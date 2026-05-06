Why Is Stock Market Up Today? Sensex Surges Over 980 Points, Nifty Above 300; Green Ending on Dalal Street, Investors in Relief

Stock market Today: Sensex, Nifty close over the board in green! Indian markets saw a strong comeback today as benchmark indices ended the session in green, giving investors a much-needed breather after recent volatility. The BSE Sensex jumped nearly 980 points, while the Nifty 50 crossed the 300-point mark, showing broad-based buying across sectors.
The mood on Dalal Street turned positive mainly because investors started buying again in banking, IT, and auto stocks. Global markets also stayed supportive, and worries around inflation and interest rates eased a bit, adding fuel to the rally.
Strong corporate earnings and steady foreign investor inflows further boosted confidence.
In simple terms, after a few nervous trading sessions, today felt like a “relief rally” where investors came back to the market with more confidence and less fear, pushing indices higher and restoring some short-term optimism.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
Stock Market Today At Closing
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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