What Is Vijay’s Net Worth And Where Does TVK Chief Invest His Money? Look At Actor-Turned Politician’s Massive Annual Income And Swanky Car Collection

VIJAY NET WORTH: Actor turned politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could surprise everyone with a stellar performance in the Election on Monday, May 4, with the party winning in up to 98 out of the 400 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Election Commission of India (ECI) data showed that the young party made tremendous strides ahead of the big guns DMK and AIADMK. Vijay contested from Perambur in Chennai, revealing total assets of ₹648.86 crore, comprising of ₹330 crore bank deposits, of which a massive ₹213 crore was in one savings account with the Indian Overseas Bank. According to his election affidavit, submitted in the last week of March, Vijay has a net worth of about ₹600 crore.

Here’s a breakdown of Vijay’s net worth:

As per reports, TVK Chief has ₹110 crore in fixed deposits, just ₹19 lakh in equity shares, ₹6.47 crore in gold and diamonds and ₹13.5 crore in luxury cars, such as BMW i7, but has ₹7.6 crore of liabilities, primarily in the form of tax dues. His conservative approach was observed to be a ‘finfluencer’s nightmare’ as he favoured liquidity over stocks, while leading the new top party in the process of moving from blockbuster films that used to gross up to ₹237 crore per year to leading the top party.

The net worth of the 52-year-old actor-politician in the affidavit is at ₹624 crore, as he has declared movable assets worth ₹404 crore and immovable assets worth ₹220 crore. His wife’s net worth is ₹15.7 crore.

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha has made separate assets worth ₹15.76 crore, including movable property worth ₹15.51 crore and immovable property worth ₹25 lakh.

Vijay’s money in different bank accounts

Vijay holds money in 10 different bank accounts, with most of it sitting in Indian Overseas Bank at Saligramam i.e. over ₹213 crore there alone. For fixed deposits, it’s quite a spread: ₹25 crore in Indian Overseas Bank, ₹40 crore in Axis Bank, ₹20 crore in HDFC, and ₹15 crore in State Bank of India.

Where does Vijay invest his money?

His investments touch a few companies, too. He’s got shares worth ₹19,69,000 in Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd, about ₹9,600 in Indian Overseas Bank, and ₹25,000 in Sun Paper Mill Ltd. When it comes to loans and advances, it’s a long list, 14 in total, with big sums going to family. Sangeetha Vijay got ₹12.6 crore, Jason Sanjay received about ₹8.7 lakh, Divya Saasha got ₹4.6 lakh, and there are more for business purposes.

Vijay’s insane and ultra-luxurious car collection

Vijay’s car collection is just as impressive. He owns a 2020 BMW 530 worth ₹80 lakh, a brand new 2024 Toyota Lexus 350 for ₹3 crore, a 2024 Toyota Vellfire at ₹1.63 crore, a 2024 BMW i7 for ₹2 crore, and even a 2024 Maruti Swift worth ₹5.35 lakh. He also has a TVS XL Super bike from 2025 for ₹67,400.

Jewellery-wise, Vijay declared 883 grams of gold and some silver items, altogether valued at about ₹15 lakh, adding up to a total assets sub-value of ₹1.2 crore.

Vijay has immovable assets worth ₹220 crore ( ₹220,15,62,010) due to the properties he has in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties all over Chennai, as per multiple reports.

Agricultural Land: Two plots of 0.25 acre each in Vattapatti village, Kodaikanal, with a market value of the land is ₹ 20,00,000.

Non-Agricultural Land: Properties in Porur, Saligramam and Neelankarai have a total market value of ₹22,00,00,000.

Commercial Buildings: These are the apartment buildings in Chennai (Parivakkam), Thyagaraya Nagar, Sholinganallur and Koppur. Overall current market value for these commercial interests is ₹82,81,93,010.

Residential Buildings: 10 locations are mentioned, such as major residences in Neelankarai, Saligramam, Mylapore, Egmore and more locations.

Does Vijay have any pending dues?

There were no dues to banks and financial institutions, Vijay said, stating that there was no liability. In the financial year 2024-25, he had declared an aggregate income of ₹184.53 crore in his income tax return. Vijay earns the majority of his income from renting out his property, interest, and self-employment.

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