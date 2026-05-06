BJP’s West Bengal CM Puzzle: Is Agnimitra Paul The Surprise Pick To Replace Mamata Banerjee?

Buzz is growing around who will be the next Chief Minister of West Bengal after a decisive win by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Now, with the outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee refusing to step down and BJP announcing that the oath ceremony will be held on May 9, speculations have intensified over who could be the saffron party’s pick for the big role. Among the names emerging in reports is BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, who won from Asansol Dakshin in the 2026 Assembly elections. Reports claim that Paul is under consideration for the top post along with other senior party figures.

Will BJP Pick Agnimitra Paul As West Bengal Chief Minister?

Agnimitra Paul, currently BJP’s Bengal vice-president, has emerged as one of the prominent names for the next West Bengal Chief Minister. She won the Asansol Dakshin seat by defeating Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Tapas Banerjee with a margin of over 40,000 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Observers say that Paul could be considered a strong candidate if the BJP opts for a woman leader to challenge Mamata Banerjee’s long-standing dominance in the state’s politics.

She has also previously served as a Lok Sabha MP between 2019 and 2024.

Who is Agnimitra Paul? All About Her Family, Education

Before entering politics, Paul was a fashion designer. She is known for designing for several Bollywood personalities, including Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty. She also runs her own fashion label, INGA, which operates retail outlets in major Indian cities.

Born on November 25, 1974, in Asansol, Agnimitra Paul (née Roy) comes from a family of academics and doctors. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Banwarilal Bhalotia College, completed in 1994, and later obtained a diploma in fashion designing in 1997.

She studied at Jadavpur University and also attended the Birla Institute of Liberal Arts and Management Sciences.

Paul is married to entrepreneur Partho Paul, and the couple has two sons.

Agnimitra Paul Net Worth

According to her 2026 election affidavit, Paul has declared assets worth approximately ₹3.85 crore, along with liabilities of around ₹1.20 crore. Her financial portfolio includes movable assets valued at over ₹34 lakh, including investments in gold bonds and mutual funds.

Paul’s affidavit also lists 23 pending criminal cases against her. The allegations include unlawful assembly, participation in violent protests, rioting, disobedience of lawful orders issued by public authorities, and intentional acts aimed at inciting public disorder.

Other charges include statements or communications allegedly promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different groups.

However, she has not been convicted in any of these cases.

Her Facebook profile describes her as “An tireless warrior of women’s empowerment, an indomitable voice against injustice, the MLA of Asansol South, and a dedicated servant of the people, a steadfast fighter striving to turn West Bengal’s true dream of change into reality. Faith, courage, and patriotism define who I am.”

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