Dubai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Under-Construction 50-Storey Building Amid Iran War, Triggers Social Media Warning: Leave Dubai, It’s Not Safe

DUBAI BUILDING FIRE: A fire at an under-construction building in Dubai’s JBR area earlier on Wednesday, May 6, was extinguished with no one injured, the emirate’s civil defence authority states. According to the authority in a statement, it was reported to the Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room at 07.06 am this morning about a fire incident in the JBR area. Al Marsa Fire Station was called and arrived at the scene in seven minutes. According to reports, emergency services attended the scene of The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand.

Fire in an under-construction building in Dubai

The statement said that the incident had taken place in a building which is in the process of being constructed and was of medium scale. At 08.51am, the field commander at the scene reported cooling operations are underway.

The blaze location will be turned over to the proper parties once the cooling process is completed. A spokesperson for Al Habtoor Group on Tuesday told Khaleej Times that a construction site next to Al Habtoor Grand in Dubai Marina has suffered a minor fire.

Two eyewitnesses reported hearing a lot of sirens in the area, and visuals from the site showed thick smoke billowing in the sky.

As per reports, nobody got hurt in the fire, and firefighters managed to control it by 8:51 am. Right now, they’re cooling things down, and officials will soon take over to figure out what happened. The building, which climbs 50 stories, sits right by the new Dubai Harbour. Doors are supposed to open in March 2027.

BREAKING: Drone attack Dubai Marina its been spinned as accidental fire 😂 Leave Dubai its not a safe place. pic.twitter.com/UPzRNX5wLx — MIRZA BEY™ (@AuctionMirza570) May 6, 2026

Similar previous incident in Sharjah

Just last April, tragedy struck in Sharjah when a fire ripped through a high-rise, leaving five people dead. With more people moving in and countless towers going up, they’ve started using new ways to fight fires drones are now part of the toolkit for keeping residents safe.

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