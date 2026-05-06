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Home > Education News > CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: Check CUET UG Hall Ticket Direct Link and Steps to Download

CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: Check CUET UG Hall Ticket Direct Link and Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency has released the CUET UG 2026 admit card on its official website.

CUET UG 2026 Admit Card
CUET UG 2026 Admit Card

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 15:19 IST

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CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: Check CUET UG Hall Ticket Direct Link and Steps to Download

The admit card for CUET (UG) 2026 has been released by the National Testing Agency on its official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate can now download their hall tickets by logging in with their credentials. The CUET UG 2026 admit card is one of the most important documents to be carried to the examination centre. Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the examination without the admit card and valid identification proof.

When was CUET UG 2026 admit card released

The CUET UG 2026 admit card was released on May 5. The admit card was released a few days before the commencement of the examination. This gives candidates some time so that they can check their details and make necessary arrangements. Candidates must download the CUET UG 2026 admit card in advance to avoid technical glitches at the last minute due to heavy traffic on the website.

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How to download CUET UG 2026 admit card online

Candidates can easily get their admit cards without any hassle. They just have to visit the official website to do so. After that, on the homepage, they have to click on the CUET UG 2026 admit card link. Next, the login details have to be entered by the candidates. Next, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and take a printout.

What are CUET UG 2026 exam dates and mode

The CUET UG 2026 examination will be held from May 11 to May 31. The test will be conducted in CBT (computer-based test) mode in various centres in India and abroad. The exam duration for each shift is three hours. As per the combination of the subjects, candidates will have one, two or three subjects in a shift. If fewer subjects are allotted to a candidate, then they can leave the examination centre after completing their test.

What details are mentioned on CUET UG admit card

On the admit card, you will find details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, and exam centre. It is advised that candidates carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact the authorities.

What documents are required on CUET UG exam day

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. A valid photo ID proof is also mandatory and should be the same as the one uploaded in the application form. In case the live photograph of candidates did not match with the Aadhaar or the candidate used some other ID proof instead of Aadhaar, an additional certificate is required. It must be signed by a competent authority like a principal/headmaster/gazetted officer/Class-I/Tehsildar/SDM or district magistrate.

What should candidates know before CUET UG exam

Candidates must read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card. The exam city details were already shared earlier through the advance city intimation slip released on April 29. In case of any issue in downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk through phone or email. The release of CUET UG 2026 admit card marks the last leg of the journey before the examination. Candidates are advised to keep track and do all preparations in advance.

Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Result Paper 2 Released: Check Direct Result Link, Toppers, and Scorecard Details

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CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: Check CUET UG Hall Ticket Direct Link and Steps to Download

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CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: Check CUET UG Hall Ticket Direct Link and Steps to Download
CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: Check CUET UG Hall Ticket Direct Link and Steps to Download
CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: Check CUET UG Hall Ticket Direct Link and Steps to Download
CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: Check CUET UG Hall Ticket Direct Link and Steps to Download

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