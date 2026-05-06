Gold Rate Today (May 2026): 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices in the Gulf region stayed steady on May 6 2026 with most markets moving in line with gold prices. Dubai offered rates making it a top choice for jewellery buyers and investors.In Dubai 24K gold cost between AED 546 and AED 559 per gram. The 22K gold price range was AED 502 to AED 518 per gram. The 18K category was priced around AED 412 to AED 423 per gram. These gold prices change often based on market trends, currency movement and local demand.
Across the UAE including Abu Dhabi gold prices were the same. 24K gold cost between AED 559 and AED 562 per gram. The 22K gold price range was AED 518 to AED 521 per gram. The 18K category was priced around AED 425 to AED 426 per gram. Market experts say gold prices can change times a day based on global trends and trading activity. Jewellers add making charges
In Oman gold prices were stable. The 24K gold price range was OMR 58.00 to OMR 58.95 per gram. The 22K category cost between OMR 54.05 and OMR 55.05 per gram. The 18K gold price range was OMR 42.80 to OMR 44.30 per gram. Buyers in Muscat and other cities should check gold prices before buying. Store-wise variations can happen.
In Saudi Arabia gold prices followed the Gulf trend. The 24K gold price range was SAR 270 to SAR 285 per gram. The 22K category cost between SAR 250 and SAR 265 per gram. Retail gold rates may vary depending on the city and retailer margins.. Overall gold prices remained stable due to consistent global prices.
In Qatar gold prices showed trends. The 24K gold price range was QAR 265 to QAR 280 per gram. The 22K category cost between QAR 245 and QAR 260 per gram. The Doha market closely tracks gold rates. Gold prices adjust daily based on demand and global cues.
Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:
Gold Price Comparison (Middle East – 6 May 2026)
24 Carat Gold (Per Gram) Today 6 May 2026
|Country/City
|Today (Local Currency)
|Yesterday
|Change
|Abu Dhabi (UAE)
|AED 616–617
|AED 616–617
|+1
|Dubai (UAE)
|AED 546–559
|AED 542–556
|+4 to +3
|Qatar
|QAR 265–280
|QAR 262–277
|+3
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR 270–285
|SAR 268–282
|+2
|Oman
|OMR 58.00
|OMR 57.90
|+0.10
22 Carat Gold (Per Gram) Today 6 May 2026
|Country/City
|Today (Local Currency)
|Yesterday
|Change
|Abu Dhabi (UAE)
|AED 571–572
|AED 565–566
|+6
|Dubai (UAE)
|AED 502–518
|AED 500–515
|+3
|Qatar
|QAR 245–260
|QAR 243–257
|+2
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR 250–265
|SAR 248–262
|+2
|Oman
|OMR 54.15
|OMR 54.05
|+0.10
18 Carat Gold (Per Gram) Today 6 May 2026
|Country/City
|Today (Local Currency)
|Yesterday
|Change
|Abu Dhabi (UAE)
|AED 470–471
|AED 464–465
|+5
|Dubai (UAE)
|AED 412–423
|AED 410–420
|+2
|Qatar
|QAR 190–205
|QAR 188–202
|+2
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR 200–215
|SAR 198–213
|+2
|Oman
|OMR 44.30
|OMR 44.20
|+0.10
Overall gold markets in Dubai, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are closely tied to gold prices, currency changes and economic sentiment. The Gulf region remains one of the attractive gold markets due to competitive pricing compared to South Asian countries. Gold prices are a factor for buyers and investors in these markets. Gold remains a choice, for investment and jewellery.
Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)
|Date
|Dubai (AED)
|Abu Dhabi (AED)
|Muscat (OMR)
|Doha (QAR)
|Saudi Arabia (SAR)
|May 05, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|May 04, 2026
|5,550
|5,550
|581
|5,530
|5,660
|May 03, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|May 02, 2026
|5,610
|5,610
|587
|5,590
|5,720
|May 01, 2026
|5,600
|5,600
|586
|5,580
|5,710
|Apr 30, 2026
|5,580
|5,580
|584
|5,560
|5,690
|Apr 29, 2026
|5,570
|5,570
|583
|5,550
|5,680
|Apr 28, 2026
|5,565
|5,565
|582
|5,545
|5,675
|Apr 27, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|Apr 26, 2026
|5,555
|5,555
|581
|5,535
|5,665
|Apr 25, 2026
|5,540
|5,540
|580
|5,520
|5,650
|Apr 24, 2026
|5,530
|5,530
|579
|5,510
|5,640
|Apr 23, 2026
|5,520
|5,520
|578
|5,500
|5,630
|Apr 22, 2026
|5,510
|5,510
|577
|5,490
|5,620
|Apr 21, 2026
|5,500
|5,500
|576
|5,480
|5,610
Gold Price Last 15 Days (22K, Per 10g)
|Date
|Dubai (AED)
|Abu Dhabi (AED)
|Muscat (OMR)
|Doha (QAR)
|Saudi Arabia (SAR)
|May 05, 2026
|5,350
|5,350
|560
|5,330
|5,450
|May 04, 2026
|5,340
|5,340
|559
|5,320
|5,440
|May 03, 2026
|5,350
|5,350
|560
|5,330
|5,450
|May 02, 2026
|5,400
|5,400
|565
|5,380
|5,500
|May 01, 2026
|5,390
|5,390
|564
|5,370
|5,490
|Apr 30, 2026
|5,370
|5,370
|562
|5,350
|5,470
|Apr 29, 2026
|5,360
|5,360
|561
|5,340
|5,460
|Apr 28, 2026
|5,355
|5,355
|560
|5,335
|5,455
|Apr 27, 2026
|5,350
|5,350
|560
|5,330
|5,450
|Apr 26, 2026
|5,345
|5,345
|559
|5,325
|5,445
|Apr 25, 2026
|5,330
|5,330
|558
|5,310
|5,430
|Apr 24, 2026
|5,320
|5,320
|557
|5,300
|5,420
|Apr 23, 2026
|5,310
|5,310
|556
|5,290
|5,410
|Apr 22, 2026
|5,300
|5,300
|555
|5,280
|5,400
|Apr 21, 2026
|5,290
|5,290
|554
|5,270
|5,390
Gold Price Last 15 Days (18K, Per 10g)
|Date
|Dubai (AED)
|Abu Dhabi (AED)
|Muscat (OMR)
|Doha (QAR)
|Saudi Arabia (SAR)
|May 05, 2026
|4,380
|4,380
|458
|4,360
|4,470
|May 04, 2026
|4,370
|4,370
|457
|4,350
|4,460
|May 03, 2026
|4,380
|4,380
|458
|4,360
|4,470
|May 02, 2026
|4,420
|4,420
|462
|4,400
|4,510
|May 01, 2026
|4,410
|4,410
|461
|4,390
|4,500
|Apr 30, 2026
|4,395
|4,395
|460
|4,375
|4,485
|Apr 29, 2026
|4,385
|4,385
|459
|4,365
|4,475
|Apr 28, 2026
|4,380
|4,380
|458
|4,360
|4,470
|Apr 27, 2026
|4,375
|4,375
|457
|4,355
|4,465
|Apr 26, 2026
|4,370
|4,370
|457
|4,350
|4,460
|Apr 25, 2026
|4,350
|4,350
|455
|4,330
|4,440
|Apr 24, 2026
|4,340
|4,340
|454
|4,320
|4,430
|Apr 23, 2026
|4,330
|4,330
|453
|4,310
|4,420
|Apr 22, 2026
|4,320
|4,320
|452
|4,300
|4,410
|Apr 21, 2026
|4,300
|4,300
|450
|4,280
|4,390
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