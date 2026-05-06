Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 5: Sai Pallavi–Junaid Khan Debut Film Sees 30% Growth, Rs 0.26 Crore Collection Rises

The film Ek Din, featuring the much-anticipated Bollywood debut of South Indian sensation Sai Pallavi alongside Junaid Khan, has entered its first week with a challenging trajectory. The romantic drama achieved a box office collection of Rs 0.26 crore on its fifth day, which increased its total domestic earnings to around Rs 3.51 crore. The Day 5 revenue showed a 30 percent increase compared to the previous day’s decline, although the financial results remained low budget for a production supported by Aamir Khan Productions. The film has obtained its first audience through urban areas despite facing competition from major releases such as Raja Shivaji.

Cinematic Synergy and the Debutante’s Multilingual Appeal

The most exciting thing about Ek Din is the fresh pairing of Khan and Pallavi. For the actress, the film is nothing short of a ticket to finally stepping into the Hindi film industry after holding her own in performance-oriented roles in Tamil and Telugu cinema. According to experts, the 30 percent jump could be attributed to the actress’s devoted fans on Tuesday finally trickling in to watch the actress make her Bollywood debut.

Can This Role Prove Her Pan-India Star Power for the Ramayana Trilogy?

Her current performance in this role serves as a test to determine her ability to attract audiences across India for her future portrayal of Sita in the Ramayana trilogy. The lead actors create romantic tension which, together with the Japanese scenic views, provides visual elements that try to make up for the film’s slow story development in its official remake of the Thai movie One Day.

Navigating Commercial Viability in a Competitive Theatrical Window

Given the film’s reported budget of almost Rs 25 crore, the box office growth during the week presents more of a financial challenge for Ek Din’s prospects of attaining commercial success. It now needs to maintain daily box office earnings that are greater than the existing daily revenue of less than one million dollars to be considered “safe.” Even though the Tuesday surge is a welcome development, the film must capitalize on this to bring in audiences throughout the week, as it will face competition from new releases on Friday.

Junaid Khan Top Hit Movies

Movie Name Year Type Platform Box Office Collection Maharaj 2024 Historical Drama Netflix (OTT) Not applicable (OTT release) Loveyapa 2025 Romantic Drama Theatrical Low/modest performance Ek Din 2026 Romantic Drama Theatrical ₹3.51 crore (approx total so far)

Ek Din is Junaid Khan’s Hope for a Break Out Before Ragini 3

Having faced the same challenges with his previous theatrical outing, Loveyapa, Junaid Khan would be hoping for Ek Din to become his breakout, one-film wonder act before he moves on to shooting for his next film, Ragini 3. The film can only survive if positive word of mouth is combined with its ability to draw multiplex audiences, where its “nerdy” yet heartfelt romance will be best showcased.

Also Read: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 48: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Surges Past ₹1,790 Cr Worldwide Amid ‘Raja Shivaji’ Run