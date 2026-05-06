Why Is Stock Market Up Today? Sensex Surges Over 980 Points, Nifty Above 300; Green Ending on Dalal Street, Investors in Relief

Stock market Today: Sensex, Nifty close over the board in green! Indian markets saw a strong comeback today as benchmark indices ended the session in green, giving investors a much-needed breather after recent volatility. The BSE Sensex jumped nearly 980 points, while the Nifty 50 crossed the 300-point mark, showing broad-based buying across sectors.

The mood on Dalal Street turned positive mainly because investors started buying again in banking, IT, and auto stocks. Global markets also stayed supportive, and worries around inflation and interest rates eased a bit, adding fuel to the rally.

Strong corporate earnings and steady foreign investor inflows further boosted confidence.

In simple terms, after a few nervous trading sessions, today felt like a “relief rally” where investors came back to the market with more confidence and less fear, pushing indices higher and restoring some short-term optimism.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Stock Market Today At Closing

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM) Nifty 50: 24,339.05 (1.27%)

24,339.05 (1.27%) BSE Sensex: 78,004.50 (1.28%) Markets closed higher with Nifty at 24,339.05 and Sensex at 78,004.50. Both indices gained around 1.3%, reflecting strong buying interest and improved investor sentiment across Dalal Street today. Top Gainers In Stock Market Today Top Losers In Stock Market Today (With Inputs) Also Read: