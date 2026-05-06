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Home > Entertainment News > Viral Video: Milind Soman Completes 15 km Open-Water Swim Across Strait Of Gibraltar, Crosses From Spain To Morocco | WATCH

Viral Video: Milind Soman Completes 15 km Open-Water Swim Across Strait Of Gibraltar, Crosses From Spain To Morocco | WATCH

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is once again in the spotlight after an impressive display of endurance. At 60, he successfully completed a 15-kilometre open-water swim across the Strait of Gibraltar, covering the stretch from Europe to Africa in a single continuous effort.

Viral Video: Milind Soman Completes 15 km Open-Water Swim Across Strait Of Gibraltar, Crosses From Spain To Morocco (Via X)
Viral Video: Milind Soman Completes 15 km Open-Water Swim Across Strait Of Gibraltar, Crosses From Spain To Morocco (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 15:09 IST

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Viral Video: Milind Soman Completes 15 km Open-Water Swim Across Strait Of Gibraltar, Crosses From Spain To Morocco | WATCH

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has once again captured attention with an extraordinary endurance achievement. At the age of 60, he successfully completed a 15-kilometre open-water swim across the Strait of Gibraltar, moving from Europe to Africa in one continuous stretch. The swim, completed on May 1, saw him travel from Tarifa in Spain to the coast of Morocco, a route widely regarded as one of the toughest open-water challenges due to strong currents, unpredictable weather, and heavy maritime traffic.

Crossing One Of The World’s Toughest Water Routes

The Strait of Gibraltar is considered a high-difficulty swimming channel because conditions can change quickly. Swimmers often face shifting tides, cold water, and busy shipping lanes, making the crossing physically and mentally demanding.

Despite these challenges, Soman managed to complete the distance successfully, adding another milestone to his long list of endurance achievements.

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“Beautiful Swim,” Says Milind Soman

Sharing his experience on social media, Soman described the journey in simple but expressive words, calling it a “beautiful, beautiful, beautiful swim.” He also noted the route from Spain to Morocco and highlighted the satisfaction of completing such a demanding challenge.

Part Of A Continuing Fitness Journey

This is not an isolated achievement for Soman. In recent years, he has consistently taken on long-distance swims and endurance activities, including extended sea swims in Goa earlier this year. His focus on fitness, discipline, and outdoor endurance sports has made him a well-known figure in India’s health and wellness space, often inspiring others to take up active lifestyles.

Social Media Praise And Inspiration

Soon after the news surfaced, fans and celebrities flooded social media with praise, calling the achievement inspiring and motivating. Many highlighted how Soman continues to push boundaries even at 60, proving that age does not limit physical potential.

Beyond the sport itself, the swim has also been seen as a reminder of mental strength, consistency, and discipline. The Strait of Gibraltar crossing remains one of the most respected endurance challenges globally, and Soman’s successful completion adds him to a rare group of long-distance open-water swimmers.

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Viral Video: Milind Soman Completes 15 km Open-Water Swim Across Strait Of Gibraltar, Crosses From Spain To Morocco | WATCH

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Viral Video: Milind Soman Completes 15 km Open-Water Swim Across Strait Of Gibraltar, Crosses From Spain To Morocco | WATCH

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Viral Video: Milind Soman Completes 15 km Open-Water Swim Across Strait Of Gibraltar, Crosses From Spain To Morocco | WATCH
Viral Video: Milind Soman Completes 15 km Open-Water Swim Across Strait Of Gibraltar, Crosses From Spain To Morocco | WATCH
Viral Video: Milind Soman Completes 15 km Open-Water Swim Across Strait Of Gibraltar, Crosses From Spain To Morocco | WATCH
Viral Video: Milind Soman Completes 15 km Open-Water Swim Across Strait Of Gibraltar, Crosses From Spain To Morocco | WATCH

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