systems. Russian officials stated that Ukraine had targeted the presidential residence, and indicated that this would lead to a review of Moscow’s negotiating position.

More recently, drone strikes have reached deeper into Russian territory.

Two days ago, a Ukrainian drone struck an upscale residential high-rise building in Moscow in the early hours of Monday. The impact caused visible damage to the building’s façade, though no casualties were reported.

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