Dubai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Under-Construction 50-Storey Building Amid Iran War, Triggers Social Media Warning: Leave Dubai, It’s Not Safe

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agnimitra Paul putin Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Agnimitra Paul putin Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Agnimitra Paul putin Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Agnimitra Paul putin Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agnimitra Paul putin Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Agnimitra Paul putin Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Agnimitra Paul putin Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today Agnimitra Paul putin Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump Iran conflict oil supply google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold chennai super kings Dwayne Johnson Bangalore weather today
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Dubai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Under-Construction 50-Storey Building Amid Iran War, Triggers Social Media Warning: Leave Dubai, It’s Not Safe

Dubai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Under-Construction 50-Storey Building Amid Iran War, Triggers Social Media Warning: Leave Dubai, It’s Not Safe

A fire broke out at an under-construction high-rise near JBR in Dubai, sending thick smoke into the sky. Dubai Civil Defence contained the blaze within hours, confirming no injuries.

Fire at an under-construction building in Dubai (IMAGE:X)
Fire at an under-construction building in Dubai (IMAGE:X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-06 15:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dubai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Under-Construction 50-Storey Building Amid Iran War, Triggers Social Media Warning: Leave Dubai, It’s Not Safe

DUBAI BUILDING FIRE: A fire at an under-construction building in Dubai’s JBR area earlier on Wednesday, May 6, was extinguished with no one injured, the emirate’s civil defence authority states. According to the authority in a statement, it was reported to the Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room at 07.06 am this morning about a fire incident in the JBR area. Al Marsa Fire Station was called and arrived at the scene in seven minutes. According to reports, emergency services attended the scene of The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand.

Fire in an under-construction building in Dubai

The statement said that the incident had taken place in a building which is in the process of being constructed and was of medium scale. At 08.51am, the field commander at the scene reported cooling operations are underway.

The blaze location will be turned over to the proper parties once the cooling process is completed.  A spokesperson for Al Habtoor Group on Tuesday told Khaleej Times that a construction site next to Al Habtoor Grand in Dubai Marina has suffered a minor fire.

Two eyewitnesses reported hearing a lot of sirens in the area, and visuals from the site showed thick smoke billowing in the sky.

As per reports, nobody got hurt in the fire, and firefighters managed to control it by 8:51 am. Right now, they’re cooling things down, and officials will soon take over to figure out what happened. The building, which climbs 50 stories, sits right by the new Dubai Harbour. Doors are supposed to open in March 2027.

Similar previous incident in Sharjah

Just last April, tragedy struck in Sharjah when a fire ripped through a high-rise, leaving five people dead. With more people moving in and countless towers going up, they’ve started using new ways to fight fires drones are now part of the toolkit for keeping residents safe.

MUST READ: Is Putin Hiding In A Bunker? Russian President Shifted Underground As Coup Rumours, Drone Fears Mount

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dubai building fireDubai firelatest dubai newslatest UAE news

RELATED News

Hantavirus Scare: First Death Confirmed, WHO Tracing 80 Affected Contacts | All We Know

Donald Trump Under Fire: Viral Videos Show POTUS Trolling Kids, Mocking Girl’s Sports Skills, Internet Says, ‘Keep Him Away From Children.’

Giorgia Meloni’s Lingerie Pic Goes Viral, Italy PM Breaks Silence on Private Image With Explosive Remark

Who Is Elisabetta Tai Ferretto? Italian Model Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Abuse Goes Missing In New York

Trump Congratulates PM Modi After BJP’s ‘Historic, Decisive’ Win In Bengal Assembly Elections

LATEST NEWS

Dubai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Under-Construction 50-Storey Building Amid Iran War, Triggers Social Media Warning: Leave Dubai, It’s Not Safe

Why Is Stock Market Up Today? Sensex Surges Over 980 Points, Nifty Above 300; Green Ending on Dalal Street, Investors in Relief

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result, Direct Link and Steps and How to Download Scorecard

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Latest Updates, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

After Dhurandhar 2, Rakesh Bedi Teams Up With Nora Fatehi For A High-Energy Dance Track, Saying He ‘Tried Competing With Her Spirit,’ While Fans React, ‘Jamil Mamu Har Taraf Tabahi…’

CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: Check CUET UG Hall Ticket Direct Link and Steps to Download

LIVE Kerala State Lottery Result Today 06.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-51 Wednesday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No DG 932428

What Is Vijay’s Net Worth And Where Does TVK Chief Invest His Money? Look At Actor-Turned Politician’s Massive Annual Income And Swanky Car Collection

Viral Video: Milind Soman Completes 15 km Open-Water Swim Across Strait Of Gibraltar, Crosses From Spain To Morocco | WATCH

BJP’s West Bengal CM Puzzle: Is Agnimitra Paul The Surprise Pick To Replace Mamata Banerjee?

Dubai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Under-Construction 50-Storey Building Amid Iran War, Triggers Social Media Warning: Leave Dubai, It’s Not Safe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dubai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Under-Construction 50-Storey Building Amid Iran War, Triggers Social Media Warning: Leave Dubai, It’s Not Safe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dubai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Under-Construction 50-Storey Building Amid Iran War, Triggers Social Media Warning: Leave Dubai, It’s Not Safe
Dubai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Under-Construction 50-Storey Building Amid Iran War, Triggers Social Media Warning: Leave Dubai, It’s Not Safe
Dubai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Under-Construction 50-Storey Building Amid Iran War, Triggers Social Media Warning: Leave Dubai, It’s Not Safe
Dubai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Under-Construction 50-Storey Building Amid Iran War, Triggers Social Media Warning: Leave Dubai, It’s Not Safe

QUICK LINKS