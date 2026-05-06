Gold Rate Today (May 2026): 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices in the Gulf region stayed steady on May 6 2026 with most markets moving in line with gold prices. Dubai offered rates making it a top choice for jewellery buyers and investors.In Dubai 24K gold cost between AED 546 and AED 559 per gram. The 22K gold price range was AED 502 to AED 518 per gram. The 18K category was priced around AED 412 to AED 423 per gram. These gold prices change often based on market trends, currency movement and local demand.

Across the UAE including Abu Dhabi gold prices were the same. 24K gold cost between AED 559 and AED 562 per gram. The 22K gold price range was AED 518 to AED 521 per gram. The 18K category was priced around AED 425 to AED 426 per gram. Market experts say gold prices can change times a day based on global trends and trading activity. Jewellers add making charges

In Oman gold prices were stable. The 24K gold price range was OMR 58.00 to OMR 58.95 per gram. The 22K category cost between OMR 54.05 and OMR 55.05 per gram. The 18K gold price range was OMR 42.80 to OMR 44.30 per gram. Buyers in Muscat and other cities should check gold prices before buying. Store-wise variations can happen.

In Saudi Arabia gold prices followed the Gulf trend. The 24K gold price range was SAR 270 to SAR 285 per gram. The 22K category cost between SAR 250 and SAR 265 per gram. Retail gold rates may vary depending on the city and retailer margins.. Overall gold prices remained stable due to consistent global prices.

In Qatar gold prices showed trends. The 24K gold price range was QAR 265 to QAR 280 per gram. The 22K category cost between QAR 245 and QAR 260 per gram. The Doha market closely tracks gold rates. Gold prices adjust daily based on demand and global cues.

Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:

Gold Price Comparison (Middle East – 6 May 2026)

24 Carat Gold (Per Gram) Today 6 May 2026

Country/City Today (Local Currency) Yesterday Change Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 616–617 AED 616–617 +1 Dubai (UAE) AED 546–559 AED 542–556 +4 to +3 Qatar QAR 265–280 QAR 262–277 +3 Saudi Arabia SAR 270–285 SAR 268–282 +2 Oman OMR 58.00 OMR 57.90 +0.10

22 Carat Gold (Per Gram) Today 6 May 2026

Country/City Today (Local Currency) Yesterday Change Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 571–572 AED 565–566 +6 Dubai (UAE) AED 502–518 AED 500–515 +3 Qatar QAR 245–260 QAR 243–257 +2 Saudi Arabia SAR 250–265 SAR 248–262 +2 Oman OMR 54.15 OMR 54.05 +0.10

18 Carat Gold (Per Gram) Today 6 May 2026

Country/City Today (Local Currency) Yesterday Change Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 470–471 AED 464–465 +5 Dubai (UAE) AED 412–423 AED 410–420 +2 Qatar QAR 190–205 QAR 188–202 +2 Saudi Arabia SAR 200–215 SAR 198–213 +2 Oman OMR 44.30 OMR 44.20 +0.10

Overall gold markets in Dubai, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are closely tied to gold prices, currency changes and economic sentiment. The Gulf region remains one of the attractive gold markets due to competitive pricing compared to South Asian countries. Gold prices are a factor for buyers and investors in these markets. Gold remains a choice, for investment and jewellery.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date Dubai (AED) Abu Dhabi (AED) Muscat (OMR) Doha (QAR) Saudi Arabia (SAR) May 05, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 May 04, 2026 5,550 5,550 581 5,530 5,660 May 03, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 May 02, 2026 5,610 5,610 587 5,590 5,720 May 01, 2026 5,600 5,600 586 5,580 5,710 Apr 30, 2026 5,580 5,580 584 5,560 5,690 Apr 29, 2026 5,570 5,570 583 5,550 5,680 Apr 28, 2026 5,565 5,565 582 5,545 5,675 Apr 27, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 Apr 26, 2026 5,555 5,555 581 5,535 5,665 Apr 25, 2026 5,540 5,540 580 5,520 5,650 Apr 24, 2026 5,530 5,530 579 5,510 5,640 Apr 23, 2026 5,520 5,520 578 5,500 5,630 Apr 22, 2026 5,510 5,510 577 5,490 5,620 Apr 21, 2026 5,500 5,500 576 5,480 5,610

Gold Price Last 15 Days (22K, Per 10g)

Date Dubai (AED) Abu Dhabi (AED) Muscat (OMR) Doha (QAR) Saudi Arabia (SAR) May 05, 2026 5,350 5,350 560 5,330 5,450 May 04, 2026 5,340 5,340 559 5,320 5,440 May 03, 2026 5,350 5,350 560 5,330 5,450 May 02, 2026 5,400 5,400 565 5,380 5,500 May 01, 2026 5,390 5,390 564 5,370 5,490 Apr 30, 2026 5,370 5,370 562 5,350 5,470 Apr 29, 2026 5,360 5,360 561 5,340 5,460 Apr 28, 2026 5,355 5,355 560 5,335 5,455 Apr 27, 2026 5,350 5,350 560 5,330 5,450 Apr 26, 2026 5,345 5,345 559 5,325 5,445 Apr 25, 2026 5,330 5,330 558 5,310 5,430 Apr 24, 2026 5,320 5,320 557 5,300 5,420 Apr 23, 2026 5,310 5,310 556 5,290 5,410 Apr 22, 2026 5,300 5,300 555 5,280 5,400 Apr 21, 2026 5,290 5,290 554 5,270 5,390

Gold Price Last 15 Days (18K, Per 10g) Date Dubai (AED) Abu Dhabi (AED) Muscat (OMR) Doha (QAR) Saudi Arabia (SAR) May 05, 2026 4,380 4,380 458 4,360 4,470 May 04, 2026 4,370 4,370 457 4,350 4,460 May 03, 2026 4,380 4,380 458 4,360 4,470 May 02, 2026 4,420 4,420 462 4,400 4,510 May 01, 2026 4,410 4,410 461 4,390 4,500 Apr 30, 2026 4,395 4,395 460 4,375 4,485 Apr 29, 2026 4,385 4,385 459 4,365 4,475 Apr 28, 2026 4,380 4,380 458 4,360 4,470 Apr 27, 2026 4,375 4,375 457 4,355 4,465 Apr 26, 2026 4,370 4,370 457 4,350 4,460 Apr 25, 2026 4,350 4,350 455 4,330 4,440 Apr 24, 2026 4,340 4,340 454 4,320 4,430 Apr 23, 2026 4,330 4,330 453 4,310 4,420 Apr 22, 2026 4,320 4,320 452 4,300 4,410 Apr 21, 2026 4,300 4,300 450 4,280 4,390